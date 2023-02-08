Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 10:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Leaf Near Mclain affecting George, Perry and Greene Counties. For the Leaf River...including Mclain, New Augusta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Leaf Near Mclain. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Considerable flooding of agricultural and lowlands near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Saturday the stage was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue to rise and is forecast to crest at a stage of 19.5 feet by Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
Wind Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Southeast St. Tammany, Northern St. Tammany and Southwestern St. Tammany Parishes. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Choctaw, Washington and Clarke Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 28.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising. The river is forecast to crest at a stage of 30.6 feet late Monday night. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Mobile by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 10:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Bayou Sara At Saraland affecting Mobile County. For the Bayou Sara...including Saraland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Bayou Sara At Saraland. * WHEN...From this morning to Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Flooding of streets begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CST Saturday the stage was 4.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady at 4.0 feet through early next week, then is forecast to fall below flood stage by Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
