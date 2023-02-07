Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Liberty News
Swimmers demonstrate depth in winning meet at Tennessee with only one event champion
Liberty University’s men’s swimming team only won one individual or relay event at this past Saturday’s 2023 University of Tennessee Smokey Invitational, but the Flames featured enough depth to emerge as team champions in the meet, which attracted 17 College Club Swimming (CCS) programs to the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn. (CCS) Flames Head Coach Heath Grishaw said the meet shows his swimmers are on target to reach their goals at the March 31-April 2 National Championship meet at Ohio State.
Liberty News
Liberty Falls to Maryland 4-0 in Second Match of Home Doubleheader
The Liberty Lady Flames dropped the back end of a doubleheader to the Maryland Terrapins 4-0 on Friday afternoon. The Lady Flames (6-2) fall to 0-2 all-time against the Terrapins. Liberty fought hard throughout every match but came up short, ending their five-match win streak. Maryland (6-1) took the doubles...
Liberty News
McClinton, Sauder Excel on Friday in New Mexico
Liberty All-Americans Donald McClinton and Kennedy Sauder posted exceptional performances on Friday, the opening day of the Don Kirby Elite Invitational. McClinton clocked a Liberty and ASUN-record 20.86 in the men’s 200, while Sauder won the men’s high jump with a season-best 7-3.25 clearance at the Albuquerque Convention Center.
Liberty News
Figure skaters gaining momentum in preparation for last two Sectional events in March
With a little more than a month to fine-tune its routines for its March 11-12 Southeast Sectional Intercollegiate competition at the University of Delaware, Liberty University’s figure skating team is focused on perfecting skills on the ice as well as becoming more mentally and spiritually strong in and out of the rink. Head Coach Dawn Harter and the Lady Flames reflect on the season so far with joyful memories and look ahead to the spring competition schedule with excitement with a potential trip to the U.S. Figure Skating Collegiate National Championships on April 13-16 at UCLA in Valencia, Calif., within their reach with a top-four sectional finish.
Liberty News
Flames Win Doubles Point But Fall 5-2 to Clemson, Friday Night
The Liberty Flames men’s tennis team was defeated by the Clemson Tigers 5-2, Friday night. Liberty (3-4) jumped ahead with the doubles point, but they could not hold off Clemson (7-1). The Tigers won the first four singles matches (No. 4, No. 1, No. 3 and No. 2) to clinch the victory.
Liberty News
Liberty Sweeps Norfolk State 4-0 in First Leg of Home Doubleheader
The Liberty Lady Flames swept the Norfolk State Spartans 4-0, Friday morning to open their home doubleheader. This marks Liberty’s fifth straight win as they prepare for two more matches over the weekend. Liberty’s Esther Lovato got a key 6-0, 6-1 victory for the Lady Flames, nabbing her sixth...
Liberty News
Flames Set for Two Home Matches With Clemson and VCU Coming to Town
Live Video (Both Matches) The Liberty Flames men’s tennis team will be hosting the Clemson Tigers and VCU Rams this weekend at the Liberty Indoor Tennis Center. The Flames face the Tigers on Friday evening at 5 p.m. and will take on the Rams on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.
Liberty News
Personal Bests Abound on Darius Dixon Day 1
Always a highlight of the indoor track & field schedule, day one of the ninth annual Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational did not disappoint, Friday at the Brant Tolsma Indoor Track at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex. Personal-best performances were abundant for host Liberty, including some impressive weight throws (65-9.5 by John Hicks, 58-3 by Stuart Folkerts and 58-9.5 by Megan Mann), a couple big 60 hurdles bests (7.93 by Prosper Ekporere and 8.16 by Cole Peterlin) and a big breakthrough 1:51.57 800 for Brendan Pitcher, just to name a few.
Liberty News
Liberty Falls to No. 14 Washington 8-0 in 6 Innings
The 14th-ranked Washington Huskies pulled away late for an 8-0, six-inning victory over Liberty, Friday at Bill Barber Park. The Huskies have gone 3-0 at the Mark Campbell Collegiate Invitational and finish up their time in Irvine tomorrow night with a marquee matchup against No. 1 Oklahoma. The Lady Flames fall to 0-3 after a pair of losses today.
Liberty News
Liberty rifle team performs well at NRA Sectional in preparation for WIRC Championships
Liberty University’s rifle team dominated Saturday’s competition at the NRA Intercollegiate Sectionals in Jackson, Mich., on Feb. 4, in the team’s second official away competition of the semester. Competing against the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, and Purdue University in a pool of 33 total shooters,...
Liberty News
Liberty Comes Back Home for Three Matches in Three Days Over Weekend
The Liberty Lady Flames tennis team is set to host a doubleheader on Friday plus an additional match Sunday morning at the Liberty Indoor Tennis Center. In Friday’s doubleheader, Liberty will play Norfolk State (0-1) at 9 a.m., followed by Maryland (5-1) at 1 p.m. Liberty will not compete on Saturday but comes back to the courts Sunday at 9 a.m. to face North Texas (7-1).
Liberty News
MBB Game Day: Eastern Kentucky
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) Liberty is in the top 10 nationally in total three-pointers made (No. 3, 283), three-pointers made per game (No. 4, 10.9), scoring defense (No. 4, 58.5) assist/turnover ratio (No. 5, 1.64), scoring margin (No. 4, 15.9) and effective field goal percentage (No. 5, 57.3). Kyle Rode is No. 17 in the country in assist/turnover ratio (2.86).
Liberty News
Liberty Bests Bellarmine 70-50, Secures Seventh Straight 20-Win Season
Liberty bested Bellarmine 70-50 on Thursday evening at Liberty Arena, securing its seventh straight 20-win season in the process. Liberty improves to 20-6 on the year and are 11-2 in ASUN play. Meanwhile, Bellarmine slips to 11-15 overall and 6-7 in conference. The Flames sweep the regular season series with the Knights. Liberty topped Bellarmine by a 70-53 score in its league opener, Dec. 29.
Liberty News
Lady Flames Battle National Champs, No. 1 Oklahoma Walks Off 1-0 in 8
Liberty battled two-time defending national champion Oklahoma all the way, with the top-seeded Sooners winning 1-0 in walk-off fashion in the eighth inning on Thursday at Bill Barber Park. The Lady Flames (0-1) and Sooners (2-0) are opening their respective seasons at this weekend’s Mark Campbell Collegiate Invitational. Oklahoma shut...
Liberty News
WBB Game Day: North Alabama
• Liberty (16-7, 10-2 ASUN) will visit North Alabama (9-12, 4-6 ASUN) for the first time in three years, Saturday evening. • The Lady Flames’ last visit to Florence saw them defeat the Lions 90-87 in overtime in an ASUN semifinal clash on March 11, 2020. Liberty has won four straight meetings with North Alabama, improving to 6-2 in the all-time head-to-head series.
Comments / 0