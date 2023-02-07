Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
Bill to appoint special prosecutor passes Missouri House
JEFFERSON CITY (KMOV) – The Missouri House of Representatives passed the special prosecutor bill Thursday. The bill passed 109-35, but an emergency clause that would have pushed up the effective date if the Senate passed the bill was not passed. Last month, Rep. Lane Roberts (R-Joplin) presented House Bill...
KCTV 5
Kansas faith leaders to converge on Statehouse, demand Medicaid expansion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Faith leaders from all over the Sunflower State will converge on the Kansas Statehouse to demand legislators make necessary expansions to the Medicaid program. For nearly a decade, the Kansas Faith Democracy says the state has been eligible to increase access to affordable health insurance through...
KCTV 5
Lee’s Summit man sentenced for role in $7 million fraud scheme
HARTFORD, CT. (KCTV) - A 42-year-old Lee’s Summit man was sentenced Wednesday in Hartford, Connecticut, for his role in a $7 million fraud scheme for fraud and money-laundering related to his commercial aircraft supply business. Kyle J. Wine was sentenced to 11 years in prison followed by three years...
KCTV 5
$5 million headed to help improve road safety in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $5 million in federal grants will help improve road safety in rural and small Kansas communities that do not already have a road safety plan. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Feb. 9, that 12 communities will be awarded a total of $5 million in federal funds through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program. She said the funds are meant to help create local transportation safety plans to find and address transportation safety concerns.
KCTV 5
Missouri Emergency Agency emphasizes the importance in earthquake preparedness
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri is home to one of the largest active seismic zones in the US. The New Madrid fault line experiences 200 earthquakes annually. Emergency officials want you to know how to prepare if a disaster strikes. Unlike other natural disasters, an earthquake can happen anytime without...
KCTV 5
Thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in broad daylight at St. Louis grocery store
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bystander caught a man on cell phone video stealing a catalytic converter at a St. Louis grocery store. A woman contacted News 4 about a maroon Jeep following her into a Schnuck’s parking lot on Loughboro in South City. The woman stated she went into the grocery store for 10 minutes, and her catalytic converter was gone when she came out.
KCTV 5
School Closings in the Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As multiple inches of snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Thursday morning, most area school districts called off classes. Need to report a school closing and having trouble getting through? Call us at 913-677-7211.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Multiple inches of snow in the Kansas City metro
Low pressure has brought in colder air from up north as it continues to transfer to the northeast. Snowfall accumulations are expected between 1 and 3 inches within much of the metro, with local areas potentially up to 4 to 5 inches. Low visibility, icy conditions and wet roadways will be major concern throughout the morning. Our Winter Weather Advisory is in place until around noon on this Thursday.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Rain expected Wednesday
Tuesday was another gorgeous February day! It was definitely much cooler, but highs still made it above 50 degrees. That exceeds our average for this time of year. Our far southern counties could see a light shower through the course of this evening, but most of us are going to stay dry until our next system pushes into the area on Wednesday. Lows overnight will dip into the lower 30s with a light breeze. Our next system looks a bit more delayed.
Comments / 0