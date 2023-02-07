ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Peel Back🍊—2.11.2023—Jewish-American Leaders Want AT&T to Bring Back NEWSMAX—Democrat Dresses Down Democratic Party—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. Prominent Jewish Leaders to AT&T DirecTV: Bring Newsmax Back. Almost two dozen of the nation’s most prominent Jewish leaders have written a letter to AT&T and DirecTV demanding to know why the Newsmax channel was deplatformed.
DeSantis Secretly Wanted to Ban Guns From His Election Night Bash

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis did not want guns at his Election Night party in Tampa—but he couldn’t have his constituents knowing that. According to a series of emails obtained by The Washington Post, DeSantis tried to convince the Tampa Convention Center to claim that it was their policy to prohibit firearms, despite the fact that Florida state law allows concealed carry inside public facilities unless a client specifically requests otherwise. “DeSantis/his campaign will not tell their attendees they are not permitted to carry because of the political optics,” Chase Finch, the convention center’s head of security, wrote in an email to other city officials conveying the governor’s request. DeSantis’ appeal was quickly denied, though he ended up having metal detectors at the event. Tim Marden, chairman of the Alachua County GOP, told the Washington Post that he skipped a fundraiser for Santos in October over the decision to have metal detectors. “It was a little hypocritical to have this measure in place for law-abiding citizens at a time when a lot of folks in the gun community will condemn a Democratic politician for having a security force,” he said.Read it at The Washington Post
Last Squeeze🍊—2.10.2023—FL Democrats Need to Have 'Come to Jesus' Moment—Cherfilus-McCormick, Fried, Rubio—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. Florida Democrats Throws her Party Under the bus, Praises DeSantis. In a recent interview with The Floridian, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D) discussed the state of the Florida Democratic Party, even as state Democrats look to former state Senator Annette Taddeo, and possibly former Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, to possibly lead them.
House Democrat Cherfilus-McCormick Says Democrats Need a 'Come to Jesus Moment'

In a recent interview with The Floridian, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D) discussed the state of the Florida Democratic Party, even as state Democrats look to former state Senator Annette Taddeo, and possibly former Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, to possibly lead them. "There really is an absence of leadership," she says,...
LEAKED EXCLUSIVE: Ron DeSantis' Totally Real Journalism Course Documents

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shared his thoughts on the abysmal state of journalism in the country at a roundtable discussion he hosted yesterday on media ethics. Alongside a panel of lawyers and defamation case claimants, the governor played talk show host in an hour-long segment during which he attacked legacy media companies and argued for lowering the legal standard to prove defamation against public figures.
DeSantis edges closer to 2024 decision

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on the cusp of making a final decision on a 2024 presidential run. Several Republicans familiar with the deliberations say that DeSantis is almost certain to seek the GOP’s presidential nomination. His advisers have begun reaching out to and interviewing potential hires for a campaign and are gaming out the…
DeSantis vs. Disney: Battle for control escalates in Florida

ORLANDO, FL. - This latest move by Governor DeSantis has sparked much controversy and raises questions about whether he is overstepping his political bounds. The Reedy Creek Improvement District has given Disney unique powers in Central Florida for over 50 years. However, the recent bill passed by Florida lawmakers would give DeSantis more control over the district.
DeSantis calls the bureaucrats' bluff

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has a plan for freeing public universities from the stranglehold of their diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucracies. Before DeSantis launched this effort, it was widely believed, even among those who recognized the dangers of DEI, that there was really nothing public officials could do about the problem. Just like the weather, it was simply something we would all have to learn to live with. Public universities were thought to be outside of political control, and academic culture was thought to be too committed to DEI goals. But DeSantis is proving that something can be done. His plan is likely to make significant progress in dismantling DEI in higher education.
Florida Senate passes bill clarifying election crimes prosecution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s statewide prosecutor would have jurisdiction to prosecute more crimes related to elections and voting, under a bill passed by the Florida Senate Wednesday. The senate passed the bill 27-12 along government lines. “If we don’t protect our votes, we will lose our republic, we...
‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I’m wondering what happened to the Florida Legislature. I’ve kept up on happenings in the state Capitol over the years, and usually, lawmakers seemed to have brains and the guts to take action and solve the state’s problems. Now they merely bow down to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and do his bidding. We could save […] The post ‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
