Read full article on original website
Related
rv-pro.com
Meyer Distributing Partners With Truma
Meyer Distributing has formed a new collaboration with Truma, a provider of appliances and other products for the outdoor recreation community. Under the partnership, Meyer will be stocking the Truma AquaGo Comfort Instant Hot Water Heater, along with all sizes of the Truma Cooler Portable Refrigerator/Freezer. Backed by more than...
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Teachers handing out toothpaste as rising UK costs hit pupils’ dental health
Four out of five UK teachers have given toothbrushes and toothpaste to students, with the cost of living crisis affecting the oral health of children, according to new research. A survey of secondary teachers by hygiene poverty charity Beauty Banks and the British Dental Association (BDA) has revealed that 81%...
sippycupmom.com
A Step-by-step Guide To Becoming A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
A certified nursing assistant (CNA) is a member of the healthcare industry who offers patients and residents in assisted living, independent living, nursing homes, hospitals, and other healthcare institutions primary nursing care and assistance. They provide patient care by bathing, taking vital signs, feeding, and assisting with daily activities. The medical staff includes doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and CNAs. An excellent way to enter the nursing business without spending years in college getting a degree is by becoming a certified nurse assistant (CNA). Here is the step-by-step guide to becoming a nursing assistant and working in your dream workplace.
MedicalXpress
Death with palliative dignity lacking for non-cancer patients, study finds
Hospices and palliative care are the final chapter of life, where people spend their final days, ideally in comfort and peace. The World Health Organization stresses it should be part of universal health coverage for anyone with a serious illness. Yet palliative care in Japan, until recently, had been reserved for cancer patients, and non-cancer patients have suffered as a result. A new study sheds light on this imbalance.
physiciansweekly.com
Emerging Treatments for Opioid Use Disorder: Clinical Trial Design Challenges & Opportunities
The following is a summary of “Clinical Trial Design Challenges and Opportunities for Emerging Treatments for Opioid Use Disorder,” published in the November 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Kiluk, et al. To address the ongoing opioid pandemic and enduring obstacles to current OUD therapies that target the endogenous...
McKnight's
‘Unwitting’ senior living and care providers swept up in $114 million fake nursing degree scheme
Senior living and care providers across the country were among “unwitting” healthcare businesses duped into hiring more than 7,600 nurses with fake credentials due to a $114 million fraud scheme, according to the federal government. The Department of Justice announced federal charges last week against 25 nursing school...
Senior Caregiving Costs and Siblings: A Growing Concern
According to journalist Bruce Horovitz and AARP.org, "Jaclyn Strauss has four words of advice for siblings who want to share the costs of parental caregiving: play to your strengths."
rv-pro.com
Byron Chartier Joins Ranger Distribution
Ranger Distribution (RDI) has added RV industry vet Byron Chartier to lead its new product development and quality control. Chartier has been in the RV industry for 20 years, first working at Lippert as a plant manager, then as a quality manager in their special products division, and since 2013 as their vice president of quality for North America with shared responsibility for product development and engineering.
rv-pro.com
Four Seasons Investments Expands RV Industry Footprint
Atlanta-based Four Seasons Investments has acquired Scamper Van, the largest camper van rental agency in Georgia and an independent consumer-direct builder of RV vans. “The excitement in the company to enter the RV rental and conversion segment with Scamper is astounding,” said Brad Walden, founder, president and CEO of Four Seasons Investments. “We are excited to scale Scamper with Southern RV, our full-service RV dealership, and Rambling Box, our creative production company. RV rentals are a natural addition to these entities with excellent demographics. I know how well this investment makes for the regional communities being a second generation RVer myself and raising my family with a RV. This has made for many priceless memories and an eagerness to further share the lifestyle with others.
rv-pro.com
Lending Company Octane Reports on 2022 Growth
Lending company Octane, which has long been focused on the powersports market but entered the RV and marine markets in 2022, reported that it surpassed $1.2 billion in annual originations in 2022, saw a 74% increase in originations year-over-year and grew originations per dealer partner by 37%. In all, the...
US News and World Report
When to Consider Moving to a Senior Care Facility
Learn the signs of when it’s the appropriate time to move your loved one into a senior care facility. It can be difficult to understand the various senior care options available, as well as when it’s time to transition yourself, or a loved one, to a senior care facility. Assisted living, for instance, may be an appropriate option to ease the journey from independent living to facility-based care, and it offers a variety of benefits.
infomeddnews.com
Six Strategies for Nurses to Provide Better Care
As a nurse, the responsibility on your shoulders is immense. The nurse practitioner’s role has evolved immensely over the years, and nurses are now an integral part of the healthcare system. Without their presence, it can be challenging for patients to get timely and effective care, and the entire system can collapse. However, without staying updated, healthcare professionals won’t be well-equipped to provide patients with the best care, and in the worst-case scenario, a lack of knowledge can also endanger lives instead of saving them. Thus, nurses must take the necessary steps to improve their skills and provide better patient care. It can be challenging to figure out where to start, but we’ve got a few tips to help you understand things better. Keep reading below to learn more.
rv-pro.com
InterMotive Vehicle Controls Names New GM
Tracy Weatherfield has been promoted to the role of general manager for InterMotive Vehicle Controls. Weatherfield’s responsibilities include overseeing day-to-day operations, department management and quality assurance, which allows executive management to focus on sales and new product development. He most recently worked as vice president of operations with InterMotive....
mcknightshomecare.com
SYNERGY Home Care strengthens referral network with new concierge service
SYNERGY Home Care and its more than 200 franchisees rolled out a new concierge service Monday to ease patient transition from acute care to home. SYNERGY’s ConciergeCare offers a variety of services including transportation, medication reminders, light housekeeping, meal preparation and grocery shopping. As part of the service, the company will offer a variety of packages and prices depending on the needs of the patient.
hcplive.com
Clinical Decision Support Systems Could Improve Low Vision Care Utilization
Data indicate 2 out of 5 patients utilized LVR services among those who received a referral recommendation during the CDSS active phase, while onsite LVR service provision increased utilization rates. Judith Goldstein, OD. An analysis of a quality improvement study investigating a clinical decision support system (CDSS) found patients were...
aiexpress.io
Thorne Healthtech Acquires Precon Health, for USD5M
Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ: THRN), a New York-based firm growing options for a customized method to well being and wellness, acquired PreCon Well being, an organization centered on scientific discovery, secure and efficient merchandise that help wholesome mind operate. The quantity of the deal was USD5M. With the acquisition, Thorne HealthTech...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Workforce challenges threaten service delivery for PACE participants: Altarum
Workforce challenges threaten to complicate service delivery for Program for All Inclusive-Care for the Elderly participants, according to the results of the second and final Altarum PACE Pandemic Response survey, released Monday. Ninety-two PACE directors responded to the most recent survey, representing approximately three-fourths of PACE sites nationwide. “Similar to...
wpgxfox28.com
Essentials for Ventilator Care Patients
Originally Posted On: https://exceptionallivingcenters.com/essentials-for-ventilator-care-patients/. Do you have a loved one who’s on a ventilator? Are you worried about their care? It’s true that seeing a loved one on a ventilator for the first time can cause some anxiety, but it is typically being used to provide the best care possible.
Comments / 0