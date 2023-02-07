Read full article on original website
2 injured in head-on collision in Columbia, Illinois Friday night
COLUMBIA, Illinois — A two-vehicle head-on collision resulted in two injuries Friday night. The Columbia Police Department is investigating the head-on collision that happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bluff Road and West Sand Bank Road, according to police Chief Jason Donjon. A 31-year-old man from Collinsville...
Police investigate head-on collision in Columbia, Illinois
Police are investigating a head-on crash Friday evening
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Kell home destroyed by fire
A mobile home that had been added onto several times was destroyed in a Friday night fire. Assistant Salem Fire Protection District Chief Bill Fulton says the Tannis Weems family was able to get out of their home at 4327 State Route 161 between Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 37 without injury after discovering the fire. Passersby reported the blaze.
KMOV
East St. Louis mayoral candidate accuses city official of breaking campaign laws
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis mayoral candidate is accusing a current city official of violating Illinois campaign laws. During a campaign rally Saturday, East St. Louis mayoral candidate Marie Franklin said City of East St. Louis clerk Debra Tidwell broke state law by passing out campaign contribution flyers using the city’s letterhead.
tourcounsel.com
Saint Louis Galleria | Shopping mall in Missouri
Saint Louis Galleria is a shopping mall in Richmond Heights, Missouri. Originally the site of the Westroads Shopping Center anchored by Stix Baer & Fuller, the property was sold in 1984 to Hycel Properties, which demolished most of the mall (but not the Stix or North Wing which included Walgreens (demolished & now a recently closed Weber Grill restaurant[4]) and built the Saint Louis Galleria. Dillard's, which had acquired the Stix chain, expanded the existing location at the same time, while retailer Mark Shale opened a major store.
advantagenews.com
Update on Boeing MidAmerica expansion
Construction on Boeing’s new $200 million facility at MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah is moving along according to plan. The aerospace company will make the U.S. Navy’s first aircraft-refueling drones – named the MQ-25 - at the airport. It will be a job creator for the region, bringing 150 positions from the St. Louis region and creating 150 new jobs.
southernillinoisnow.com
Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force 2022 results released
Illinois State Police are releasing the annual results of the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force as well as other drug enforcement groups around the state. The Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force is reporting a total of 69 arrests as well as the confiscation of 57 guns and 717 pounds of narcotics. The task force is made up of Salem, Robinson, and Mt. Carmel Police Departments, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and State Police.
64 Years Ago, Monster EF-4 Twister Plowed Through St. Louis
We've just passed the 64th anniversary of one of the most deadly tornadoes to ever hit Missouri. The twister that plowed through St. Louis in February of 1959 took 21 lives that dreadful night and was one of the motivations behind getting warning sirens in place in the city. February...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, February 12th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 33-year-old Centralia man on outstanding Marion and Clinton County felony warrants. Broderick Currie of East Kerr is being held on a Marion County warrant for failure to appear for felony possession of firearms, aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm, and domestic battery, and a Clinton County warrant for felon in possession of a weapon. Bond on the Marion County warrant is set at $40,000. Bond on the Clinton County warrant is $15,000.
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
What are these shapes? The Missouri Google Map mystery
There are some odd shapes that appear on Google Earth if you zoom over I-44 near Eureka, Missouri.
Police find secret drug lab in southern Illinois home
Police found a secret drug lab in one southern Illinois home while responding to a call for service earlier this week.
Yellowstone Star Coming to Missouri – Everything You Need to Know
One of the biggest shows on TV right now is Yellowstone, and one of the lead actors will be coming to Missouri. Forrie J Smith who plays Llyod Pierce will be coming to Missouri and not that far from the Tri-States. On his personal Facebook page, he made the big announcement and the times and locations where you can meet him.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, February 11th, 2023
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on outstanding warrants on Friday. 31-year-old Bianca Meeks of North Broadway in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on a Marion County failure to appear warrant on a pending felony domestic battery charge. Bond is set for $10,000. 38-year-old Jessica Essary...
edglentoday.com
Metro East Business Hiring 50+ Positions Due To Rising Need For Senior Care
EDWARDSVILLE - While the totality of the reported labor shortage is vast and complex – only 5.7 million unemployed Americans to fill 10 million open positions – a number of factors point to in-home care professionals for older adults as both essential to the needs of the skyrocketing aging population and as a potential solution to help ease the workforce strain in other sectors.
wlds.com
Clemency Denied To Turner in 1985 Drobney Murder Case
A man seeking clemency for his life sentence in a 1985 Macoupin County murder has been denied. CBS2 Chicago reports that Robert G. Turner, now 63, has had his clemency denied by the Illinois Prison Review Board. Turner is serving a life sentence after previously being sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 16 year old Bridget Drobney of Downers Grove in July 1985. Turner was one of three men who used a flashing red light on their vehicle to pull Drobney’s car over and told her she had to go with them because she was speeding along a back road in rural Gillespie in southern Macoupin County. Drobney’s body was found four days later in a corn field, twelve miles away from the initial encounter with the three men. A Macoupin County jury later said Turner was the man in the group who ultimately ended Drobney’s life and sought the death penalty.
Breeze-Courier
Mary S. Ridgeway
Mary S. Ridgeway, 86 of Mt. Auburn, Ill., passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living Center in Taylorville. She was born on June 20, 1936, in Paducah, Ky., the daughter of Gardner Humphrey and Geneva Henderson. She married Larry Ridgeway on July 28, 1956 in Mt. Auburn, Ill., and he preceded her in death on October 23, 2016.
Fourth order against gun ban enforcement issued as taxpayer costs defending law grow
(The Center Square) – When the myriad cases against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban will be resolved remains unclear, but what is certain is taxpayers are footing the bill. Illinois’ ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities has been in effect since Jan. 10. Since then, four temporary restraining orders have been put in place, including a new TRO being issued Friday, the second one for Effingham County. Attorney...
KMOV
Police investigate after 2 vehicles were hit by falling objects on I-64
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating two incidents where chunks of concrete or large rocks crashed down on vehicles. Both happened in the eastbound lanes of I-64/40 at the Hampton Avenue overpass. “I thought it was a body, like somebody had fallen off the...
Leading restaurant chain opens another location in Illinois
A leading restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Illinois. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant Chick-fil-A opened its newest Illinois location in Edwardsville, according to the company's website.
