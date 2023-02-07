Laurie DeNeui of Rushmore is the author of "Inside, Outside, All-Around Love," a children's book dedicated to her late grandson, Griffin, who became a donor at age 4. The story follows the day-to-day antics of a happy little boy as he plays and interacts with his brother, dog and toys. It's described as a story of family, love and enjoying every moment and every day -- good and bad.

RUSHMORE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO