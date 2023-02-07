Read full article on original website
Crystal Apple Award to Kristin Dollarhide
Kristin Dollarhide began her teaching career during the craziness of Covid. She was hired during the 2020-2021 school year to teach second grade online. Her first class consisted of 86 students! That experience wasn’t enough to scare her away and she joined our 2nd grade team at Westside for the 2021-2022 year.
Santaquin Kindergarten Students Celebrate in Style - Answer to Wednesday Challenge
Many of Nebo’s elementary schools are celebrating this week on the number of learning days in school. The Santaquin kindergarten students celebrated in heroic style. The kindergarten students had a special visit from Zero the Hero for the 100th day of kindergarten! He even brought donut zeros!. The students...
Victory Bell Ringers
These students set a goal (academic or behavior) and reached that goal! Check social media for videos.
Springville Rotary Delivers Dictionaries
Third grade students at Maple Ridge were thrilled with a visit from the Springville Rotary who generously donated a dictionary to each one of our 130 third graders. Students loved looking through the different resources and the favorite page seemed to be the one with the longest word in the English language! Thank you to the Springville Rotary for such an awesome donation.
Nebo District STEM Fair Participants & Winners
The following students represented East Meadows Elementary at the Nebo School District STEM Fair held on Thursday, February 9th at the Summit Center. These school level winners went on to compete against students across the district. Region Qualifiers: Anders Fillespie, Taitym Adams, Hunter Leavitt, Beckham Norris, Easton Ainge, Zoey Blake,...
January Students of the Month
Congratulations to our Students of the Month for January!. #santaquinelementary #neboschooldistrict #theclimb #focusonstudents #studentsofthemonth.
National School Counselor Week
We are beyond grateful to celebrate our AMAZING school counselors this week! Our counselors are a big part of why SFHS is so great! They are so good at what they do and they are invaluable assets to our school community. Thank you, counselors!!. Dawn Draper (A-C) Melissa Lewis (D-I)
Mrs. Deardeuff’s Class Takes the Spirit Day Trophy!
Today, only one class had 100% of their students wearing Red. Mrs. Deardeuff’s 4th Grade Class takes the Spirit Day Trophy this week! Thanks for Rockin’ the Red! Congratulations!
