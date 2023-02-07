Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Obituary: Adkins, Ronald Eugene
Ronald Eugene Adkins, 73, of Harrisville, died Feb 8, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. He was born March 3, 1949, at St. Albans, WV, the son of the late Darrell McCallister and Lilly Adkins. Ronald was a press operator in Cleveland, OH. He attended Pullman Church of God and enjoyed watching tv and spending time with family.
WTAP
Obituary: Nichols, Glenna R.
Glenna R. Nichols, 92, former resident of Marietta passed away on January 19, 2023 in Homestead, Florida. She was born April 9, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio. On December 19, 1948, she married Dwight Oliver Nichols who preceded her in death on June 11, 2013. She is survived by her daughter Rona Arlane (Paul) Slaboda and son Donald Alva Nichols; grandchildren: Penny Ann Slaboda (Jim Smith), Stephen Lewis Slaboda (Beth) and great grandchildren, Zoe and Myla. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
WTAP
Obituary: Joy, Linda L.
Linda L. Joy, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on January 26, 1949, in Parkersburg, WV. A daughter of the late Glenn W. Moore and Gladys I. Hughes. She was a homemaker who enjoyed being with her family....
WTAP
Obituary: Mowery, Jr., William R. “Billy”
William R. “Billy” Mowery, Jr., 68, of Parkersburg, WV passed away peacefully on February 8, 2023, at Willows Care Center. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Donna M. Adkins and William R. Mowery, Sr. He previously worked at SW Resources, was an avid...
WTAP
Obituary: Massey, Patricia Sue
Patricia Sue Massey, 82, of Parkersburg, died February 9, 2023, Stonerise of Parkersburg. She was born in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Grover Fought and Evelyn Arlene Holmes Price. She worked for Holiday Inn and was the owner/operator of Gemini and Gemini II. She was a Baptist by faith...
WTAP
Obituary: Bunner, Wilma Leigh
Wilma Leigh Bunner, 70, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on February 9, 2023, after a long illness with Alzheimer’s. She loved flowers and ran Plants Plus Greenhouse for many years. She is survived by her husband, Tom, of 50 years; son, Tommy; and...
WTAP
Obituary: Barker, Sharon Lynn
Sharon Lynn Barker, 73, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 17, 1949, in Spencer, WV. A daughter of the late Lawrence Griffith and Thelma Smith Griffith. She enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and mechanical work. Sharon is survived by...
WTAP
Obituary: Eddy, Albert “Bub”
Albert “Bub” Eddy, 74, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at his residence surrounded by family. He was born April 30, 1947, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a son of the late Albert “Jock” and Jennie Lawson Eddy. Bub worked at Vitro Agate...
WTAP
Obituary: Yeager, Audrey Loretta
Audrey Loretta Yeager, 81, of Big Bend, WV, passed away the evening of Thursday, February 5, 2023, at her home. She was born on November 29, 1941, in Grantsville, WV, the daughter of Leonard Troy Stallman and Mavis Irene Wilson Stallman. She worked at Fisher Body-GMC in Ohio from June...
WTAP
Obituary: Perkinson, David W. Perk
David W. “Perk” Perkinson, 68, of Parkersburg, passed away February 7, 2023, at his residence under the loving care of his family and Hospice. He was born on March 7, 1954, in Norfolk, VA, the son of the late Hubert W. and Eloise Faye Bunch Perkinson. “Perk” started...
WTAP
Obituary: Cleghon, Mary Jane
Mary Jane Cleghon, 88, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at her home on February 5, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Edgar and Delcie Maynard Brunty. Born in Williamson, WV, she attended school in Hardy County, Kentucky. She was married to the late Thomas William Cleghon Sr. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son Thomas W. Cleghon Jr. and siblings Bud Brunty, Paul Brunty, Kenneth Brunty, Delores Sartin, Stella DePue, and Linda Scott.
WTAP
Obituary: Heiss, Sharon Marlene Noe
Sharon Marlene Noe Heiss, 83, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at her home. She was born on August 5, 1939, in Marietta, Ohio, to Lawrence Leon and Violet Vivian Guckert Noe. Sharon was a 1957 graduate of Marietta High School. She was a member of The...
WTAP
Obituary: Bortell, John Thomas “Tom”
John Thomas “Tom” Bortell, 76, of Vienna, passed away on February 06, 2023. The memorial service will be held Saturday at 12:00 PM at the Grand Central Church of Christ. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Online condolences may be sent to the...
WTAP
Obituary: McGeary, James Eric
James Eric McGeary, 64, of Mineral Wells passed away on February 2, 2023. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Powell, Virginia Allison Stephenson
Virginia Allison Stephenson Powell slipped the surly bonds of earth and was ushered into her heavenly home on February 9, 2023. Virginia was born on February 12, 1925, in Greensburg, PA, to John Vincent and Harriette Allison Stephenson. The family moved to Pittsburgh, PA, and there she spent her childhood...
WTAP
This Is Home: Reflecting on 50 years of the Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes Girls Basketball Team turns 50 this year. To celebrate the anniversary, the inaugural 1972-73 team were honored in a ceremony on Saturday February 4. Since the team started in 1972, the Crusaderette’s have become one of the most successful girls basketball teams...
WTAP
BrAva’s Mom Prom will take place in April
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - BrAva is getting ready to hold their 8th Mom Prom in April. Mom Prom is a way for women 21 and older in the Mid-Ohio Valley to have a fun night and raise money for pediatric cancer research. President of BrAva, Traci Nichols, talked about how...
WTAP
No new update with the search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the ground search conducted on February 4th, there’s still no word if any of the items found in Mountwood Park are of evidentiary value from Parkersburg police. Detective James Zimmerman says that after the ground search and previous searches by parkersburg police in Mountwood...
WTAP
Parkersburg Homecoming announces headline acts
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming has announced the headline acts for 2023. Country music newcomer Brandon Davis will be the featured act on Friday, August 18 at 8:30 p.m. He went on tour with Tim McGraw in 2022. the Matt VanFossen Band will kick off the entertainment at 6:30 p.m.
WTAP
Marietta College set to hold a PioSolve Competition
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College has a new and unique experience for students. The college’s Entrepreneurship Program is holding a PioSolve Competition later this month. PioSolve will have students work together to solve a problem associated with social, environmental, political, and other topics. Director of the Entrepreneurship program...
Comments / 0