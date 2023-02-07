Read full article on original website
Related
Should You Buy Shiba Inu While It's Below $0.01?
Popular meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is stirring up some excitement. The crypto is on the rise this year, with a gain of 64% so far. Why is this such a big deal? Because investors may be wondering if Shiba Inu is getting ready to deliver a performance like that of 2021. That's when it soared a mind-boggling 45,000,000%.
A Bull Market Is Coming: Should You Buy Amazon Stock Now?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) continues to experience pressure in its operations, and that was borne out again in another mixed earnings report that demonstrated slow growth and falling operating income. Amazon stock fell after the report, but it's up 19% so far in 2023. How can investors interpret mixed signals, and should you buy now before a bull market sweeps in?
Better Buy: Starbucks vs. Dutch Bros
For many coffee drinkers, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has become a household name. After decades of growth, it's difficult to travel anywhere and not see a Starbucks location. However, for those who live in the 14 states where Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) operates, its rapid store-count growth and unique drive-thru experience may be turning some heads.
Where Will Skyworks Solutions Stock Be in 1 Year?
Skyworks Solutions' (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock rose 13% on Feb. 7 after it posted its latest earnings report. For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Dec. 30, the diversified chipmaker's revenue dropped 12% year over year to $1.33 billion but still exceeded analysts' estimates by $10 million. Its adjusted net income declined 21% to $415 million, or $2.59 per share, which missed the consensus forecast by a penny.
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
Here's Why American States Water Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock
Many investors want to pick sexy stocks that grab the headlines. Many times these stocks soar only to quickly burn themselves out. When that happens, some traders simply move on to the next highflier. I tend to prefer the opposite, those companies that largely go unnoticed, but put in a...
Global Ship Lease (GSL) Declares $0.38 Dividend
Global Ship Lease said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 will receive the payment on March 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share. At the current...
Stock Market News for Feb 10, 2023
Wall Street closed sharply lower in a choppy session on Thursday, dragged down by mega-cap tech stocks. Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds saw weak demand. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) declined 0.7%...
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Woodline Partners Cuts Stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - (ACDI)
Fintel reports that Woodline Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - Class A (ACDI). This represents 4.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.91MM shares and 6.40% of the...
How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
OGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.29, changing hands as low as $79.90 per share. ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/11/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP (AIRC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real...
Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.49%. A...
Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Brighthouse Financial (BHF) with Market Perform Recommendation
On February 8, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Brighthouse Financial with a Market Perform recommendation. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $57.02. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.84.
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Lsv Asset Management Cuts Stake in AMC Networks (AMCX)
Fintel reports that Lsv Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.53MM shares of AMC Networks Inc (AMCX). This represents 4.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 6.08% of the company, a decrease in...
Don't Go Into the Next Bull Market Without These 3 Stocks
Has the bear market finally given way to a new bull market? Maybe. Although stocks have only been choppy of late, we've seen a few flashes of bullish brilliance since October. It's certainly arguable that we're nearer the end of the bear market than not. With that as the backdrop,...
Why I Won't Touch Affirm Stock
During the first two years of the pandemic, when demand for everything was soaring, stimulus cash was bolstering household budgets, and interest rates were near zero, buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) never turned much of a profit. If the business didn't really work then, when all the conditions were right, I find it hard to believe that it can work now.
