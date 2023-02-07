Read full article on original website
constructiondive.com
AECOM profit grows on expanding backlog from city, state projects
Citing flush “rainy day funds” among its state and local government clients, Dallas-based contractor AECOM posted increased profit in the fourth quarter. The firm reported earnings Monday of $87.9 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, up 43% from a year ago, on revenue of $3.38 billion, a 3.5% increase from the same period in 2021.
rv-pro.com
Lending Company Octane Reports on 2022 Growth
Lending company Octane, which has long been focused on the powersports market but entered the RV and marine markets in 2022, reported that it surpassed $1.2 billion in annual originations in 2022, saw a 74% increase in originations year-over-year and grew originations per dealer partner by 37%. In all, the...
US utilities shut off power to millions amid record corporate profits – report
Largest utilities spent billions on stock buybacks, dividend payments to shareholders and executive salaries, analysis finds
The Price of a Dozen Eggs Every Year Since 1973
You may not believe it till you see it, but according to a recent USDA report, retail prices of eggs have actually begun to ease. More than perhaps any other product, eggs have become a symbol of inflation the past few months. Prices soared 60% in 2022, reaching $4.25 for a dozen eggs in December. […]
I started my company with $40 and grew it to $4 million in revenue. Here are the best business investments I made and what entrepreneurs should avoid.
Tori Dunlap, the founder of the financial-advice platform Her First $100K, says outsourcing is one of the best investments for entrepreneurs.
The owner of a Chinese company gave his staff $9 million in bonuses and made them grab it themselves from a giant mountain of cash
Viral videos showed the company's staff members struggling to carry stacks of banknotes that had been taken from a mountain of money.
One-time payment of $600 to benefit thousands of workers in the United States
The Economic Relief Program for Agricultural and Food Workers now offers the possibility to apply for the one-time payment of $600.00 USD. This will be available to Californian workers in these sectors, although immigrants and undocumented workers are eligible.
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Fastest-growing jobs that pay over $100K
(STACKER) – As the coronavirus pandemic wanes, the number of jobs in the U.S. is expected to grow 5.3% across all occupations by 2031—but jobs that pay over $100,000 a year on average are expected to grow at double that rate, according to projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In fact, 1 in 4 […]
Americans are fed up with tipping—but they’re doing it more often, even amid soaring inflation
However, experts warn that increases in digital tip requests could backfire.
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Little tech luxuries once made middle class millennials feel rich. That era is over
Welcome to your full price, perk-less future.
These Black Cannabis Industry Leaders Are Working to Create a More Equitable Industry from Within
For Black History Month we are highlighting some of the black cannabis industry leaders working to create a more equitable industry from within. Here are 13 cannabis changemakers who are paving the way for a more diverse cannabis community. Troy Datcher – CEO & Chairman of The Board, The Parent...
rv-pro.com
Cummins Reports Big Jumps in Revenue, Income for ‘22
Power generation company Cummins reported fourth quarter revenue of $7.8 billion, a double-digit increase over the same quarter as last year. The company reported net income of $631 million, also up from a year ago. For the full year, Cummins reported revenue of $28.1 billion, and net income of $2.2...
I launched my brand with $40 in 2016 and hit $4 million in revenue last year. Here's how to start a business with little or no money.
Tori Dunlap, the founder of the financial-advice platform Her First $100K, shared her advice for building a business with no or little money.
Boeing to slash 2,000 jobs to 'simplify' corporate structure, reportedly outsource some jobs overseas
Boeing announced Monday it intends to cut around 2,000 white collar jobs in finance and human resources as the company looks to simplify its corporate structure.
These 9 Industries Pay Interns the Most Money
A long career journey usually starts with the small but very important step of landing an internship. From gaining exposure to developing professional skills -- as well as benefiting from mentoring...
Migrant workers reportedly secure better pay as US employers scramble to hire
Migrant workers are reportedly securing more job opportunities with better pay and conditions as US employers scramble to keep their businesses humming despite historically tight labor conditions. Many business owners are “paying a premium for migrant workers” due to a shortage of available workers who are US citizens, the Wall Street Journal reported. The report noted that the pool of migrant workers securing jobs includes both those with valid work permits and others who lack proper documentation and entered the country illegally. Luis Reyes, the owner of Washington, DC, restaurant Lauriol Plaza, told the paper he has resorted to putting up fliers...
Increase monthly income through side business online
Increase monthly income through side business online. With a side business, you can make extra money and work from home. It's a great way to earn extra income if you're already self-employed or if you have a small business and want to expand. However, starting up your own side business can be stressful because there are so many variables that come into play. If you're planning on starting one or thinking about doing so, then here are some tips on how it could benefit your life:
