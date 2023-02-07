Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
SPD welcomes new four-legged officer
The Sarasota Police Department has sworn in a new four-legged law enforcement officer. Czech Republic-born K-9 Kodak, a German shepherd, has completed 640 hours of initial training with handler Officer Paul Gagnon. Training includes patrol work, tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches and apprehension. Gagnon joined the SPD K-9...
Pasco And Hernando Deputies Locate And Arrest Burglary Suspect At County Line Road
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road. “The Burglary suspect from earlier, in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road, has been located
Manatee middle school student arrested for threatening school shooting, deputies say
A Manatee County middle school student was arrested Wednesday after authorities said they threatened a school shooting.
Longboat Observer
Manatee County Sheriff's Office is opening new substation in Lakewood Ranch
As planning continues for a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office substation at Premier Park in Lakewood Ranch, Sheriff Rick Wells said there is currently a need for a strong law enforcement presence in East County. That need had been filled by a temporary substation at the corner of Lorraine Road...
Charlotte County Deputies capture man on top ten most wanted list
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies capture one of its top ten most wanted persons on Thursday night after a brief foot chase ended with the suspect being caught in a canal.
Mysuncoast.com
Arrest made in DeSoto County Fair murder
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez at the DeSoto County Fair Feb. 4, officials say. the arrest was made Wednesday morning. Because the suspect is a juvenile, ABC7 will not identify him. It is not...
‘No one is above the law’: HCSO cadet arrested during second day on the job
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office cadet was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of stealing from his former employer.
30-Year-Old St. Pete Woman Charged In Stabbing Death Of Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives arrested Shakerra Long, 30, for 2nd-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Brian Graham. Long was taken into custody Thursday at 11:35 p.m.acoording to police. Police say the pair were in a domestic relationship, and investigators believe Long stabbed Graham
13-year-old Pasco student charged after making threats against school: officials
A 13-year-old Pasco County student was arrested in connection to making threats against a school, the school district said.
Drunk woman drives through active Pasco County police investigation, police say
A woman accused of driving through an active police investigation was charged with DUI, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.
Hillsborough County Schools Teacher’s Aid Arrested For Sleeping With Student
TAMPA, Fla.- Detectives have arrested a Hillsborough County Schools paraprofessional for having sex with an underage student. In December 2022, Briona Inman, 24, was employed as a paraprofessional at Freedom High School. While at the school, she befriended a male student who was 16-years-old at the time.
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at west Hillsborough County apartments
Hillsborough County deputies said they are investigating after two people died in an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment complex.
Tampa father charged with 13-year-old son’s death at illegal street racing event
A Tampa father has been charged with the death of his teenage son in January.
iontb.com
St. Petersburg Police now calling a death investigation a homicide
On February 7, 2023, at 9:04 p.m., officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a half address at 1915 17th Street South in reference to an unattended death. Officers say 43-year-old Brian Graham was found dead inside the house. Overnight, the medical examiner and technician determined he had...
Polk County Sheriff Searching For 2 Suspects Who Burglarized, Stole Pickup Truck In Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle theft that happened early Monday morning in the Copper Ridge neighborhood off of North Campbell Road in Lakeland. Investigators say two suspects burglarized a vehicle and found a key fob inside of
Family in shock after woman killed in Plant City train crash
A Plant City family is mourning a member of their large family after she was killed in an Amtrak train crash Friday night.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Man Who Picked Up A Cell Phone At Lakeland Family Dollar
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to speak with the man pictured and needs your help. According to investigators, on January 31st, at about 5:45 pm, a customer accidentally left a cell phone on the cashier counter at the Family
1 dead in Hillsborough County apartment shooting: deputies
A person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in New Tampa on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
‘The whole building shook’: Employees reflect on police chase that ended in gunfire outside Winter Haven restaurant
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — In a nod to a tumultuous situation that occurred just outside the restaurant walls Monday, staff at Andrea’s Family Restaurant reworked its menu items. The “Grady Judd omelet” included bacon, sausage, and ham. A dish with home fries topped with bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese, peppers, and onions was dubbed the […]
50-Year-Old Man Dies After Hit And Run That Left Him Lying On Gulf-To-Bay Blvd
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police traffic homicide personnel are investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved crash in which the vehicle left the scene. The crash occurred at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard just east of Belcher Road. A 50-year-old man was found
