Satterfield Thomas A Jr Increases Position in Ark Restaurants (ARKR)

Fintel reports that Satterfield Thomas A Jr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.55MM shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (ARKR). This represents 15.29% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 10, 2022 they reported 0.38MM shares and 10.74% of the company, an increase...
Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
Durable Capital Partners Increases Position in Clear Secure (YOU)

Fintel reports that Durable Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.48MM shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU). This represents 13.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 8.57MM shares and 11.50% of the company, an increase in...
Banc Funds Co Increases Position in First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ). This represents 3.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 2.80% of the company, an...
State Street Corporation (STT) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
M3 Partners Increases Position in Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB)

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.89MM shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (RBKB). This represents 7.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 26, 2022 they reported 0.59MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares...
Singer Douglas Mark Increases Position in Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

Fintel reports that Singer Douglas Mark has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.36MM shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (IDXG). This represents 8.32% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.29MM shares and 6.98% of the company, an increase...
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Landstar System (LSTR)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.99MM shares of Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR). This represents 8.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.79MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares...
Fmr Increases Position in Brink's (BCO)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.05MM shares of Brink's Company (BCO). This represents 8.711% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.05MM shares and 6.21% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.54% and an increase in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.96MM shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB). This represents 9.94% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 9, 2022 they reported 6.29MM shares and 10.21% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Lake Street Upgrades EMCORE (EMKR)

On February 9, 2023, Lake Street upgraded their outlook for EMCORE from Hold to Buy. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for EMCORE is $3.57. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 169.43% from its latest reported closing price of $1.32.
OGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.29, changing hands as low as $79.90 per share. ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Morgan Stanley Updates Holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd (MUI)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.86MM shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (MUI). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.35MM shares and 11.30% of the company, an...
Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in EMCORE (EMKR)

Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.24MM shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR). This represents 5.96% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.29% of the company, an increase in shares...
Stock Market News for Feb 10, 2023

Wall Street closed sharply lower in a choppy session on Thursday, dragged down by mega-cap tech stocks. Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds saw weak demand. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) declined 0.7%...

