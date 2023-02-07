Yahoo is the latest tech company to announce massive layoffs. The search engine site said on Thursday that it will be reducing its global workforce by 20% by the end of 2023. Most of the cuts will come from the Yahoo for Business division which was the company’s ad tech department, CNN reported. The group will now be called Yahoo Advertising and with the name change, will come a 50% cut, “including nearly 1,000 employees this week,” a Yahoo spokesperson said.

1 DAY AGO