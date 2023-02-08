Read full article on original website
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829CJ CoombsBoston, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document ScandalThe Veracity ReportBoston, MA
WCVB
Friday, February 17: Celebrating History
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We meet the grandson of a world-renowned sculptor who made her home right nearby in Framingham and talk to the Harvard professor whose new book profiles the first Black female federal judge in the United States. Shayna Seymour talks to Ted Reinstein about his new book that highlights the unsung local heroes who helped break Major League Baseball’s color barrier. And we visit Lynn and Cambridge, which are digging more deeply into the history of their Black communities.
WCVB
Tuesday, February 14: Shop Local
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We meet a couple crafting unique glass products on the North Shore, and discover a gift box service that specializes in local products. On Cape Cod, Cape Abilities farm offers gifts that give back – local products that benefit the nonprofit’s clients. Finally, you might expect to find only major national chains at the Burlington Mall – but we talk to mom-and-pop vendors getting their mall moment, too.
spectrumnews1.com
Bocado named most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - For those looking for the perfect Valentine's Day dinner spot, Bocado Tapas Wine Bar in Worcester was named the most romantic restaurant in the state by Yelp. The reviews site determined the most romantic restaurant in each state based on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning the...
WCVB
Monday, February 13: Tank Away
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Next door in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Anthony Everett visits the charmingMountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield, N.H. for winter activities (and gets a lesson in high-performance driving nearby). And if your winter travels lean more toward cities Erika Tarantal hits Providence, R.I., where she checks out the art scene, shops at Greek restaurant and market Yolenis, tours a historic hotel, and even takes a blacksmithing class.
Marshfield Restaurant Cancels Booking Planned as Fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy
A Marshfield restaurant has canceled an event that was booked and promoted as a fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother who allegedly murdered her three children. According to a Facebook post from Haddad’s Ocean Restaurant in Marshfield, the planned February 20 event – which was not being put on by the restaurant, but rather by a group that had booked the space – was canceled after the restaurant received further information as to the purpose of the event.
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
This Massachusetts restaurant ranks in the top 100 in the US
Yelp has just released its annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country. and a Massachusetts restaurant made the list.
National Pizza Day: The 2nd-best pizzeria in America is right here in Massachusetts
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 each year. What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than getting the 2nd-best pizza in the U.S. which happens to be right in Massachusetts.
Tufts Daily
Tufts food crawl: Best bites of Medford/Somerville
If “The Menu” (2022) taught us anything, it’s that food is an art. From Davis Square to Cambridge and even into Boston, the Tufts area has some incredible food offerings. Here are some of our Arts writers’ favorite spots. Carl Svahn: Kelly’s Diner. Kelly’s Diner...
WCVB
Sudbury native shares mental health story through baking
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Thirty-year-old Dayna Altman is vocal about her mental health story. The Sudbury native is also an entrepreneur, foundingBake it Till You Make it in 2017. Altman travels to senior centers and schools to share her mental health story by way of baking. As people shared their stories with Altman, they often shared a recipe that resonated with them. Altman began to collect these recipes and, in 2019, published “Bake it Till You Make it: Breaking Bread, Building Resilience,” an anthology cookbook with 40 individual recipes and 40 individual stories.
whdh.com
Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston
Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
WCVB
Boston artist Paul Goodnight's work was born from trauma, now fueled by love
BOSTON — For decades, Boston-based artist Paul Goodnight has channeled his life experience into works of beauty on canvas. He was born in Chicago in 1946 and grew up in a foster family consisting of six boys and two girls. "These people showed me what real love was," he...
This Chelsea Pizzeria Mentioned On Yelp's New List Of Top 100 In US
It's National Pizza Day and there's only one way to celebrate: by taking yourself to some of the best pizza shops in Massachusetts, according to Yelp. The outlet put out their list of the top pizza spots in the US and Canada and several from the Bay State made it on the list.
WCVB
A visit to the Panama Canal
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Reporting for this episode of Chronicle was done as part of a Northeastern University study abroad program to Panama. Beyond the Panama Canal is an online magazine produced by Northeastern University students who are part of the school’s “Dialogue of Civilization” study abroad program. The magazine published articles, video and audio reports, and photojournalism detailing the students’ month-long stay in Panama.
WCVB
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 12 stores in Mass.
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 12 stores across Massachusetts. The company is shuttering its locations in North Dartmouth, Raynham, North Attleboro, Dedham, Hudson, Burlington, Leominster, Hadley and Pittsfield. The company also announced in December that it was closing its stores in Seekonk, Milford and Dorchester. The retailer...
Boston saw a 104% jump in high-income renters — but not as much as this Mass. city
Nationally, the Hub landed at 10th on RentCafe's list of millionaire hotspots. The number of Boston renters earning more than $150,000 a year doubled between 2015 and 2020, according to a report listing database RentCafe released Friday, but another Massachusetts city saw a whopping 125% increase. Hello, Worcester, we see...
WCVB
Massachusetts 12-year-old with life-threatening heart condition has 'wish' granted
STONEHAM, Mass. — A Stoneham, Massachusetts, middle schooler received an out of this world surprise Friday afternoon. Passionate "Star Wars" fan, 12-year-old Callum Lemanski, has a life-threatening heart condition, but through the Make a Wish Foundation, his dreams are coming true. Lemanski is heading to Disney World so that...
WCVB
Easy ways to elevate your healthy home cooking
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Chef Colin Lynch knows his way around a kitchen. He’s the chef/partner atTraveler Street Hospitality, which includes the South End’s Bar Mezzana, Shore Leave, No Relation, and Black Lamb. His recipe for Slow Roasted Black Cod is below:. Slow Roasted Black Cod With Fennel...
WCVB
American Heritage Museum opening Hanoi Hilton exhibit featuring two original cells
HUDSON, Mass. — Fifty years after prisoners of war were released from Hỏa Lò prison, better known as the "Hanoi Hilton," in North Vietnam, the American Heritage Museum in Massachusetts is opening a new exhibit about their experiences. POWs are scheduled to be present at the museum...
WCVB
Farmers market goods can now be delivered straight to your door
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There are countless ways to revamp your diet. One local entrepreneur has developed an app to help bring the neighborhood farmers market straight to your door. WithMarket 2Day, shoppers can browse the selection of local foods and have them delivered.
