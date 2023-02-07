ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, MN

myradioworks.net

Trojans' girls hockey season comes to end at Marshall

Regan Loft had four goals and Eliza Holmgren added a hat trick Thursday night as the third-seeded Marshall Tigers rolled to a 17-1 triumph over sixth-seeded Worthington in an opening-round game of the Section 3A girls hockey tournament. Kendall Beernaert, Lily Verkinderen and Brooklyn Mauch each scored a pair of...
MARSHALL, MN
Council will hear preliminary play proposal on Monday

The Worthington City Council on Monday evening will consider approval of a requested preliminary plat for a commercial subdivision located along Bioscience Drive and west of U.S. 59. The proposed subdivision will create two lots and dedicate public right-of-way for the street. The city's Planning Commission considered the requested plat...
WORTHINGTON, MN

