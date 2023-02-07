Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah witness photographs unknown light formation moving erratically overheadRoger MarshLehi, UT
An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong LegacyS. F. MoriUtah State
Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Related
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
utahstories.com
Is Salt Lake City Covering Up Homeless Deaths?
The Situation For the Homeless Remains Dire “Nobody Wants to Step Up” says Ty Bellamy. Ty Bellamy’s journey to becoming one of Salt Lake City’s most recognized homeless advocates has been a long and hard road. In 2021, Bellamy championed a homeless camp called “Camp Last Hope”. This camp was located on abandoned rail lines located at 900 South and 500 West. The camp provided safety and support for homeless individuals during the winter of 2021. This camp was abated by the Salt Lake City Health Department in February 2021.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
tourcounsel.com
Newgate Mall | Shopping mall in Ogden, Utah
Newgate Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Ogden, Utah. Opened in 1981, it features Burlington Coat Factory, Dillard's, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by The Woodmont Company. Homart Development Company built Newgate Mall in 1981. Its original anchor stores were Sears and Mervyn's. Sears had operated...
KSLTV
Woman sets self on fire in downtown Salt Lake City, SLCFD says
SALT LAKE CITY — A video circulating Instagram and Twitter shows what appears to be a woman running in Salt Lake City, engulfed in flames. The source of the video told KSL that it was taken near 300 South and 300 West. Dan Walker of Salt Lake City Fire...
Utah city ranked as LEAST glamorous in the country
Glamorous might not be the first word that pops into your head when you think of Utah but one area, in particular, has been ranked as the least glamorous city in the U.S.
Dirty Dough continues growing with 14 new locations in Utah; 5 in Utah County
Dirty Dough has been whipping up something big, with 14 new locations coming to Utah and 37 new locations being built nationwide. Five stores will open soon in Utah County — two in Provo and one apiece in Orem, American Fork and Payson — along with two Weber County locations in Ogden and Roy.
890kdxu.com
St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops
It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
tourcounsel.com
City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah
The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
kslnewsradio.com
Woman sets herself on fire in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY – At around 5 p.m. on Friday, a woman lit herself on fire in downtown Salt Lake City. According to Salt Lake City Fire Department Division Chief Dan Walker, the woman was taken to a burn unit. The situation is still under investigation. The woman’s identity...
Gephardt Daily
Walmart Super Center in Sandy fails state’s price scanner audit
SANDY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Walmart Super Center store at Quarry Bend in Sandy failed the state price scanner test after I told Utah State officials about the price scanner problems I encountered at the store. Back on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, I shared the...
Park City Mountain Resort employee found dead in his apartment
A Park City Mountain Resort employee was found dead at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning.
Utah toddler stuck in apartment alone, parents tried everything
A West Haven couple was locked out of their own apartment, while their toddler was locked inside. The couple contacted the police, locksmiths, their apt complex, and their security company to no avail.
UPDATE: Ivy Circle shooting victim dies, police identify 14-year-old suspect
Two people have been hospitalized after two separate shootings occurred Saturday night, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.
kjzz.com
Payson rallies around 84-year-old Walmart greeter who claims he was abruptly fired
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Long-time Utah Walmart greeter Thane Telford went back to the Payson store on Thursday, but this time he was across the parking lot as an ex-employee—fired, he said, just the day before. Friends and family joined him waving to customers and members of the...
LDS Church hits brakes on request to change Heber Valley dark sky rules
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is putting its request to change local dark sky rules on hold for the time being. After requesting in November to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code, the LDS Church still has no date to appear in front of the county’s planning commission.
Man dies in backcountry skiing accident in Little Cottonwood Canyon
A skier fell to his death Saturday while skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon, according to Unified Police.
Authorities investigating death of Park City Mountain employee at Slopeside Village
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 40-year-old man and Park City Mountain employee died earlier this week at Slopeside Village, the new affordable employee housing complex at the base of Canyons Village. The man was a resident of Slopeside, which opened late last year. The exact time...
Daily Herald
Minerva Teichert estate sues LDS Church for the second time over art
On Jan. 30, the Minerva Teichert estate filed a second complaint against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This time, the suit is in California and Brigham Young University, the BYU Museum of Art, Deseret Book Co., Desert Management Corp. and Latter-Day Home LLC are also being targeted in the legal action.
Comments / 0