Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
KOKI FOX 23
Yahoo to lay off 20% of workers by end of 2023
Yahoo is the latest tech company to announce massive layoffs. The search engine site said on Thursday that it will be reducing its global workforce by 20% by the end of 2023. Most of the cuts will come from the Yahoo for Business division which was the company’s ad tech department, CNN reported. The group will now be called Yahoo Advertising and with the name change, will come a 50% cut, “including nearly 1,000 employees this week,” a Yahoo spokesperson said.
