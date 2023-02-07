Read full article on original website
rv-pro.com
Meyer Distributing Partners With Truma
Meyer Distributing has formed a new collaboration with Truma, a provider of appliances and other products for the outdoor recreation community. Under the partnership, Meyer will be stocking the Truma AquaGo Comfort Instant Hot Water Heater, along with all sizes of the Truma Cooler Portable Refrigerator/Freezer. Backed by more than...
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
The 8 fastest-growing jobs in the US
LinkedIn's annual list of fast-growing jobs arrives amid a tight job market and uncertain economy as workers continue switching jobs at a quick pace.
I made $1,000 in 30 days as a virtual assistant. Here's how I built a VA agency that books $20,000 a month in revenue while balancing a full-time job.
Annalisa Abell started a virtual-assistant company in 2019 while holding a full-time job. Now she's balancing both and booking six figures in revenue.
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Job Interview Tips From an HR Pro Who Tracked Her Job Search for 69 Days on TikTok
When Jordan Gibbs was laid off from Lyft in November, she joined thousands of other tech workers suddenly on the job market. But as a recruiter with eight years of experiencing hiring in tech, Gibbs, 31, had a leg up in terms of getting organized for her impending job search. She even documented the whole thing on TikTok, first as means of keeping herself motivated, and then because viewers commented they were going through the same thing and wanted to learn from her.
CNBC
Tech layoffs aren't hitting this digital job market where over 700,000 workers are needed
Cybersecurity jobs are in high demand even as the tech industry goes through layoffs. Specific work skills and certifications that can be earned online are more important to employers than a college degree major. Existing professionals, especially those in IT roles, can successfully start a career in cybersecurity, where jobs...
Discover What District Distribution Manager Jobs Entail – Commission Basis Job.
In this article, we'll take a closer look at the role of a District Distribution Manager, what it entails, and how it operates on a commission basis. We'll explore the challenges that come with such a role and discuss the potential rewards that can be experienced. Readers will also learn about the educational background, skills, and experience that are necessary to become a successful distribution manager. Finally, we will provide advice and tips on how to make the most of this unique and potentially lucrative opportunity. By the end of this article, you will have a better understanding of the role of a District Distribution Manager and how to effectively leverage it. So, if you're looking to start a career in distribution management, this is the article for you. Let's get started!
TechCrunch
Wikifarmer uses its agricultural knowledge base to bring people to its marketplace
And this is a smart move, as the content side of the business will likely drive traffic and help the company when it comes to ranking high on search engines like Google. If farmers like what they read, they will look at the other side of the business and start selling products on the marketplace.
rv-pro.com
Lippert Appoints New CTO
Mark Woloszyk has been named the new chief technology officer at Lippert. He succeeds Mark Ford, who retired at the end of 2022. “I would like to thank Rob for his leadership and countless contributions to the company through the years,” said Jamie Schnur, president of Aftermarket & Technology for Lippert. “He joined Lippert in 2014 through the acquisition of IDS Electronics. During his tenure, Rob and his team have been instrumental in Lippert’s success in the technology and innovation space, with countless product developments and improvements. Our OneControl platform was the key building block in the foundation for our digital products. Rob and his team empowered the rest of our organization to build world class connected products. We are sorry to see him go and wish him all the best in the future”.
rv-pro.com
Four Seasons Investments Expands RV Industry Footprint
Atlanta-based Four Seasons Investments has acquired Scamper Van, the largest camper van rental agency in Georgia and an independent consumer-direct builder of RV vans. “The excitement in the company to enter the RV rental and conversion segment with Scamper is astounding,” said Brad Walden, founder, president and CEO of Four Seasons Investments. “We are excited to scale Scamper with Southern RV, our full-service RV dealership, and Rambling Box, our creative production company. RV rentals are a natural addition to these entities with excellent demographics. I know how well this investment makes for the regional communities being a second generation RVer myself and raising my family with a RV. This has made for many priceless memories and an eagerness to further share the lifestyle with others.
icytales.com
Is Business Administration A Good Major:- Everything to Know!
If you want to study business in college, then you may want to know “is business administration a good major”. Don’t worry I got your back, a study by the national center for education statistics found that of nearly 2 million conferred bachelor’s degrees nearly 20 percent were in Business Study. So, lots of college students choose the study business, but is it a good choice?
Ford’s CEO is the new face of a more ‘efficient’ corporate America after getting candid and hinting at more layoffs: ‘It takes us 25% more engineers to do the same work’
Many layoffs at U.S. companies over the past few months have so far been contained to the tech industry, a reversal of fortunes that has sparked a movement within the sector to cut back and become more efficient. Mark Zuckerberg declared 2023 the “year of efficiency” for Meta during the...
rv-pro.com
Lending Company Octane Reports on 2022 Growth
Lending company Octane, which has long been focused on the powersports market but entered the RV and marine markets in 2022, reported that it surpassed $1.2 billion in annual originations in 2022, saw a 74% increase in originations year-over-year and grew originations per dealer partner by 37%. In all, the...
rv-pro.com
Relentless Dealer Services Introduces Dealer-Focused App
Relentless Dealer Services has released its new Dealer Participation Roadside Assistance program. For the first time ever, RV dealerships will be able to participate in the reinsurance of their Roadside Assistance plans. RDS said its RV Roadside Assistance has been a leader in the industry for years. “Helping RV dealers...
salestechstar.com
Intentsify Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer to Expand Global Presence, Support Continued Growth in 2023
Sales technology leader with more than two decades of experience driving global expansion efforts propels Intentsify to meet global revenue goals. Intentsify, the Intelligence Activation Platform for precision buying-intent and intent intelligence activation programs provider, announced the appointment of Ajay Subherwal, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC. With this new strategic leadership change coming on the heels of recent company growth, Intentsify is positioned to offer best-in-class next-generation precision intent data solutions to businesses in 2023.
Goddard Systems, LLC Welcomes Matt Zaia as Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Goddard Systems, LLC (GSL), manager of The Goddard School franchise system, has appointed Matt Zaia as senior vice president, chief development officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Zaia is responsible for growing the Goddard footprint across the country by leading franchisees through site selection, real estate development, design, construction and obtaining a certificate of occupancy for new schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005530/en/ Matt Zaia, Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer of Goddard Systems, LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
packworld.com
Bush Brothers' Tiered Strategy for CM/CP Partnerships
Packaging World: Tell us about your traditional multipack approach, and what you wanted to change. Robby Martin, senior packaging engineer at Bush Brothers & Co.: We’ve been in club stores with eight-packs and six-packs of 16 oz. cans, which represent the right purchase size in a club store situation. Those are bulk-packed and shipped at the pallet level all the way to the club store location. Whatever the club brand is, it goes all the way onto the floor in that bulk-stack pallet. We’ve been in that format for over 15 years, using a fully enclosed paperboard carton with beautiful graphics that creates a great visual in the store.
ceoworld.biz
The opportunity for success in 2023 is yours
As we head into 2023, many business leaders resemble fatigued soldiers returning from years of battles. From lockdowns, the great resignation, remote working, supply chain breakdown, and now increasing inflation driven by overheated economies and global instability – it has been exhausting. It is already clear that 2023 is...
Enigma and Alloy Team to Deliver Small Business Data to Banks
Enigma and Alloy have partnered to help financial institutions (FIs) better understand small businesses. The collaboration adds Enigma’s intelligence about the financial health and identity of U.S. businesses to Alloy’s onboarding and transaction monitoring platform for banks and FinTechs, the companies said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
