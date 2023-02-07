ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Longboat Observer

SPD welcomes new four-legged officer

The Sarasota Police Department has sworn in a new four-legged law enforcement officer. Czech Republic-born K-9 Kodak, a German shepherd, has completed 640 hours of initial training with handler Officer Paul Gagnon. Training includes patrol work, tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches and apprehension. Gagnon joined the SPD K-9...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Arrest made in DeSoto County Fair murder

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez at the DeSoto County Fair Feb. 4, officials say. the arrest was made Wednesday morning. Because the suspect is a juvenile, ABC7 will not identify him. It is not...
ARCADIA, FL
iontb.com

St. Petersburg Police now calling a death investigation a homicide

On February 7, 2023, at 9:04 p.m., officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a half address at 1915 17th Street South in reference to an unattended death. Officers say 43-year-old Brian Graham was found dead inside the house. Overnight, the medical examiner and technician determined he had...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

‘The whole building shook’: Employees reflect on police chase that ended in gunfire outside Winter Haven restaurant

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — In a nod to a tumultuous situation that occurred just outside the restaurant walls Monday, staff at Andrea’s Family Restaurant reworked its menu items. The “Grady Judd omelet” included bacon, sausage, and ham. A dish with home fries topped with bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese, peppers, and onions was dubbed the […]
WINTER HAVEN, FL

