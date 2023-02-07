Read full article on original website
Albuquerque leaders worry Walmart closing will cause 'food desert'
Local leaders in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are upset about the planned closing of a Walmart store in that city, and they worry the area will become a "food desert." Sean Cardinalli, who is special projects manager for the New Mexico Black Leadership Council, told the Albuquerque Journal that the closing is “absurd," saying, “The International District is the most population-dense neighborhood, and the most diverse neighborhood in the city and, therefore, in the entire state."
bernco.gov
Virtual Job Fair: Feb. 15, 2-5 p.m.
Bernalillo County – BernCo’s debut virtual job fair last month attracted hundreds of registrants, led to 148 one-on-one conversations between job seekers and county staff, and several new hires. Virtual job fairs are not new. But the technology has evolved and now almost everyone is familiar with point...
New Mexico law enforcement ask for help finding missing woman
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman. Celinda Lara, 35, was last seen around 8:00 p.m. February 5, 2023 near 5106 4th St. BCSO says she is known to frequent the area of Central Ave. and Coors Blvd. Lara is described as 5-foot-4, weighing about 170 pounds […]
934 citations issued in Albuquerque’s new license plate crackdown
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police (APD) is delivering on a promise to go after drivers in cars without license plates following a widespread warning last week. In the last six days, APD said teams of officers have issued nearly 1,000 citations for “license plate-related infractions.” Albuquerque’s Field Services Bureau and the Traffic Unit started the […]
KOAT 7
Paid family and medical leave bill passed committee; some business owners against it
People are sharing their stance on paid sick and family leave. Some are on board and others are against the bill. The debate on paid medical leave brought up concerns for small businesses. The people for the bill described how the leave would actually benefit families. Tomasita's has been a...
Santa Fe Reporter
NM House Passes Gun Storage Bill
Following a three-hour sometimes contentious discussion yesterday (starting at about 12:10 in the recording), the state House passed 37-32 House Bill 9, also known as “Bennie’s Bill,” which creates criminal penalties in some cases for negligently storing firearms in such a way as to make them accessible to children. The bill’s name honors Albuquerque middle school student Bennie Hargrove, who was fatally shot in 2021 by a classmate using his father’s improperly stored gun. “This bill is about saving lives and protecting our children,” state Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque, said in a statement. “If the gun used to take Bennie Hargrove’s life was properly secured, he would still be with us today. We can prevent school shootings and other senseless tragedies by holding adults accountable for negligently storing their guns.” The bill specifically holds adults accountable for making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor brandishes the weapon (a misdemeanor), and for negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor uses the weapon and it results in great bodily harm or death (a fourth-degree felony). As the Albuquerque Journal reports, Hargrove’s grandmother Vanessa Sawyer, along with numerous Albuquerque students, visited the Capitol yesterday to support the bill, which also has the support of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and the Albuquerque Police Department. The Senate will now consider the legislation.
KOAT 7
Most arrested on felony warrants are released days later
There are more wanted fugitives in Bernalillo County than police officers, and law enforcement wants $20 million in state money to get those in custody. But some say it could be a waste of your taxpayer dollars when most fugitives who are captured are released days after being rounded up.
Southeast Albuquerque neighborhood fed up with homeless encampment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frustrated neighbors near Zuni and San Mateo say they are fed up with a growing homeless camp that keeps returning even after the city’s efforts to remove it. Neighbors say the encampments just keep popping back up. After scorched walls left over by what neighbors say were left over by people lighting […]
Man arrested in Santa Fe murder case from November 2022
The suspect was taken to Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center and charged with murder alongside other crimes.
Santa Fe Animal Shelter Store loses $10,000+ in burglary
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s resale store, The Cat, was broken into last Sunday at 2:20 a.m. According to officials, losses from the theft are currently upwards of $10,000. Items stolen include a safe along with many other items. The burglary has led to a temporary closure of the store located […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque business owner says retail theft 'out of control,' wants lawmakers to help
Albuquerque business owner says retail theft 'out of control,' wants lawmakers to help
Walmart closure in Albuquerque will impact lower-income residents
People in southeast Albuquerque will have to find a new place to do their shopping after Walmart announced it’s closing one of its stores.
bernco.gov
Take a Ride on Us for The Big Game
Bernalillo County, NM – The Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services, Cumulus Media, the New Mexico Department of Transportation, and Glasheen Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers, announce details for a safe ride option for Sunday’s football game celebrations. The Take a Ride on Us program provides the community the ability to take advantage of a safe ride option instead of driving under the influence during celebrations in which alcohol consumption is common.
KOAT 7
Out-of-town dope: Some cannabis dispensaries not playing by the rules
Cannabis sales are booming in New Mexico with stores selling nearly $25 million worth of recreational marijuana each month. But some dispensaries are not playing by the rules and there is a lack of inspectors to enforce all of the state’s cannabis laws. “New Mexico is a hot new...
Albuquerque Police: Suspected drunk driver kills woman on sidewalk
The investigation is ongoing.
KOAT 7
Homicide investigation at southwest Albuquerque apartment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An individual was found dead at a southwest Albuquerque apartment complex Wednesday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department's homicide unit has began its investigation. The person was found dead at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments on the 7200 block of Central Avenue SE. This is a developing story...
State Police officer saves teen from edge of Albuquerque bridge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State Police officer is being credited with saving a teenager’s life after stopping to check on a car pulled over on the side of a Paseo del Norte overpass. NMSP highlighted the officer’s actions in a recent video posted to social media, which features dash camera and body camera […]
KRQE News 13
Brittany Alert issued for Highland Meadows man last seen in Albuquerque
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) –The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Stanely Hicks of Highland Meadows. Officials say Hicks was last seen Feb. 9 around 9 a.m. on the corner of Central and Girard in Albuquerque, N.M. He was last...
Walmart to close Albuquerque store in March
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The southeast Albuquerque Walmart store near Highland High School will be closing next month, according to the company. Confirming the closure with KRQE News 13 Wednesday, the company said the store on San Mateo near Central will close for good by Friday, March 10. The closure appears to be the only New […]
Bicyclists say Albuquerque trail is getting dangerous
A local path is described as being dirty and covered in trash.
