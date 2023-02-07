ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midway, UT

OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
utahstories.com

Is Salt Lake City Covering Up Homeless Deaths?

The Situation For the Homeless Remains Dire “Nobody Wants to Step Up” says Ty Bellamy. Ty Bellamy’s journey to becoming one of Salt Lake City’s most recognized homeless advocates has been a long and hard road. In 2021, Bellamy championed a homeless camp called “Camp Last Hope”. This camp was located on abandoned rail lines located at 900 South and 500 West. The camp provided safety and support for homeless individuals during the winter of 2021. This camp was abated by the Salt Lake City Health Department in February 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
tourcounsel.com

Newgate Mall | Shopping mall in Ogden, Utah

Newgate Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Ogden, Utah. Opened in 1981, it features Burlington Coat Factory, Dillard's, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by The Woodmont Company. Homart Development Company built Newgate Mall in 1981. Its original anchor stores were Sears and Mervyn's. Sears had operated...
OGDEN, UT
890kdxu.com

St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops

It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
tourcounsel.com

City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah

The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Woman sets herself on fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – At around 5 p.m. on Friday, a woman lit herself on fire in downtown Salt Lake City. According to Salt Lake City Fire Department Division Chief Dan Walker, the woman was taken to a burn unit. The situation is still under investigation. The woman’s identity...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Walmart Super Center in Sandy fails state’s price scanner audit

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Walmart Super Center store at Quarry Bend in Sandy failed the state price scanner test after I told Utah State officials about the price scanner problems I encountered at the store. Back on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, I shared the...
SANDY, UT
Daily Herald

Minerva Teichert estate sues LDS Church for the second time over art

On Jan. 30, the Minerva Teichert estate filed a second complaint against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This time, the suit is in California and Brigham Young University, the BYU Museum of Art, Deseret Book Co., Desert Management Corp. and Latter-Day Home LLC are also being targeted in the legal action.
PROVO, UT

