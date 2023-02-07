Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Ambiguous Ceiling Of Elly De La CruzIBWAACincinnati, OH
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
dayton.com
Accident becomes best day of Springboro grad’s life
Springboro HS grad, Middletown resident focused on becoming a better version of herself. Sometimes tragic things happen in a moment that end up changing the course of a person’s life for the better. For Tina Frantz, a Springboro High School graduate now living with her family in Middletown, that moment came on April 22, 2019, when her car was hit from behind by another vehicle.
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Fairfield Commons | Mall in Beavercreek, Ohio
The Mall at Fairfield Commons, often referred to as the Fairfield Mall, is a shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall was opened in 1993 and has two floors. The anchor stores are Macy's, J. C. Penney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Round 1 Entertainment, and Morris Home Furniture. There is one vacant anchor store, formerly Elder-Beerman. Located adjacent to Interstate 675, it is near a golf course, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Wright State University and the Nutter Center entertainment complex.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Edgewood, Kentucky
Thanks to The Gibler Team for giving us a peek into what makes Edgewood Kentucky so unique -- click on the video above!. The City of Edgewood, “Where every day is a walk in the park,” has been voted the #1 city in the state of Kentucky to live in and #17 in the nation. They have two large parks, Presidents Park and Freedom Park, as well the smaller Victory Park, where you can enjoy playgrounds, baseball fields, a sand volleyball court, tennis courts, a basketball court, walking trails, picnic shelters, as well as outdoor theaters and events.
WRBI Radio
Mark Allen Buening, 61
We are sad to announce that Mark Allen Buening, age 61, passed away on February 6, 2023 at his home in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by his parents, Maurice and Mary Jane Buening, his children, Rebecca, Amanda, Hannah, and Sarah Buening, and three of his four siblings, Duane and Rick Buening and Julie Morris. He is preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Buening.
OnlyInYourState
The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About
Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
Medical marijuana dispensary opening in Oxford
A new medical dispensary celebrated its grand opening in Oxford on Thursday, becoming the first facility of its kind in the small town.
Fox 19
Union, Ky man seeks to bring his son home following accident
Union, Ky. (WXIX) - Robert Evans is on a mission to bring his son back home after he’s been in the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in San Bernadino since mid-December. His son Dakota, who goes by “Kody,” was camping out in an embankment underneath a tree sleeping when he was struck by a drunk driver, according to Evans.
WKRC
New airline starts service from Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - In a big win for the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, a new airline began Wednesday serving passengers. It will eventually fly nonstop to three destinations currently unavailable to local travelers. Breeze Airway's first flights will be to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. It also will...
bchsrebellion.com
History and hauntings draw people to two of northern Kentucky’s spookiest places
Northern Kentucky has multiple different unexplainable places, and according to local sources and sources like Travel Channel, these places are rumored to be haunted. These legends range from demonic possession, murder, mobsters and a bloody well. For people who don’t believe in ghosts or demons, these places still offer history...
tourcounsel.com
EastGate Mall | Shopping mall in Glen Este, Ohio
Eastgate Mall is a shopping mall located in Glen Este, Ohio, in the suburbs of Cincinnati, Ohio. The mall contains over 15 stores. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Kohl's, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears. Wells Fargo owns and manages the mall (As of July 2022). In 1988 Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman made a public appearance upon the release of the hit film Rain Man.
WLWT 5
Mom upset over how son was handled after bullets found at Harrison Elementary
HARRISON, Ohio — After a third day of investigation, there was still no determination about where two live rounds of ammunition found at Harrison Elementary school came from. But a portion of the mystery was cleared up. Tiffany Patton's 10-year-old son is in the clear. She says the school...
eaglecountryonline.com
Temporary Restrictions on U.S. 50 in Aurora Next Week
A one-day project has been scheduled for Monday. (Aurora, Ind.) - Restrictions will be in place on U.S. 50 in Aurora next week. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, Michiana and Duke Energy will be working together to repair a failed meter box at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Sycamore Estate Drive on Monday, February 13.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man indicted on multiple securities-related charges
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on multiple security-related charges, officials with the Ohio Department of Commerce announced. John Torok, 70, was indicted on Thursday by a Hamilton County grand jury on two counts of publishing false securities statements, a first-degree felony, and one count each of telecommunications fraud, a second-degree felony, theft and falsification, both third-degree felonies.
2,000 Tri-State residents without power amidst high winds
Wind gusts up to 60 mph have been recorded in the Tri-State while the entire region is under a High Wind Warning.
WTHR
Operation Basketball: Kokomo 72, Richmond 62
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo topped Richmond Friday night in front of a full house on Operation Basketball. The Wildkats built a 49-35 lead over the Red Devils and held on for the win. Flory Bidunga scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Kokomo, while Shayne Spear added 16...
WCPO
'Energy Choice' nightmare: Couple gets $874 gas and electric bill
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Except for a few cold snaps, this has been a mild winter in most of the Cincinnati area and most of the country. So then why are utility bills so high, in some cases higher than ever before?. Chris and Jen Arnett live in an...
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in and around Cincinnati (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Since 1960, this family-owned restaurant has been serving some of the best fried chicken in Cincinnati. Their chicken is juicy and tender on the inside while being crunchy on the outside. Check out their fried chicken dinners, which come with two sides of your choice (customers highly recommend the hot bacon slaw, coleslaw, or German potato salad). You can't go wrong with the half-chicken dinner, which comes with a perfectly cooked chicken breast, thigh, leg, and wing. Patrons also enjoy the fried chicken livers and chicken & waffle, which come with a chicken breast and made-to-order waffle with syrup and butter. The restaurant also has a great chicken sandwich with a hand-breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo inside a toasted bun.
Cincinnati Reds to host job fair ahead of 2023 season
Opening Day is next month and to get ready for the upcoming season The Cincinnati Reds will host a job fair at Great American Ball Park next week.
Fox 19
NKY classmates make once in a lifetime shot - twice
BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - There is no bigger shot in basketball than the buzzer-beater. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime play that every basketball player dreams of making. At one Northern Kentucky high school, the rare shot happened not once, but twice. FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman has the story...
Fox 19
Missing NKY man found dead
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The search for a missing man has ended in heartbreak for a Northern Kentucky family. Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain. The chief said Holaday is thought to have been for two to three...
Comments / 0