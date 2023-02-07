ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

kelo.com

South Dakota men arrested for part in Montana homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Two South Dakota men have been arrested for their part in a Montana homicide. The Montana DCI arrested Sterling Brown in Camp Cook, South Dakota, on Wednesday. He was charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of Isaac Carrier on January 23. Brown was also charged with arson for causing the structure fire where Carrier was residing. Jake Burdghuff, arrested Tuesday in Spearfish, was charged with arson and tampering with physical evidence. The Montana State Fire Marshal’s Office initially investigated the fire and turned the case over to the DCI after determining it to be arson.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Transgender advocates sue South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

PIERRE, S.D. — A transgender advocacy group in South Dakota sued Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the head of the state's Department of Health on Friday over the state's decision to terminate a contract with the group last December.The Transformation Project filed a lawsuit Friday that alleges that the decision to terminate the contract — which resulted in the group losing a nearly $136,000 grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — was discrimination.It comes as the transgender community has raised concern over a bill to ban minors' access to gender-affirming health care. That bill has passed...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

New fishing record set in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new state fishing record was set last month. On Saturday the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks posted a photo of the record fish on Facebook. GFP congratulated Dan James for setting a new unrestricted category record with his 28 pounds and four ounces bigmouth buffalo that he caught from Lake Oahe on January 7th.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Amber Wheeler Leaving KXMB: Where Is the North Dakota Meteorologist Going?

Amber Wheeler has been responsible for the weather coverage in North Dakota for over a decade. But now, the experienced meteorologist announced she is moving on to the next step of her career. Amber Wheeler is leaving KXMB-TV in February 2023. KX News viewers want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. They especially want to know if she will remain in Bismarck. Find out what Amber Wheeler said about her departure from KXMB here.
BISMARCK, ND
hubcityradio.com

HB1133 passes the South Dakota House

PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The South Dakota House passed HB1133 dealing with the issue of the definition of a commodity for the purpose of eminent domain. The bill’s prime sponsor, Representative Karla Lems of Canton talks about what the bill is about. District 22 Representative Roger Chase of Huron explains that...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
US 103.3

A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota

As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
MANDAN, ND
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming House Passes Property-Tax Exemption

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming House of Representatives passed HB98, known as the Property tax-homeowner’s exemption, Thursday to lower tax bills faced by Wyoming people due to inflation’s rising home values. HB98 provides a tax exemption to residential property owners that equals approximately $300 per year for homeowners....
WYOMING STATE
drgnews.com

Former Sturgis AD Has Teaching Certificate Permanently Revoked

Former Sturgis athletic director and former Central South Dakota teacher Todd Palmer had his teaching certificate permanently revoked in December after he created a Twitter account with sexually explicit images. A document released in early February by the South Dakota Department of Education confirmed the action against Palmer, and the...
STURGIS, SD
97.3 KKRC

Small Iowa Town Makes ‘America’s Most Beautiful’ List

If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
DECORAH, IA
mykxlg.com

Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500

Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
BROOKINGS, SD
XL Country 100.7

Two Small Towns in Montana Named The Best in America

After reading this list of the best small towns, I am surprised that more Montana towns weren't on this list. If there is one thing true about Montana, it's that Montana has all kinds of small towns for people to explore and enjoy. Anywhere you go in Montana, there are small towns ranging from a couple of thousand people to a handful of individuals.
MONTANA STATE

