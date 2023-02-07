Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Winter Weather Advisory expanded as snow falls in Kansas City
The National Weather Service has expanded the Winter Weather Advisory to include the Kansas City metro.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Albert Pujols Is Selling His Massive Kansas City Mansion [PHOTOS]
On top of being one of the best players in the history of baseball, Albert Pujols also owns a gigantic (and very fancy) mansion in Missouri. But this Cardinal is now selling his nest. The recently retired baseball giant has listed his massive mansion in Leawood, just west of the Kansas/Missouri border.
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Comments / 0