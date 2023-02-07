ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

constructiondive.com

AECOM profit grows on expanding backlog from city, state projects

Citing flush “rainy day funds” among its state and local government clients, Dallas-based contractor AECOM posted increased profit in the fourth quarter. The firm reported earnings Monday of $87.9 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, up 43% from a year ago, on revenue of $3.38 billion, a 3.5% increase from the same period in 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rv-pro.com

Lending Company Octane Reports on 2022 Growth

Lending company Octane, which has long been focused on the powersports market but entered the RV and marine markets in 2022, reported that it surpassed $1.2 billion in annual originations in 2022, saw a 74% increase in originations year-over-year and grew originations per dealer partner by 37%. In all, the...
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of a Dozen Eggs Every Year Since 1973

You may not believe it till you see it, but according to a recent USDA report, retail prices of eggs have actually begun to ease. More than perhaps any other product, eggs have become a symbol of inflation the past few months. Prices soared 60% in 2022, reaching $4.25 for a dozen eggs in December.  […]
ALABAMA STATE
KRQE News 13

Fastest-growing jobs that pay over $100K

(STACKER) – As the coronavirus pandemic wanes, the number of jobs in the U.S. is expected to grow 5.3% across all occupations by 2031—but jobs that pay over $100,000 a year on average are expected to grow at double that rate, according to projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In fact, 1 in 4 […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
TheDailyBeast

State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon

It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
rv-pro.com

Cummins Reports Big Jumps in Revenue, Income for ‘22

Power generation company Cummins reported fourth quarter revenue of $7.8 billion, a double-digit increase over the same quarter as last year. The company reported net income of $631 million, also up from a year ago. For the full year, Cummins reported revenue of $28.1 billion, and net income of $2.2...
New York Post

Migrant workers reportedly secure better pay as US employers scramble to hire

Migrant workers are reportedly securing more job opportunities with better pay and conditions as US employers scramble to keep their businesses humming despite historically tight labor conditions. Many business owners are “paying a premium for migrant workers” due to a shortage of available workers who are US citizens, the Wall Street Journal reported. The report noted that the pool of migrant workers securing jobs includes both those with valid work permits and others who lack proper documentation and entered the country illegally. Luis Reyes, the owner of Washington, DC, restaurant Lauriol Plaza, told the paper he has resorted to putting up fliers...
WASHINGTON, DC
Arachna Arora

Increase monthly income through side business online

Increase monthly income through side business online. With a side business, you can make extra money and work from home. It's a great way to earn extra income if you're already self-employed or if you have a small business and want to expand. However, starting up your own side business can be stressful because there are so many variables that come into play. If you're planning on starting one or thinking about doing so, then here are some tips on how it could benefit your life:

