theupstater.com
GOOD NEWS!: Senior Projects packs the house for soup fundraiser
RAVENA — The Soups for Seniors contest and fundraiser was held for the first time in the village, and the event packed the house. The Senior Projects of Ravena event was so popular, several contestants ran out of soup within the first hour. Soups for Seniors was an inaugural...
Parks, truck traffic focus of state of town address
COEYMANS — Town Supervisor George McHugh cited park improvements, economic development and truck traffic, among other issues, in the state of the town address at the Feb. 9 meeting of the town council. Addressing the board and community from the podium, McHugh thanked veterans, businesses, first responders, volunteers and...
