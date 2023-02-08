ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trailer stolen from Las Vegas valley figure skating team

By Joshua Peguero
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The head coach for a nationally acclaimed figure skating team in the Las Vegas valley reached out to 8 News Now after someone stole the team’s trailer.

    Las Vegas Ice Theatre trailer stolen (Las Vegas Ice Theater)
    Las Vegas Ice Theatre trailer stolen (Las Vegas Ice Theater)
    Las Vegas Ice Theatre trailer stolen (Las Vegas Ice Theater)
    Las Vegas Ice Theatre trailer stolen (Las Vegas Ice Theater)

Players and coaches for the Las Vegas Ice Theatre are devastated by the theft.

It happened on Monday afternoon as the team was practicing.

Katrina Mourzine head coach for the team said all their props, costumes, equipment, and sentimental items are gone.

“We really just want our trailer back, it’s not even about the money. It’s the fact that this was taken from a youth team that worked really hard on this, and it’s devastating,” Mourzine said.

The Las Vegas Ice Theatre has 29 figure skaters ranging in age from 9 to 17.

Last year, they competed in nationals, and this year, they hoped to do the same in Detroit.

Their trailer was stolen from the Las Vegas Ice Center located at Flamingo near Fort Apache roads.

Mourzine added that the area where the trailer was stored was fenced, but the burglars still managed to break in.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating the incident.

The Las Vegas Ice Theatre will need another trailer before May 12, when the team is slated to compete against other regional teams in Henderson.

A link to a GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds to purchase another trailer.

8 News Now

8 News Now

