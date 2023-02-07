Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man played poker for only 30 minutes before winning over $100k in Las Vegas
James Grimes from Ohio was playing poker for only 30 minutes at Harrah's Las Vegas before he won $124,000 playing I LUV SUITS.
Las Vegas Strip Casinos Have Created a Big Problem for Tourists
Pretty much every available plot of land on the Las Vegas Strip has been designated as the site of a major future project and that leads to a huge issue.
Fox5 KVVU
New Station Casinos resort in southwest Las Vegas to feature food hall
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station Casinos announced Wednesday that its under-construction resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley will feature an expansive food hall upon opening. According to a news release, the food hall is set to be called “Eat Your Heart Out. In addition to popular Las Vegas...
2 pharmacies robbed minutes apart in Las Vegas, Henderson
Henderson police investigated a reported robbery at a CVS pharmacy just minutes before another robbery at a CVS in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. It happened in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive at about 7:20 p.m., according to police.
Fox5 KVVU
Bed Bath & Beyond set to close southwest Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will close a location in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. The announcement of the closure comes after the retailer this week announced an additional 149 stores would shutter. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond announced a list of 87 stores nationwide that would close.
Fox5 KVVU
Proposed Hawaii bill would ban ads for Las Vegas casinos
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is known as the Ninth Island in Hawaii, but a new bill in the Aloha state proposes banning ads for Las Vegas hotels and casinos. The bill would ban the promotion of casinos or gambling devices licenses by the Nevada Gaming Commission in the islands, and it would impose a 30% tax on vacation packages that promote gambling.
jammin1057.com
Durango Casino Food Hall To Make Southwest Las Vegas Foodie Heaven
Southwest Las Vegas used to be a barren wasteland of dining options. Durango and the 215 Beltway featured fast food and few other options. When Skinny Fats opened there, the neighborhood almost imploded! Well recently, the elbow of the beltway has seen their food options improve, and after Durango Casino opens their upcoming food hall, all GPS will have the southwest as a dining destination.
$750 million casino in southwest valley on track to be complete before 2024
The Durango Casino & Resort is expected to be finished before 2024, according to a Red Rock Resorts executive.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Nevada
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Las Vegas man accused of stealing inventory scanners worth thousands from multiple Smith’s stores
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas man is accused of stealing multiple inventory scanners from six Smith’s grocery stores across the valley over several months, according to an arrest report. Thomas Ward is facing six counts of burglary of a business and six counts of grand larceny, documents showed. On Sept. 26, 2022 around […]
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas family favorite Farm Basket hatches a second spot
It’s all about the Clucketos. Friendly neighborhood drive-thru Farm Basket has been serving the addictive, rolled-and-fried chicken tacos since 1973 at its throwback eatery at 6148 W. Charleston Blvd., along with chicken and turkey sandwiches, fried chicken meals and the super-sweet, country-style orange rolls. One of the oldest restaurants...
Las Vegas woman indicted on charges of preparing false income tax returns
A Las Vegas woman is charged with 31 counts of assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns, according to an indictment returned Wednesday by a federal grand jury.
GALLERY: $6.5M home in Las Vegas features indoor Italian street with fountains, cobblestone, cafe
Currently listed for $6,500,000 with 6 bd, 9 ba (lol) and 9,771 sq ft.
Fox5 KVVU
Robot joins security team at Henderson casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The future has arrived at the M Resort with what’s being touted as the first robot of its kind to patrol the grounds of a Las Vegas Valley casino. “I was a little taken back we might have a Star Wars character here,” said Jim Pazza, a visitor at the M Resort.
Police: Las Vegas teenager accused of shooting intoxicated 17-year-old after house party in east valley
A Las Vegas teenager is accused of shooting another teenager after an altercation in the southeast valley, according to a Declaration of Warrant filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
25 Las Vegas Cocktails: Fun Places to Drink Off the Strip
At long last, Dry January is over. If you’ve missed the satisfaction of kicking back...
Las Vegas mobster Bugsy Siegel murder mansion for sale
Bugsy Siegel was many things including being known as a mobster that helped develop the Las Vegas Strip by completing the Flamingo Hotel and Casino which initially opened on Dec. 26, 1946. Less than six months later a still unknown gunman shot and killed Siegel as he sat on the couch inside his girlfriend's mansion in Beverly Hills, CA. That mansion is now up for sale.
pvtimes.com
Ex-lawyer who bilked clients now accused of stealing from Tonopah High rodeo club
A woman suspected of stealing from a high school rodeo club’s bank account in Nye County is a disbarred former Las Vegas attorney who did prison time for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from former clients. Jeanne Metzger was arrested Feb. 2 and released on bail the next...
This Is Nevada's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
Vegas tax preparer charged with filing false returns
According to the indictment Jessica Avras allegedly prepared and filed materially false federal income tax returns for clients that fraudulently reduced their federal income tax liability and/or inflated their tax refunds.
Comments / 2