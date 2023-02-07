ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo, NM

JM McBride

Albuquerque leaders worry Walmart closing will cause 'food desert'

Local leaders in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are upset about the planned closing of a Walmart store in that city, and they worry the area will become a "food desert." Sean Cardinalli, who is special projects manager for the New Mexico Black Leadership Council, told the Albuquerque Journal that the closing is “absurd," saying, “The International District is the most population-dense neighborhood, and the most diverse neighborhood in the city and, therefore, in the entire state."
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bernco.gov

Virtual Job Fair: Feb. 15, 2-5 p.m.

Bernalillo County – BernCo’s debut virtual job fair last month attracted hundreds of registrants, led to 148 one-on-one conversations between job seekers and county staff, and several new hires. Virtual job fairs are not new. But the technology has evolved and now almost everyone is familiar with point...
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

934 citations issued in Albuquerque's new license plate crackdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police (APD) is delivering on a promise to go after drivers in cars without license plates following a widespread warning last week. In the last six days, APD said teams of officers have issued nearly 1,000 citations for “license plate-related infractions.” Albuquerque’s Field Services Bureau and the Traffic Unit started the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

NM House Passes Gun Storage Bill

Following a three-hour sometimes contentious discussion yesterday (starting at about 12:10 in the recording), the state House passed 37-32 House Bill 9, also known as “Bennie’s Bill,” which creates criminal penalties in some cases for negligently storing firearms in such a way as to make them accessible to children. The bill’s name honors Albuquerque middle school student Bennie Hargrove, who was fatally shot in 2021 by a classmate using his father’s improperly stored gun. “This bill is about saving lives and protecting our children,” state Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque, said in a statement. “If the gun used to take Bennie Hargrove’s life was properly secured, he would still be with us today. We can prevent school shootings and other senseless tragedies by holding adults accountable for negligently storing their guns.” The bill specifically holds adults accountable for making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor brandishes the weapon (a misdemeanor), and for negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor uses the weapon and it results in great bodily harm or death (a fourth-degree felony). As the Albuquerque Journal reports, Hargrove’s grandmother Vanessa Sawyer, along with numerous Albuquerque students, visited the Capitol yesterday to support the bill, which also has the support of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and the Albuquerque Police Department. The Senate will now consider the legislation.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Most arrested on felony warrants are released days later

There are more wanted fugitives in Bernalillo County than police officers, and law enforcement wants $20 million in state money to get those in custody. But some say it could be a waste of your taxpayer dollars when most fugitives who are captured are released days after being rounded up.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Animal Shelter Store loses $10,000+ in burglary

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s resale store, The Cat, was broken into last Sunday at 2:20 a.m. According to officials, losses from the theft are currently upwards of $10,000. Items stolen include a safe along with many other items. The burglary has led to a temporary closure of the store located […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque business owner says retail theft 'out of control,' wants lawmakers to help

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bernco.gov

Take a Ride on Us for The Big Game

Bernalillo County, NM – The Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services, Cumulus Media, the New Mexico Department of Transportation, and Glasheen Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers, announce details for a safe ride option for Sunday’s football game celebrations. The Take a Ride on Us program provides the community the ability to take advantage of a safe ride option instead of driving under the influence during celebrations in which alcohol consumption is common.
BERNALILLO, NM
KOAT 7

Homicide investigation at southwest Albuquerque apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An individual was found dead at a southwest Albuquerque apartment complex Wednesday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department's homicide unit has began its investigation. The person was found dead at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments on the 7200 block of Central Avenue SE. This is a developing story...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Walmart to close Albuquerque store in March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The southeast Albuquerque Walmart store near Highland High School will be closing next month, according to the company. Confirming the closure with KRQE News 13 Wednesday, the company said the store on San Mateo near Central will close for good by Friday, March 10. The closure appears to be the only New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

