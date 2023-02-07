Mary Jane Cleghon, 88, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at her home on February 5, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Edgar and Delcie Maynard Brunty. Born in Williamson, WV, she attended school in Hardy County, Kentucky. She was married to the late Thomas William Cleghon Sr. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son Thomas W. Cleghon Jr. and siblings Bud Brunty, Paul Brunty, Kenneth Brunty, Delores Sartin, Stella DePue, and Linda Scott.

ELIZABETH, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO