With a little more than a month to fine-tune its routines for its March 11-12 Southeast Sectional Intercollegiate competition at the University of Delaware, Liberty University’s figure skating team is focused on perfecting skills on the ice as well as becoming more mentally and spiritually strong in and out of the rink. Head Coach Dawn Harter and the Lady Flames reflect on the season so far with joyful memories and look ahead to the spring competition schedule with excitement with a potential trip to the U.S. Figure Skating Collegiate National Championships on April 13-16 at UCLA in Valencia, Calif., within their reach with a top-four sectional finish.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO