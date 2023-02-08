Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergEscondido, CA
San Diego Padres Star Signs Huge ExtensionOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego weather alert: cooler weather, increased winds and showers ahead this weekendStanleySan Diego, CA
Sailors Encounter Waving Sunfish off the Coast of San Diego: Viral VideoSara IrshadSan Diego, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Suspect identified in Fallbrook shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
A man has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting in North San Diego County that left a person dead and two others injured by gunfire Friday afternoon.
Fallbrook plant nursery shooting | 1 dead, 3 shot, suspect in custody
FALLBROOK, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff's and additional first responders responded to reports of several people suffering from gunshot wounds in Fallbrook Friday afternoon. At least one person was confirmed to have died on the scene due to gunfire, and at least two others were injured, according to Captain John Choi with North County Fire Protection District.
1 dead, 2 wounded in North County shooting
A man suspected of killing one and wounding two in a Fallbrook shooting Friday is in law enforcement custody, authorities said.
Officer identified in deadly Chula Vista shooting
San Diego Police have identified the Chula Vista Police officer involved in a deadly South Bay shooting over the weekend.
Police Name Chula Vista Officer, Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Homeless Man
Authorities on Thursday released the names of the South Bay officer who shot and killed a homeless man who had been seen threatening another man last weekend. The suspect has been identified by San Diego police as Perri Sammarco, 37, who died at a local hospital Monday. The officer, Alfonso...
Driver Sentenced to Year in Jail, Probation for Killing Pedestrian in El Cajon
A woman who ran down a pedestrian on an El Cajon roadway was sentenced this week to one year in county jail and two years of probation. Reeta Haythim Mansour, 21, pleaded guilty to a vehicular manslaughter count for striking Roodi Shattah, 25, with her car on March 12, 2021.
Man suspected in North County shooting death arrested
A man suspected of shooting and killing a 29-year-old in an Oceanside park was arrested last week, authorities said.
Two deputies arrested following fight at Ramona bar
Two deputies were arrested over the weekend following a fight at a Ramona bar, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
One dead, two injured in shooting at California plant nursery
A suspected gunman is in custody after a shooting that killed one person and injured two others at a plant nursery.
Driver arrested, woman and child in car unhurt after chase
A high-speed chase that began in the Miramar area ended with a car fully engulfed in flames and the arrest of the driver.
COLD CASE: Motive unknown in murder of UCSD researcher
Dr. Saitoh and his team were working to learn more about the brain. His co-worker Phyllis Lessin said he was on track to make a major breakthrough to help Alzheimer’s patients.
Deputies arrested after bar fight in East County
Two deputies were arrested following a bar fight in East County on Saturday, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
SD County Sheriff speaks on arrests of deputies, department transparency
SD Sheriff addresses deputies being arrested and transparency. Latest incident involved two deputies being arrested following fight in a Ramona bar last Saturday.
Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of San Diego Man; Investigation Continues
On January 20, 2023, an incident took place in the heart of downtown San Diego when shots were fired in the area of 600 L Street. At 4:25 a.m., the San Diego Police Communications Center received a call about the incident and immediately dispatched officers from Central Division, according to a San Diego PD press release.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Lake Murray roadway
A man died early Friday morning after San Diego Police said he was struck by a car on Mission Gorge Road and killed.
Sheriff asks for help to identify, find suspect in Lakeside attempted kidnapping
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to identify and find the person who tried to kidnap a child walking to school Tuesday morning.
San Diego woman sentenced in fentanyl-related death
A San Diego woman was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for selling fentanyl pills that resulted in a fatal overdose, said the U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman's office.
North San Diego County home burglarized despite security measures
SAN DIEGO — A gang that targets high-end homes might be back in San Diego. A North County family just had their home burglarized after they took steps to prevent it from happening. The family came home to find their whole house ransacked Thursday night. Their security camera captured...
San Diego family donates to sober living home after brother overdoses
Logan Ryan, 21, struggled with substance abuse, but found help at the First Step House of North County.
Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck
MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
