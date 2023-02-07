Read full article on original website
South Dakota men arrested for part in Montana homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Two South Dakota men have been arrested for their part in a Montana homicide. The Montana DCI arrested Sterling Brown in Camp Cook, South Dakota, on Wednesday. He was charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of Isaac Carrier on January 23. Brown was also charged with arson for causing the structure fire where Carrier was residing. Jake Burdghuff, arrested Tuesday in Spearfish, was charged with arson and tampering with physical evidence. The Montana State Fire Marshal’s Office initially investigated the fire and turned the case over to the DCI after determining it to be arson.
Transgender advocates sue South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
PIERRE, S.D. — A transgender advocacy group in South Dakota sued Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the head of the state's Department of Health on Friday over the state's decision to terminate a contract with the group last December.The Transformation Project filed a lawsuit Friday that alleges that the decision to terminate the contract — which resulted in the group losing a nearly $136,000 grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — was discrimination.It comes as the transgender community has raised concern over a bill to ban minors' access to gender-affirming health care. That bill has passed...
New fishing record set in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new state fishing record was set last month. On Saturday the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks posted a photo of the record fish on Facebook. GFP congratulated Dan James for setting a new unrestricted category record with his 28 pounds and four ounces bigmouth buffalo that he caught from Lake Oahe on January 7th.
Trial proceedings began today for Oglala Sioux Tribe versus the United States
South Dakota state lawmakers are taking aim at medical marijuana "pop up" clinics in the state. SOUTH DAKOTA STATE LAWMAKERS ARE TAKING AIM AT MEDICAL MARIJUANA "POP UP" CLINICS IN THE STATE. Western Dakota Technical College has trouble finding space for local employers for career fair. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Amber Wheeler Leaving KXMB: Where Is the North Dakota Meteorologist Going?
Amber Wheeler has been responsible for the weather coverage in North Dakota for over a decade. But now, the experienced meteorologist announced she is moving on to the next step of her career. Amber Wheeler is leaving KXMB-TV in February 2023. KX News viewers want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. They especially want to know if she will remain in Bismarck. Find out what Amber Wheeler said about her departure from KXMB here.
HB1133 passes the South Dakota House
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The South Dakota House passed HB1133 dealing with the issue of the definition of a commodity for the purpose of eminent domain. The bill’s prime sponsor, Representative Karla Lems of Canton talks about what the bill is about. District 22 Representative Roger Chase of Huron explains that...
FAA issues temporary flight restriction over part of Montana
The FAA has released very few details about the object but Montana's Congressional Delegation has released several statements about the sighting.
Bill to ban medical marijuana clinics passes South Dakota House on narrow margin
A bill seeking to, among other things, ban certain types of marijuana related advertising in South Dakota passed the House of Representatives along a slim margin Wednesday afternoon.
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
New info on Rapid City explosion; US shoots down object over Alaska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s all that you need to know in news and weather to start your weekend. The Rapid City Fire Department has released new video and information about this morning’s explosion. The Pentagon has shot down an unknown...
A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota
As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
Nursing homes continue to close in Montana
Miles City nursing home Friendship Villa announced it would be shutting down operations for good in December, making it the 12th senior care facility to close in Montana in 2022.
Wyoming House Passes Property-Tax Exemption
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming House of Representatives passed HB98, known as the Property tax-homeowner’s exemption, Thursday to lower tax bills faced by Wyoming people due to inflation’s rising home values. HB98 provides a tax exemption to residential property owners that equals approximately $300 per year for homeowners....
Former Sturgis AD Has Teaching Certificate Permanently Revoked
Former Sturgis athletic director and former Central South Dakota teacher Todd Palmer had his teaching certificate permanently revoked in December after he created a Twitter account with sexually explicit images. A document released in early February by the South Dakota Department of Education confirmed the action against Palmer, and the...
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
Small Iowa Town Makes ‘America’s Most Beautiful’ List
If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500
Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
Two Small Towns in Montana Named The Best in America
After reading this list of the best small towns, I am surprised that more Montana towns weren't on this list. If there is one thing true about Montana, it's that Montana has all kinds of small towns for people to explore and enjoy. Anywhere you go in Montana, there are small towns ranging from a couple of thousand people to a handful of individuals.
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1 new death; active cases, hospitalizations up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One new COVID-19 death was reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up one to to 3,153. The new death is a man in the 70-79 age range from Spink County.
Shooter at West Central Minnesota Lund Boat facility restrained by employees
Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility. CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
