WDAM-TV
Jones College launches its first-ever mobile app
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -There’s now a new technology platform at Jones College for students. The college has created its first-ever mobile app. It includes class schedules, campus maps, payments and events students can access. Over the last year, the I.T. and marketing teams have worked together to design...
Google Maps launches incredible new immersive 3D – and it even works indoors
GOOGLE Maps has introduced new 3D immersive views so you can explore places outside and inside like never before. Users will be able to get a feel for restaurants or see what the weather is like at popular destinations. You could already check out amazing 3D views of key landmarks...
hackernoon.com
5 Best Free Android Personalization Apps in 2023
Google Play Store hands out various Android apps that allow you to personalize your smartphone. Here’s a quick list of 5 personalization apps for Android that you can install and try on your phone. The best part is that they’re all free to use but include premium features that get you the best experience.
Google announces ChatGPT rival Bard’s testing phase and new updates
Google has announced new updates across its platforms, celebrating the 25th anniversary of its search engine in an event held in Paris on Wednesday. Starting with language translation, the firm has now added 24+ new languages, which reach more than 300 million people around the world. According to the firm, the 'translate' feature is now being used by over one billion people.
Apple Insider
Google & Microsoft gearing up for AI chatbot market battle
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft announced an event on Tuesday minutes after Google introduced its ChatGPT rival "Bard," in what could be the Redmond giant's attempt to fire back in the AI chatbot market. On Monday, Google confirmed...
CNET
Google Unveils Its ChatGPT Rival for AI-Powered Conversation
Google released its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT on Monday called Bard. "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tweeted Monday. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."
Alert for millions of WhatsApp users as 5 huge changes to app officially revealed
WHATSAPP has rolled out a set of sparkly new features to its 2billion users across the globe today. Meta, which owns WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, has been busy introducing a new 'status' feature to its platforms over the past week. Facebook has famously had the status feature since its inception.
Google Messages sweeps Assistant-branded features out of view
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As Google's focus on artificial intelligence turns towards applying it for ambitious, big-picture objectives, the company has kind of fallen out of love with its Assistant nameplate for the little bits of help users get out of the Google brand. Google Assistant on the web has essentially come undone. Now, it looks like there's another place where Asistant has ceased to exist and that is Google Messages.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Google announces global rollout for AI-driven ‘multisearch’ on mobile devices
Dunno ’bout you, but we’re getting a little excited about our TC Early Stage event in Boston on April 20, and Darrell just announced the first group of speakers for the event. It’s gonna be a good one!. Our Black History Month feature of the day is...
Shopify Unveils 100+ Upgrades to Simplify Mobile Commerce
Shopify is offering merchants a one-page checkout offering as part of a broader upgrade of its services. “Shopify is innovating the most important surface in commerce: checkout,” the eCommerce platform said in a news release Thursday (Feb. 9). “We’re launching a new one-page design and more levels of extensibility to help merchants optimize for conversion.”
rv-pro.com
Relentless Dealer Services Introduces Dealer-Focused App
Relentless Dealer Services has released its new Dealer Participation Roadside Assistance program. For the first time ever, RV dealerships will be able to participate in the reinsurance of their Roadside Assistance plans. RDS said its RV Roadside Assistance has been a leader in the industry for years. “Helping RV dealers...
Google Password Manager is widely rolling out a long-overdue feature
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Any discussion about storing your credentials online will undoubtedly raise some concerns, but Google's Password Manager is constantly adding new features to ease your mind. For example, the tool already hides saved passwords behind your biometric authentication on mobile, a feature that will almost certainly be extended to the desktop version of the browser. Last year, Google was also spotted working on a feature that allows you to add notes to saved passwords, which should be useful if you'd like to be reminded about the answers to your security questions. After a year of limited testing, that Notes field is now being made available to a wider set of users.
Ars Technica
Google and Mozilla are working on iOS browsers that break current App Store rules
Companies like Google, Mozilla, and Microsoft have versions of their web browsers on Apple's iOS and iPadOS App Stores, but these versions come with a big caveat: The App Store rules require them to use Safari's WebKit rendering engine rather than the engines those browsers use in other operating systems.
CNBC
Microsoft CEO Nadella calls A.I.-powered search biggest thing for company since cloud 15 years ago
Microsoft's Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI-powered search is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years he's been CEO. "I have not seen something like this since I would say 2007-2008 when the cloud was just first coming out," Nadella said. "I have not seen...
Google details plans to use AI in search results
Google on Wednesday detailed plans to use artificial intelligence technology to radically change how people search for information online, one day after rival Microsoft announced a revamped version of Bing powered by AI.
Google Maps just got a huge upgrade — here’s all the new features
Google Maps is getting a slew of new updates that will make your life easier. Here's what you can expect.
rv-pro.com
Meyer Distributing Partners With Truma
Meyer Distributing has formed a new collaboration with Truma, a provider of appliances and other products for the outdoor recreation community. Under the partnership, Meyer will be stocking the Truma AquaGo Comfort Instant Hot Water Heater, along with all sizes of the Truma Cooler Portable Refrigerator/Freezer. Backed by more than...
Major Android update tackles hidden ‘space killer’ with super easy trick
GOOGLE has snuck in a way to get rid of 'bloatware' to help make Android smartphones run faster. Bloatware is software installed by a phones carrier or device manufacturer. None of it is needed for the phone to work properly, so it can be removed without worrying about your phone.
rv-pro.com
Lending Company Octane Reports on 2022 Growth
Lending company Octane, which has long been focused on the powersports market but entered the RV and marine markets in 2022, reported that it surpassed $1.2 billion in annual originations in 2022, saw a 74% increase in originations year-over-year and grew originations per dealer partner by 37%. In all, the...
CNET
Microsoft's New AI-Powered Bing Uses ChatGPT Tech. Here's How to Try It
Microsoft's new AI-boosted Bing search engine, powered by the same OpenAI technology behind ChatGPT, is now available to use as a limited preview. Although anyone can try out a few sample queries available on the Bing website, if you want to test drive the preview, you'll need to join the waiting list.
