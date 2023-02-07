Read full article on original website
Related
floridianpress.com
The Peel Back🍊—2.11.2023—Jewish-American Leaders Want AT&T to Bring Back NEWSMAX—Democrat Dresses Down Democratic Party—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. Prominent Jewish Leaders to AT&T DirecTV: Bring Newsmax Back. Almost two dozen of the nation’s most prominent Jewish leaders have written a letter to AT&T and DirecTV demanding to know why the Newsmax channel was deplatformed.
DeSantis Secretly Wanted to Ban Guns From His Election Night Bash
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis did not want guns at his Election Night party in Tampa—but he couldn’t have his constituents knowing that. According to a series of emails obtained by The Washington Post, DeSantis tried to convince the Tampa Convention Center to claim that it was their policy to prohibit firearms, despite the fact that Florida state law allows concealed carry inside public facilities unless a client specifically requests otherwise. “DeSantis/his campaign will not tell their attendees they are not permitted to carry because of the political optics,” Chase Finch, the convention center’s head of security, wrote in an email to other city officials conveying the governor’s request. DeSantis’ appeal was quickly denied, though he ended up having metal detectors at the event. Tim Marden, chairman of the Alachua County GOP, told the Washington Post that he skipped a fundraiser for Santos in October over the decision to have metal detectors. “It was a little hypocritical to have this measure in place for law-abiding citizens at a time when a lot of folks in the gun community will condemn a Democratic politician for having a security force,” he said.Read it at The Washington Post
floridianpress.com
Last Squeeze🍊—2.10.2023—FL Democrats Need to Have 'Come to Jesus' Moment—Cherfilus-McCormick, Fried, Rubio—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. Florida Democrats Throws her Party Under the bus, Praises DeSantis. In a recent interview with The Floridian, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D) discussed the state of the Florida Democratic Party, even as state Democrats look to former state Senator Annette Taddeo, and possibly former Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, to possibly lead them.
floridianpress.com
House Democrat Cherfilus-McCormick Says Democrats Need a 'Come to Jesus Moment'
In a recent interview with The Floridian, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D) discussed the state of the Florida Democratic Party, even as state Democrats look to former state Senator Annette Taddeo, and possibly former Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, to possibly lead them. "There really is an absence of leadership," she says,...
Florida lawmakers vote to give GOP-appointed state prosecutor jurisdiction over election and voting matters
Florida's statewide prosecutor will have new power to go after people for election-related crimes under a bill now headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk. The bill is a top priority for the Republican governor, who last year approved the creation of a controversial new Office of Elections Crimes and Security as part of a sweeping voting overhaul.
Florida Senate Passes Previously Amended NIL Bill As It Heads To Governor DeSantis
What The Passing Of This Bill Means For Florida Schools Moving Forward
Miami New Times
LEAKED EXCLUSIVE: Ron DeSantis' Totally Real Journalism Course Documents
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shared his thoughts on the abysmal state of journalism in the country at a roundtable discussion he hosted yesterday on media ethics. Alongside a panel of lawyers and defamation case claimants, the governor played talk show host in an hour-long segment during which he attacked legacy media companies and argued for lowering the legal standard to prove defamation against public figures.
DeSantis edges closer to 2024 decision
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on the cusp of making a final decision on a 2024 presidential run. Several Republicans familiar with the deliberations say that DeSantis is almost certain to seek the GOP’s presidential nomination. His advisers have begun reaching out to and interviewing potential hires for a campaign and are gaming out the…
How gun commerce has changed in Florida since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Florida since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
DeSantis vs. Disney: Battle for control escalates in Florida
ORLANDO, FL. - This latest move by Governor DeSantis has sparked much controversy and raises questions about whether he is overstepping his political bounds. The Reedy Creek Improvement District has given Disney unique powers in Central Florida for over 50 years. However, the recent bill passed by Florida lawmakers would give DeSantis more control over the district.
unfspinnaker.com
New Florida House request encompasses university employee emails, text and social media messages related to DEI
The Florida House of Representatives has requested new information from each of the state’s 12 higher education institutions, this time specifically for all communications and documents related to areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. The newest in a slew of requests from state officials the past two months, it’s...
Washington Examiner
DeSantis calls the bureaucrats' bluff
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has a plan for freeing public universities from the stranglehold of their diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucracies. Before DeSantis launched this effort, it was widely believed, even among those who recognized the dangers of DEI, that there was really nothing public officials could do about the problem. Just like the weather, it was simply something we would all have to learn to live with. Public universities were thought to be outside of political control, and academic culture was thought to be too committed to DEI goals. But DeSantis is proving that something can be done. His plan is likely to make significant progress in dismantling DEI in higher education.
WATCH: Gov. DeSantis speaks with Florida political leaders in Ocala
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Ocala on Wednesday.
click orlando
Florida Senate passes bill clarifying election crimes prosecution
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s statewide prosecutor would have jurisdiction to prosecute more crimes related to elections and voting, under a bill passed by the Florida Senate Wednesday. The senate passed the bill 27-12 along government lines. “If we don’t protect our votes, we will lose our republic, we...
Ron DeSantis' war against free speech is really all about abortion
On the eve of what would have been Roe v. Wade's 50th anniversary, a federal judge handed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a victory that could further imperil abortion access nationally. Last month, federal district court judge Robert L. Hinkle ruled that the Republican governor had violated both the U.S. and...
DeSantis touts Florida as Republican edge over Democrats grows: 'Freedom is here to stay'
In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Republicans outnumber Democrats in Florida by 400,000 voters.
As Florida House passes Reedy Creek changes, DeSantis nears takeover of Disney government in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved closer to taking over Walt Disney World’s self-governing district Thursday after House Republicans approved legislation meant to punish the company over its opposition to the law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”
A look at the bill that could dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek
A State House committee passed changes to Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.
‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I’m wondering what happened to the Florida Legislature. I’ve kept up on happenings in the state Capitol over the years, and usually, lawmakers seemed to have brains and the guts to take action and solve the state’s problems. Now they merely bow down to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and do his bidding. We could save […] The post ‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Comments / 0