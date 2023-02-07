ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Niner Times

Charlotte men's basketball heads to El Paso for Battle of the Pickaxes with UTEP

The Charlotte men's basketball team faces the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) Miners in The Don Haskins Center on Thursday, Feb. 9, in El Paso, Texas. "We are excited to take the last trip to El Paso," said Head Coach Ron Sanchez. "We want to apply the lessons learned from the last couple of games. We look forward to taking the next step as a group."
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Green Book Legacy: Charlotte's Original Chicken n' Ribs

Long before Yelp or customer reviews, there was a different tool to help people of color find spots where all races were welcome. Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ …. Long before Yelp or customer reviews, there was a different tool to help people of color find...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Myers Park promotes Chris James to head football coach

Charlotte, N.C. — Myers Park High School has promoted defensive coordinator/associate head football coach Chris James to head coach. James is also the Dean of Students at Myers Park. He is replacing Jason McManus, who served as the Mustangs' head coach for one year. The news was confirmed to HighSchoolOT by James and AD Brian Poole. The Charlotte Observer first had the story.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Two Carolina High Schools Recognized as Top 25 Basketball Teams in U.S.

It’s not often that you get a high school from Concord, North Carolina put on a nationally ranked list for one of the top basketball programs in the country. Max Preps puts out a weekly list of the top 25 high school basketball teams in the nation. This week Central Cabarrus High School debuted on the list at number 23.
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Snow Probabilities For Charlotte Are Increasing

It has been 379 days since Charlotte has seen at least a trace of snow. Could we break that stretch this weekend? It is possible. Not likely yet, but possible. An upper level low pressure system will move in from the west this weekend. Upper level low pressures can make for a tricky forecast. Even though surface temperatures will likely remain above freezing in Charlotte, temperatures above the surface could be below freezing. Exactly how far up the surface warm layer is will depend on if we get snow or not.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE.org

Is Charlotte's office tower building boom over?

Charlotte’s office tower construction boom is over, and it looks like the pandemic might be to blame. Last year, developers started construction on 1.3 million square feet of office space in the Charlotte region. That’s the lowest figure in almost a decade according to real estate data firm CoStar Group. For more, we turn to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Photos: Dave's Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken opens new University City location on Feb. 10. Dave's Hot Chicken will open their second location in Charlotte, in University City, on Feb.10. The new location is within walking distance from UNC Charlotte's campus. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays to Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina

Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
PINEVILLE, NC
thewestsidegazette.com

“Iron Man” – Losing a Great Black Man: My Father at 93

In the hymnbook and from the pastor, they tell us we know not the hour. My siblings and I never expected we would be preparing for my father’s home going service on 2-10-23. Homer Eugene Caldwell was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 21, 1929, with seven siblings in a four-room house with no running water and no bathroom. He was taught to honor God, his family, education, and hard work.
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Carolina Mall | Shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina

Carolina Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina. It is one of two shopping malls in the city, the other being Concord Mills. Opened in 1972, Carolina Mall is owned and managed by Hull Property Group. The anchor stores are Staples, Belk, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
CONCORD, NC

