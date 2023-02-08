ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Friday, February 17: Celebrating History

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We meet the grandson of a world-renowned sculptor who made her home right nearby in Framingham and talk to the Harvard professor whose new book profiles the first Black female federal judge in the United States. Shayna Seymour talks to Ted Reinstein about his new book that highlights the unsung local heroes who helped break Major League Baseball’s color barrier. And we visit Lynn and Cambridge, which are digging more deeply into the history of their Black communities.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, February 14: Shop Local

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We meet a couple crafting unique glass products on the North Shore, and discover a gift box service that specializes in local products. On Cape Cod, Cape Abilities farm offers gifts that give back – local products that benefit the nonprofit’s clients. Finally, you might expect to find only major national chains at the Burlington Mall – but we talk to mom-and-pop vendors getting their mall moment, too.
BURLINGTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Bocado named most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - For those looking for the perfect Valentine's Day dinner spot, Bocado Tapas Wine Bar in Worcester was named the most romantic restaurant in the state by Yelp. The reviews site determined the most romantic restaurant in each state based on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning the...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Monday, February 13: Tank Away

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Next door in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Anthony Everett visits the charmingMountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield, N.H. for winter activities (and gets a lesson in high-performance driving nearby). And if your winter travels lean more toward cities Erika Tarantal hits Providence, R.I., where she checks out the art scene, shops at Greek restaurant and market Yolenis, tours a historic hotel, and even takes a blacksmithing class.
WHITEFIELD, NH
1420 WBSM

Marshfield Restaurant Cancels Booking Planned as Fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy

A Marshfield restaurant has canceled an event that was booked and promoted as a fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother who allegedly murdered her three children. According to a Facebook post from Haddad’s Ocean Restaurant in Marshfield, the planned February 20 event – which was not being put on by the restaurant, but rather by a group that had booked the space – was canceled after the restaurant received further information as to the purpose of the event.
MARSHFIELD, MA
Tufts Daily

Tufts food crawl: Best bites of Medford/Somerville

If “The Menu” (2022) taught us anything, it’s that food is an art. From Davis Square to Cambridge and even into Boston, the Tufts area has some incredible food offerings. Here are some of our Arts writers’ favorite spots. Carl Svahn: Kelly’s Diner. Kelly’s Diner...
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Sudbury native shares mental health story through baking

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Thirty-year-old Dayna Altman is vocal about her mental health story. The Sudbury native is also an entrepreneur, foundingBake it Till You Make it in 2017. Altman travels to senior centers and schools to share her mental health story by way of baking. As people shared their stories with Altman, they often shared a recipe that resonated with them. Altman began to collect these recipes and, in 2019, published “Bake it Till You Make it: Breaking Bread, Building Resilience,” an anthology cookbook with 40 individual recipes and 40 individual stories.
SUDBURY, MA
whdh.com

Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston

Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
REVERE, MA
WCVB

A visit to the Panama Canal

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Reporting for this episode of Chronicle was done as part of a Northeastern University study abroad program to Panama. Beyond the Panama Canal is an online magazine produced by Northeastern University students who are part of the school’s “Dialogue of Civilization” study abroad program. The magazine published articles, video and audio reports, and photojournalism detailing the students’ month-long stay in Panama.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 12 stores in Mass.

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 12 stores across Massachusetts. The company is shuttering its locations in North Dartmouth, Raynham, North Attleboro, Dedham, Hudson, Burlington, Leominster, Hadley and Pittsfield. The company also announced in December that it was closing its stores in Seekonk, Milford and Dorchester. The retailer...
LEOMINSTER, MA
WCVB

Easy ways to elevate your healthy home cooking

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Chef Colin Lynch knows his way around a kitchen. He’s the chef/partner atTraveler Street Hospitality, which includes the South End’s Bar Mezzana, Shore Leave, No Relation, and Black Lamb. His recipe for Slow Roasted Black Cod is below:. Slow Roasted Black Cod With Fennel...
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Farmers market goods can now be delivered straight to your door

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There are countless ways to revamp your diet. One local entrepreneur has developed an app to help bring the neighborhood farmers market straight to your door. WithMarket 2Day, shoppers can browse the selection of local foods and have them delivered.
NEEDHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy