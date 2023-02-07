Read full article on original website
Related
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
Zoom CEO Taking 98% Salary Cut as Company Lays off 1,300
Zoom has joined the tech layoff circus, cutting 1,300 jobs as the company’s CEO cuts his salary a whopping 98 percent. Despite Zoom’s continued popularity after a pandemic boom, CEO Eric Yuan said “the uncertainty of the global economy, and its effect on our customers, means we need to take a hard—yet important—look inward to reset ourselves so we can weather the economic environment, deliver for our customers and achieve Zoom’s long-term vision.” The company’s stock sits at $83 a share as of Tuesday, down significantly from its pandemic high of $559 per share in October 2020. In the letter to employees, Yuan said he will be turning down his corporate bonus, along with other executives who will also be taking 20 percent cuts to their salary. Laid off employees will receive “outplacement services” including up to 16 weeks of salary and health care coverage, their 2023 fiscal year bonus, and six months of stock vesting, Yuan’s letter said. “We will learn from the past to set ourselves up for future success, and redouble our efforts to help evolve Zoom to tomorrow,” Yuan concluded.Read it at SF Gate
rv-pro.com
American Technology Adds Several to Executive Team
American Technology Components (ATC) has made several changes to its executive team. Ross Nusbaum has been promoted to the position of executive vice president (EVP), having proven himself as director of sales and marketing. “Ross is an exceptional leader bringing extraordinary business experiences to the team. As EVP, Ross will...
rv-pro.com
Meyer Distributing Partners With Truma
Meyer Distributing has formed a new collaboration with Truma, a provider of appliances and other products for the outdoor recreation community. Under the partnership, Meyer will be stocking the Truma AquaGo Comfort Instant Hot Water Heater, along with all sizes of the Truma Cooler Portable Refrigerator/Freezer. Backed by more than...
Ford’s CEO is the new face of a more ‘efficient’ corporate America after getting candid and hinting at more layoffs: ‘It takes us 25% more engineers to do the same work’
Many layoffs at U.S. companies over the past few months have so far been contained to the tech industry, a reversal of fortunes that has sparked a movement within the sector to cut back and become more efficient. Mark Zuckerberg declared 2023 the “year of efficiency” for Meta during the...
rv-pro.com
Byron Chartier Joins Ranger Distribution
Ranger Distribution (RDI) has added RV industry vet Byron Chartier to lead its new product development and quality control. Chartier has been in the RV industry for 20 years, first working at Lippert as a plant manager, then as a quality manager in their special products division, and since 2013 as their vice president of quality for North America with shared responsibility for product development and engineering.
rv-pro.com
Relentless Dealer Services Introduces Dealer-Focused App
Relentless Dealer Services has released its new Dealer Participation Roadside Assistance program. For the first time ever, RV dealerships will be able to participate in the reinsurance of their Roadside Assistance plans. RDS said its RV Roadside Assistance has been a leader in the industry for years. “Helping RV dealers...
TechCrunch
GM locks in exclusive US semiconductor chip production with GlobalFoundries
Now, GM has struck a deal with GlobalFoundries to alleviate that problem. The two companies announced Thursday a long-term agreement to dedicate an unknown amount of U.S. production capacity for GM’s chip supply. Neither company disclosed details of the agreement, including financials. GlobalFoundries president and CEO Thomas Caulfield did...
rv-pro.com
Lending Company Octane Reports on 2022 Growth
Lending company Octane, which has long been focused on the powersports market but entered the RV and marine markets in 2022, reported that it surpassed $1.2 billion in annual originations in 2022, saw a 74% increase in originations year-over-year and grew originations per dealer partner by 37%. In all, the...
salestechstar.com
Intentsify Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer to Expand Global Presence, Support Continued Growth in 2023
Sales technology leader with more than two decades of experience driving global expansion efforts propels Intentsify to meet global revenue goals. Intentsify, the Intelligence Activation Platform for precision buying-intent and intent intelligence activation programs provider, announced the appointment of Ajay Subherwal, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC. With this new strategic leadership change coming on the heels of recent company growth, Intentsify is positioned to offer best-in-class next-generation precision intent data solutions to businesses in 2023.
Up Close: In Conversation with XY Retail Founder Susan Jeffers
Up Close is Sourcing Journal’s regular check-in with industry executives to get their take on topics ranging from personal style to their company’s latest moves. In this Q&A, Susan Jeffers, CEO and founder of unified commerce platform XY Retail, discusses the impact of customer centricity and how her company is helping retailers plan precise promotions. Name: Susan Jeffers Title: CEO and founder Company: XY Retail Which other industry has the best handle on the supply chain? What can apparel learn? It is difficult to say which industry has the “best” alignment of its supply chain, as different industries have different goals, priorities and challenges. As...
monitordaily.com
Silicon Valley Bank Appoints New Leadership to Support Innovation Economy Clients
Silicon Valley Bank named Ashraf Hebela the new head of technology and healthcare banking for North America. Hebela will succeed Dave Sabow, who the bank recently named CEO of Silicon Valley Bank UK and head of the EMEA region, pending regulatory approval. The company also announced that Lewis Hower will step up to lead startup banking.
rv-pro.com
Cummins Reports Big Jumps in Revenue, Income for ‘22
Power generation company Cummins reported fourth quarter revenue of $7.8 billion, a double-digit increase over the same quarter as last year. The company reported net income of $631 million, also up from a year ago. For the full year, Cummins reported revenue of $28.1 billion, and net income of $2.2...
Corentec Appoints Michael Son as Executive Vice President
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Corentec, a forward-thinking medical device company focused on developing solutions for the orthopedic market, has re-hired Michael Son to lead its sales and business development operations in the Americas. Son will be responsible for pricing strategies, negotiations, hiring, and P&L, and will report to Corentec’s three Co-CEO’s, the Sun Brothers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005729/en/ Michael Son, Executive Vice President, Corentec (Photo: Business Wire)
highways.today
Bobcat invests $9.3m for Automated Press at North Dakota Manufacturing Plant
Bobcat invests $9.3m for Automated Press at North Dakota Manufacturing Plant. Bobcat Company, a global leader in the compact equipment industry, has completed a $9.3 million investment in punch press automation and press technology at its manufacturing facility in Gwinner, North Dakota, USA. The new press line, which recently began...
constructiondive.com
Autodesk lays off 250 employees amid tech industry crunch
Autodesk has laid off 250 people across its global workforce, according to the San Francisco-based maker of design and building software for architects, construction contractors and engineers, putting it among the latest technology firms to slash its ranks. The cuts amounted to 2% of its workforce. Autodesk's cuts appear to...
salestechstar.com
Xactly Welcomes Jason Godley as New Chief Financial Officer
Xactly, the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, announced that Jason Godley will join the C-Suite as Chief Financial Officer. Godley brings over 25 years of financial industry experience to his new role. “We are excited to have Jason join us as we start our new fiscal year. Our team is...
Reshape Bio Raises $8 Million to Automate Experimental Tasks and Build New Infrastructure for Food, Agriculture and Microbial Research
COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Reshape Biotech, an integrated hardware and software platform digitizing microbiology experiments, today announced an $8.1 million investment, Denmark’s largest-ever seed round. The oversubscribed investment was led by ACME Capital, with participation from FundersClub, Y Combinator, Unity co-founder Nicholas Francis and Per Falholt. The capital will be used to expand Reshape’s product offerings and team. In addition, ACME Capital Partner, Christian Tang-Jespersen, joins Reshape’s Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005125/en/ Reshape Biotech founders Carl-Emil Grøn Christensen, Magnus Madsen and Daniel Storgaard (Photo: Business Wire)
globalspec.com
ASI Logistics and SICK announce the ability to reverse into trailers autonomously
ASI Logistics and SICK, Inc. announce another milestone in the development of autonomous yard truck operations. Together, they solved the issue of reversing into trailers autonomously. Autonomously reversing into trailers is one of the final steps in completing fully autonomous yard truck operations. ASI Logistics utilized its robust Vehicle Automation Kit (VAK) and SICK’s industry-leading lidars to overcome this challenge.
Comments / 0