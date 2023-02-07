ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
redstormsports.com

St. John’s Drops DePaul on Johnnies Day, 77-61

QUEENS, N.Y. — Jayla Everett went off for 26 points to power the St. John's women's basketball team past DePaul, 77-61, on Saturday in Queens. Everett was on fire going off for 26 points and shot 5-for-7 (71.4 percent) from 3-point range and shot 9-for-15 (60 percent) from the floor. The shooting guard also led the team in assists dishing out four at Carnesecca Arena.
CHICAGO, IL
redstormsports.com

St. John’s Falls to South Alabama, 5-3

Box Score QUEENS, N.Y. (Feb. 11, 2023) – The St. John's softball team fell to South Alabama in its third game of its Florida trip at Eddie C. Moore Complex. The Red Storm's second game against No. 8 Northwestern was suspended doing to weather, and a decision on the completion of the game has yet to be decided.
MOBILE, AL
redstormsports.com

St. John’s Falls to Manhattan, 9-5, in Season Opener

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (Feb. 11, 2023)- The St. John's lacrosse team fell short to Manhattan, 9-5, in the 2023 season opener at West Islip Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Senior attackman Connor Kalmus tallied a hat-trick on just five shot attempts, scoring the first two goals of the game for the Red Storm.
MANHATTAN, NY
redstormsports.com

Men’s Tennis Earns a Pair of 7-0 Sweeps Against Wagner

QUEENS, N.Y. (Feb. 10, 2023) – The St. John's men's tennis team earned a pair of 7-0 sweeps against Wagner in a doubleheader at USTA Tennis Center on Friday afternoon. With the win, the Red Storm improves to 5-1 on the season, and will head to Army for a pair of matches against Army and Marist on Sunday.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy