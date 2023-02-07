Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Chris Stapleton Brings Crowd To Tears While Singing The National Anthem
Chris Stapleton delivered a beautiful version of the national anthem. On Sunday night, February 12, the "Broken Halos" singer had the entire stadium on their feet as he crooned "The Star Spangled Banner." He was joined by Academy award-winner Troy Kotsur, who delivered a beautiful ASL version of the song. Stapleton's twangy rendition of the national anthem hit home to a lot of people on the sidelines, including Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, who was brought to tears. His set concluded with a historic military flyover that was conducted by an all-female crew for the first time ever.
iheart.com
New Legos and one mean Chihuahua
Lego is releasing an intricate "Lord of the Rings" Rivendell set. The company's design master said the set has been highly anticipated. It's based on set design from the Peter Jackson movies. It includes Frodo's bedroom and Elrond's study and contains more than six-thousand Lego pieces. It's available in March for 500-dollars.
iheart.com
MUSIC: Linkin Park's Shinoda Hints At New Music, Nixes Touring!
BuzzFest 2023 is happening Saturday, May 13th, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion! Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17th, at LiveNation.com!. Linkin Park's Shinoda Hints At New Music, Nixes Touring. In the wake of releasing a never-before-head single, “Lost,” Linkin Park has opened up a bit more about what’s in...
iheart.com
The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour
Don't miss The Doobie Brothers on Thursday, May 25th, at Hard Rock Live inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. For over five decades, The Doobie Brothers have delivered mind-blowing, roots based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll – all of which culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four GRAMMY® Awards, The Doobie Brothers no. 1 singles “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes," both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” "Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me,” “The Doctor” and more.
iheart.com
Paul McCartney Pays Tribute To 'Inspiration' Burt Bacharach
Paul McCartney is the latest superstar to pay tribute to Burt Bacharach after his passing earlier this week. A legend in his own right, the former Beatle said Bacharach's "songs were an inspiration to people like me" and praised his "distinctive" work in the '60s and '70s. “Dear Burt Bacharach...
Comments / 0