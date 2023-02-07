Read full article on original website
Related
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Jan. 30 – Feb. 5, 2023
Ariel Omar Becerra Morales, Weslaco, Texas: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 73/60, fees and fines $135. Jodi Kay Bunting, Redwood Falls: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – engage in cellular phone or video call, fees and fines $135. Shea Mary Pedersen, Tracy: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – initiate / compose...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley attempted murder case dismissed
SIBLEY—The case has been dismissed against a 19-year-old from Michigan who was charged with attempted murder stemming from an incident in December of 2021 in Sibley. Osceola County attorney Nolan McGowan, representing the state of Iowa, requested the case against Veronica Rose Peckens of Lake Ann, MI, be dismissed “in the interest of justice” on Feb. 3.
marshallradio.net
Search Warrant Uncovers Fentanyl, Meth, and Marijuana; Balaton Woman Arrested
A 25-year-old Balaton woman was arrested on drug charges on Thursday. The Brown Lyon Redwood Renville Drug Task Force (BLRR), Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force assisted in an investigation of a fentanyl distributor living in Balaton. A search warrant...
myradioworks.net
Council will hear preliminary play proposal on Monday
The Worthington City Council on Monday evening will consider approval of a requested preliminary plat for a commercial subdivision located along Bioscience Drive and west of U.S. 59. The proposed subdivision will create two lots and dedicate public right-of-way for the street. The city's Planning Commission considered the requested plat...
nwestiowa.com
Pipestone woman charged for OWI, neglect
SIBLEY—A 38-year-old Pipestone, MN, woman was arrested about midnight Saturday, Feb. 4, in Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, three counts of neglect or abandonment of dependent person, two counts of failure to use a child restraint device, failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way, and speeding.
myklgr.com
Sleepy Eye man accused of drop-kicking cat, leading to leg amputation
A Sleepy Eye man is accused of drop-kicking and seriously injuring his girlfriend’s cat, then threatening to kill the animal in front of her. Jordan Osmonson, 30, was charged Thursday in Brown County District Court with felony counts of animal torture, animal cruelty, and 1st-degree damage to property. Osmonson also faces a gross misdemeanor count of animal torture.
Minnesota Woman Arrested For Assaulting Boyfriend With A 'Whole Chicken'
The woman has pending charges for a previous domestic assault.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Jury sees nine witnesses in murder trial’s first day
That was the scene in the historic Cottonwood County Courthouse as testimony began for the murder trial connected with the Aug. 26, 2021 death of Juan Luis Morales-Rivera. It is the county’s first murder trial in 25 years. Only a handful of onlookers were on hand as 12 jurors...
KEYC
Local dairy manufacturers look to win championship cheese contest
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota dairy manufacturers are gearing up to compete for the coveted title of of U.S. Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. Four companies and co-ops have submitted entries to be evaluated later this month in Green Bay ahead of the championship. The...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman
SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Hull man arrested for OWI in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A 24-year-old Hull man was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and speeding. The arrest of Jonathan Luevano stemmed from the stop of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup clocked at 47 mph in the 35-mph zone and 43 mph in the 25-mph zone of Seventh Street in Orange City, according to Orange City Police Department.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Local murder trial testimony begins today
Testimony for the trial of a Windom man charged with second-degree murder could begin as early as today (Wednesday) in Cottonwood County District Court. Jury selection was held all day Monday and into the day Tuesday for the trial of Ralph Leslie Apmann. He has been charged with “second degree murder without intent while committing a felony.”
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for meth, more at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 32-year-old Jasper, MN, woman was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a drug stamp at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
myradioworks.net
Rushmore woman writes book in grandson's memory
Laurie DeNeui of Rushmore is the author of "Inside, Outside, All-Around Love," a children's book dedicated to her late grandson, Griffin, who became a donor at age 4. The story follows the day-to-day antics of a happy little boy as he plays and interacts with his brother, dog and toys. It's described as a story of family, love and enjoying every moment and every day -- good and bad.
myradioworks.net
Trojans' girls hockey season comes to end at Marshall
Regan Loft had four goals and Eliza Holmgren added a hat trick Thursday night as the third-seeded Marshall Tigers rolled to a 17-1 triumph over sixth-seeded Worthington in an opening-round game of the Section 3A girls hockey tournament. Kendall Beernaert, Lily Verkinderen and Brooklyn Mauch each scored a pair of...
