Berry College welcomes artist Jeanine Hill to present her exhibit “The Clarity of Water” at the Moon Gallery. The exhibit will be open from Feb. 13 to March 16, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hill will also deliver an Artist’s Talk on Feb. 13 at 5 p.m.

