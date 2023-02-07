A man seeking clemency for his life sentence in a 1985 Macoupin County murder has been denied. CBS2 Chicago reports that Robert G. Turner, now 63, has had his clemency denied by the Illinois Prison Review Board. Turner is serving a life sentence after previously being sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 16 year old Bridget Drobney of Downers Grove in July 1985. Turner was one of three men who used a flashing red light on their vehicle to pull Drobney’s car over and told her she had to go with them because she was speeding along a back road in rural Gillespie in southern Macoupin County. Drobney’s body was found four days later in a corn field, twelve miles away from the initial encounter with the three men. A Macoupin County jury later said Turner was the man in the group who ultimately ended Drobney’s life and sought the death penalty.

MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO