Escondido, CA

CBS 8

Fallbrook plant nursery shooting | 1 dead, 3 shot, suspect in custody

FALLBROOK, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff's and additional first responders responded to reports of several people suffering from gunshot wounds in Fallbrook Friday afternoon. At least one person was confirmed to have died on the scene due to gunfire, and at least two others were injured, according to Captain John Choi with North County Fire Protection District.
FALLBROOK, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of San Diego Man; Investigation Continues

On January 20, 2023, an incident took place in the heart of downtown San Diego when shots were fired in the area of 600 L Street. At 4:25 a.m., the San Diego Police Communications Center received a call about the incident and immediately dispatched officers from Central Division, according to a San Diego PD press release.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck

MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
MURRIETA, CA

