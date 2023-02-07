Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
Google’s VP of Labs and former co-CEO of Salesforce are starting a new AI company
The AI news keeps on coming today. Clay Bavor, Google’s Vice President of Labs, and Bret Taylor, the former co-CEO of Salesforce, have announced that they are starting a new AI company. The two took to LinkedIn today to make the announcement, confirming that Bavor was leaving the tech giant after an 18-year career.
salestechstar.com
Intentsify Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer to Expand Global Presence, Support Continued Growth in 2023
Sales technology leader with more than two decades of experience driving global expansion efforts propels Intentsify to meet global revenue goals. Intentsify, the Intelligence Activation Platform for precision buying-intent and intent intelligence activation programs provider, announced the appointment of Ajay Subherwal, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC. With this new strategic leadership change coming on the heels of recent company growth, Intentsify is positioned to offer best-in-class next-generation precision intent data solutions to businesses in 2023.
rv-pro.com
InterMotive Vehicle Controls Names New GM
Tracy Weatherfield has been promoted to the role of general manager for InterMotive Vehicle Controls. Weatherfield’s responsibilities include overseeing day-to-day operations, department management and quality assurance, which allows executive management to focus on sales and new product development. He most recently worked as vice president of operations with InterMotive....
rv-pro.com
American Technology Adds Several to Executive Team
American Technology Components (ATC) has made several changes to its executive team. Ross Nusbaum has been promoted to the position of executive vice president (EVP), having proven himself as director of sales and marketing. “Ross is an exceptional leader bringing extraordinary business experiences to the team. As EVP, Ross will...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: AWS product head joins Faculty; Bezos Earth Fund hires BlackRock leader; and more
— Jacob Sullivan is now chief product officer at Faculty, a London-based company that builds artificial intelligence systems. Sullivan was previously head of product for the AI DevOps group at Amazon Web Services, where he led teams helping customers build and manage cloud-based applications. He was also a co-founder of Seattle horse surveillance startup Magic AI, which relied on computer vision and machine learning to keep an eye on horses in their stalls; the startup raised $1.2 million in seed funding but later shut down.
Goddard Systems, LLC Welcomes Matt Zaia as Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Goddard Systems, LLC (GSL), manager of The Goddard School franchise system, has appointed Matt Zaia as senior vice president, chief development officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Zaia is responsible for growing the Goddard footprint across the country by leading franchisees through site selection, real estate development, design, construction and obtaining a certificate of occupancy for new schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005530/en/ Matt Zaia, Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer of Goddard Systems, LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
rv-pro.com
Byron Chartier Joins Ranger Distribution
Ranger Distribution (RDI) has added RV industry vet Byron Chartier to lead its new product development and quality control. Chartier has been in the RV industry for 20 years, first working at Lippert as a plant manager, then as a quality manager in their special products division, and since 2013 as their vice president of quality for North America with shared responsibility for product development and engineering.
theevreport.com
Elektrobit Announces Partnership with Sony Honda Mobility on Groundbreaking AFEELA Prototype
ERLANGEN, Germany – Elektrobit has announced its role as a software and services provider for the Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) AFEELA prototype. The company collaborated with Sony and SHM over the past few years to create the latest iteration in software-defined vehicles, which was unveiled at CES 2023. Elektrobit...
smallbiztrends.com
Zoho Workplace Adds Trident Communication Platform and Stronger Collaboration Tools
Companies of all sizes continue to struggle under current economic conditions. Many must consider strategies such as vendor consolidation while rationalizing IT expenditures. At the same time, they must embrace technological tools that boost productivity and increase customer satisfaction. Zoho recognized this and has unveiled updates to Zoho Workplace that...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Generative AI for proptech, cloud vendor shopping, cybersecurity fairy tales
Investors have taken notice: CB Insights reports that VCs poured $49 billion into AI last year, a 40% jump from the year before. The hype so far has largely centered on chatbots and avatars, but “AI’s emergence will cut through material use cases in real estate tech,” says Kunal Lunawat, co-founder and managing partner of Agya Ventures.
Successful Digital Marketer And Founder Of ATMTogether.Com, Paul Alex, On The Power Of Mindset
If anyone knows what impact the right mindset has in success, both in life and in business, it’s Paul Alex. Coming from a humble background and working several jobs on his way to the top, including working as a police detective, Alex has gone on to build a thriving corporate business bringing in multiple 7-figures in sheer profit annually. Paul Alex is the CEO, and Founder of ATMTogether.com, a hugely successful digital business focused on the ATM Industry and has earned several millions in revenue within less than 18 months of starting. Alex is also focused on mentoring young entrepreneurs...
investing.com
Ex-SoFi CEO Mike Cagney Seeks $150 Million For New Blockchain Firm
Ex-SoFi CEO Mike Cagney Seeks $150 Million For New Blockchain Firm. SoFi’s ex-CEO is looking for investors for the new company Figure Technologies. Figure builds financial products on blockchain and was valued at $3.2 billion during launch. Mike Cagney is looking to raise $100 million from investors for Figure.
salestechstar.com
ThroughPut Inc. Appoints Award-winning Supply Chain and Operations Expert Steve Robinson to Advisory Board
Stalwart with two decades of experience spearheading multi-billion dollar supply chain transformations at leading global companies joins ThroughPut Advisory Board. ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, announced the addition of Steve Robinson to its Board of Advisors. Steve is an award-winning supply chain and operations expert with over 20 years of experience heading multi-billion dollar global strategy, operations, and supply chain transformations for some of the world’s largest, most complex organizations.
Terra Quantum Welcomes Investcorp as New Investor
Terra Quantum AG, a globally leading quantum technology company focused on providing an end-to-end technology platform delivering real quantum advantage to its customers already today, announces the onboarding of Investcorp as its newest investor. Quantum has become the most important global technology race where governments, corporations as well as participants of the financial ecosystem focus on leveraging frontier technologies to capture currently untapped opportunities and to strengthen the information and data security. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005935/en/ Terra Quantum’s expertise in quantum security and quantum cryptography is the basis of an end-to-end solution enabling...
rv-pro.com
Meyer Distributing Partners With Truma
Meyer Distributing has formed a new collaboration with Truma, a provider of appliances and other products for the outdoor recreation community. Under the partnership, Meyer will be stocking the Truma AquaGo Comfort Instant Hot Water Heater, along with all sizes of the Truma Cooler Portable Refrigerator/Freezer. Backed by more than...
Android Headlines
Here is what the ChatGPT chief technology officer thinks of artificial intelligence
With all the hype surrounding artificial intelligence, many might wonder what officials at ChatGPT think about it. OpenAI has been a constant feature in headlines ever since the launch of their ChatGPT platform. The advancements of this company and its AI model haven’t gone unnoticed. From regular users to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain and AI are Not Complementary
Artificial intelligence is all the rage right now – fueled by the novelty of ChatGPT, an application that helps provide the masses with a concrete example of what is possible today, along with a look into the future. Blockchain has been the new shiny for years now and distributed ledger technology aims to reduce friction in transactions, or disintermediate interactions altogether in a “trustless” process.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Elite Roster of Cybersecurity Investors Backs Lineaje to Deliver Industry-first Supply Chain Security Solution
The company also unveils seed investors, SBOM360, and distribution partnerships, validating approach to detecting software supply chain attacks. SARATOGA, Calif., February 7, 2023/BusinessWire/ – Lineaje, an emerging leader in software supply chain security management, today announced that it has closed a $7 million seed funding round led by Tenable Ventures, a corporate investment program of Tenable, the exposure management company. The round also includes participation from other industry-leading executives and cyber technology companies. The new injection of capital comes at a pivotal time as the company also announces SB0M360, a first-of-a-kind software supply chain management solution, as well as a new distribution partnership with Persistent Systems.
technologynetworks.com
Tecan Collaborates With Element Biosciences To Provide Benchtop NGS
Tecan and Element Biosciences, Inc. are collaborating to offer a true benchtop NGS workflow with MagicPrep™ NGS* and the AVITI™ System. The collaboration will deliver a hands-free NGS solution offering unprecedented performance and flexibility for a benchtop set-up. MagicPrep NGS draws on Tecan’s experience in robust liquid handling...
