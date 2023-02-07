Read full article on original website
Related
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Who Is T.I.'s Son, King? The Hip-Hop Heir's Criminal Record Explained
The only thing harder than being a child star is being the child of a star according to T.I.’s son, Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III. The now 18-year-old rap heir made his network television debut more than a decade ago on VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.
Lil Kim Rocks Sheer Black Jumpsuit As She Heads To Grammys After-Party
Lil Kim wore a fabulous outfit to a 2023 Grammy Awards after-party in Beverly Hills on February 5. The 48-year-old rapper rocked a sheer black jumpsuit that showcased her sexy curves. Lil Kim also wore a corset layer in the midsection of her outfit and a pair of sparkly silver heels. The party that Lil Kim went to was at the Mr. Brainwash Art Museum, which isn’t far from the Crypto.com Arena where the Grammys took place.
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Adele and Her Boyfriend, Rich Paul, Turn the Grammys Into a Glamorous Date Night
Adele and Rich Paul enjoyed an evening out at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. While they skipped the red carpet, the couple sat together inside, where they linked up with a handful of stars, from Lizzo to Dwayne Johnson (after some help from host Trevor Noah, that is). The 34-year-old singer was radiant in a burgundy gown, while the 41-year-old sports agent looked dapper in a black tux.
Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People
“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People. The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper
Brandy Norwood’s ex-housekeeper is airing out the singer’s dirty laundry after her lawyers made public a lawsuit brought against the Cinderella star. Maria Elizabeth Castaneda sued Norwood for being underpaid citing age discrimination last year and settled out of court for $40,000 in November. But Castaneda’s legal team claims the $40,000 check bounced. They are also seeking $87,445.80 in legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.
Jay-Z steals Grammys 2023 with 8-minute performance after boycott
Receiving five nominations this year may or may not have inspired Jay-Z’s return to the Grammys stage — but it’s clear that “God Did.” Bringing music lovers to church Sunday, the 53-year-old Brooklynite rocked the mic alongside hip-hop heavyweights Rick Ross, 47, Lil Wayne, 40, rap newcomer Fridayy and singer John Legend, 44, on their DJ Khaled-produced collaboration “God Did” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The smash hit earned three nods, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. And the show-stopping showcase marked HOV’s long-awaited resurgence as a headliner at the awards gala, where he last performed...
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
HipHopDX.com
Flesh-n-Bone Warns Nelly About Drugs Following Gangsta Boo's Death
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper Flesh-n-Bone has some words of advice for Nelly. the viral video of the St. Louis rapper’s odd performance in Australia. Ahead of offering his warning, Flesh-n-Bone revealed that he has embarked on a personal sobriety journey, announcing that he has not had a drink in two months and has stayed away from weed and all other substances for six months.
Popculture
Cardi B Caught on Camera Breaking up Quavo and Offset Fight Backstage at Grammys
It sounds like Cardi B got in the middle of a fight between her husband Offset and his bandmate Quavo at the Grammys on Sunday night, but she is keeping quiet. Quavo performed during the "In Memoriam" segment of the Grammys to honor their late bandmate Takeoff, and he and Offset reportedly got into a fight backstage over the performance. Candid footage seemed to show Cardi getting in the middle of the fight, but she did not have a comment for reporters afterward.
Nia Long Says “I Have My Eye On One Person” Following Split From Ime Udoka
Nia Long recently visited the Drew Barrymore Show, where she opened up a bit about dating following her public split from Celtics coach Ime Udoka. Back in September 2022, Long called it quits after finding out her long time partner was allegedly having an affair with a team staffer. Now, the Hollywood star has revealed that she has, indeed, been thinking about getting back into the dating pool. More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan Addresses Public Breakup With Lori Harvey In 'SNL' MonologueKenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being "Obsessed" With Interracial StoriesNia Long Was Told She Looked "Too Sophisticated"...
50 Cent Recalls Confronting Tyler Perry About Blackballing Mo’Nique
Rapper and businessman 50 Cent said he launched a campaign to help revive Mo’Nique‘s acting career, and recalled a private conversation he had with Tyler Perry in defense of the Oscar-winning actress. The hip-hop mogul appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood last week where he addressed Mo’Nique’s casting in...
The richest rappers in the U.S.
It's surprising to learn about the net worth of celebrities. This Tik To video went viral revealing the richest rappers in the United States. It amassed over 650,000 views, more than 12,000 likes, 1,100+ comments, 1,300+ favorites, and more than 1,800 social shares.
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
Ne-Yo will pay his ex-wife $1.6 million, $150,000 for a new car, and $12,000 a month in child support after finalizing their divorce, says report
Crystal Renay filed for divorce from Ne-Yo in August 2021 after she had publicly accused the "So Sick" singer of having a child with another woman.
Michael B. Jordan Admits Breakup With Lori Harvey Was For The Best: ‘I’m In My Light’ Now
Michael B. Jordan isn’t looking back after his split from the gorgeous Lori Harvey. “I’m a firm believer in that what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn,” the actor, 35, told CBS’ Gayle King during a recent interview, shared on Feb. 8. Furthermore, the Black Panther star is declaring the upcoming year to be all his.
hotnewhiphop.com
Suge Knight Empathizes With Megan Thee Stallion, Speaks On Tory Lanez Conviction
Tory hired Suge’s former attorney and now the Death Row boss is chiming in about the case. Now that Tory Lanez has hired David Kenner, former attorney to Suge Knight, people have been curious about what the Death Row founder had to say about the case. Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence connected to the death of Terry Carter in 2015. Rolling Stone briefly spoke with Knight recently, and he chimed in about Lanez’s case involving Megan Thee Stallion.
Nicki Minaj and Husband Kenneth Petty Sued for $750,000 After He Allegedly Punched Security Guard in Face – Report
Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty have been hit with a lawsuit from a security guard who claimed that he was allegedly punched in the face by Kenneth. According to a report by The Blast, published on Friday (Feb. 3), Thomas Weidenmuller, a security guard who resides in Germany, filed new documents in Los Angeles, demanding $753,958.51 from Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, for damages he suffered after he was allegedly attacked by Kenneth. The addendum is connected to a January 2022 lawsuit filed by Weidenmuller, who is suing for battery and infliction of emotional distress.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
19K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0