WISH-TV
Indiana senators advance expansion of welfare program’s eligibility
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shelter director who works with families in need said Monday that a welfare expansion bill in the Indiana Legislature isn’t enough, but it’s a good start. Breanna Klink, the program director for Holy Family Shelter, said whenever a family comes to her team...
WHIZ
Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Hosts Legislative Breakfast
ZANESVILLE, OH- Important figures from both State and U.S. Government took time from their schedules to share their goals for the upcoming Legislative Session with business and community leaders. Those speaking included Representative for Ohio’s 97th District Adam Holmes, Ohio’s 31st District Senator Al Landis and U.S. Congressman Troy Balderson....
