Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Niner Times
Charlotte men's basketball heads to El Paso for Battle of the Pickaxes with UTEP
The Charlotte men's basketball team faces the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) Miners in The Don Haskins Center on Thursday, Feb. 9, in El Paso, Texas. "We are excited to take the last trip to El Paso," said Head Coach Ron Sanchez. "We want to apply the lessons learned from the last couple of games. We look forward to taking the next step as a group."
Niner Times
Charlotte men's tennis records dominant 6-1 win over Queens University of Charlotte
The Charlotte men's tennis team traveled for a cross-city clash to play against the Queens University of Charlotte on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Lifetime Fitness in Charlotte, N.C. The 49ers earned the 6-1 victory over the Royals for their 15th consecutive win. With the win, Charlotte moves to 3-4 overall, while Queens falls to 0-5 on the year.
qcnews.com
Green Book Legacy: Charlotte's Original Chicken n' Ribs
Long before Yelp or customer reviews, there was a different tool to help people of color find spots where all races were welcome. Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ …. Long before Yelp or customer reviews, there was a different tool to help people of color find...
Myers Park promotes Chris James to head football coach
Charlotte, N.C. — Myers Park High School has promoted defensive coordinator/associate head football coach Chris James to head coach. James is also the Dean of Students at Myers Park. He is replacing Jason McManus, who served as the Mustangs' head coach for one year. The news was confirmed to HighSchoolOT by James and AD Brian Poole. The Charlotte Observer first had the story.
power98fm.com
Two Carolina High Schools Recognized as Top 25 Basketball Teams in U.S.
It’s not often that you get a high school from Concord, North Carolina put on a nationally ranked list for one of the top basketball programs in the country. Max Preps puts out a weekly list of the top 25 high school basketball teams in the nation. This week Central Cabarrus High School debuted on the list at number 23.
Niner Times
Season preview: Charlotte baseball combines transfers and returners in hopes to make College World Series
The Charlotte baseball team is looking to make their final run in the Conference USA (C-USA) memorable as they fight for the C-USA championship in the 2023 season. The 2022 season had its ups and downs for the 49ers, finishing 36-22 overall and 17-13 in C-USA play while boasting a national ranking at No. 23 early in the year.
247Sports
N.C. A&T Track and Field: Shot Putter Julieth Nwosu shines at the University of South Carolina Invitational
After taking last week off from competition, the North Carolina A&T men's and women's indoor track and field teams doubled back to the University of South Carolina for the 2023 South Carolina Invitational at the Carolina Indoor Track and Field Complex on Friday. It was back to winning for junior...
wccbcharlotte.com
Snow Probabilities For Charlotte Are Increasing
It has been 379 days since Charlotte has seen at least a trace of snow. Could we break that stretch this weekend? It is possible. Not likely yet, but possible. An upper level low pressure system will move in from the west this weekend. Upper level low pressures can make for a tricky forecast. Even though surface temperatures will likely remain above freezing in Charlotte, temperatures above the surface could be below freezing. Exactly how far up the surface warm layer is will depend on if we get snow or not.
WFAE.org
Is Charlotte's office tower building boom over?
Charlotte’s office tower construction boom is over, and it looks like the pandemic might be to blame. Last year, developers started construction on 1.3 million square feet of office space in the Charlotte region. That’s the lowest figure in almost a decade according to real estate data firm CoStar Group. For more, we turn to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
Niner Times
Photos: Dave's Hot Chicken
Dave’s Hot Chicken opens new University City location on Feb. 10. Dave's Hot Chicken will open their second location in Charlotte, in University City, on Feb.10. The new location is within walking distance from UNC Charlotte's campus. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays to Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
tourcounsel.com
Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina
Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
FORECAST UPDATE: Will it snow this weekend in the Charlotte area?
Channel 9 meteorologists in Severe Weather Center 9 said the possibility of snow is slowly increasing for this weekend in the Charlotte area.
Taste of Charlotte food festival returns to Tryon Street this spring
Charlotte’s largest food festival will return to Tryon Street in Uptown this spring, organizers announced on its social media pages on Wednesday.
Shirley Fulton, North Carolina judge and Charlotte trailblazer, dead from gallbladder complications
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Shirley L. Fulton, the first Black woman to serve as an Assistant District Attorney in Mecklenburg County, died this week. The 71-year-old Fulton reportedly died Wednesday morning from gallbladder cancer complications. Fulton was a retired attorney and one of the founding partners of Tin Fulton Walker & Owen, with […]
qcnews.com
Snow in Charlotte? ‘Complex forecast’ sees wet, cold weather in the Carolinas this weekend
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Thursday morning temperatures are more reflective of normal highs for this time of year with low to mid-50s locked in across the Carolinas. Winds are light to start but will pick up as the day goes on. Look for highs to peak well above normal this...
thewestsidegazette.com
“Iron Man” – Losing a Great Black Man: My Father at 93
In the hymnbook and from the pastor, they tell us we know not the hour. My siblings and I never expected we would be preparing for my father’s home going service on 2-10-23. Homer Eugene Caldwell was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 21, 1929, with seven siblings in a four-room house with no running water and no bathroom. He was taught to honor God, his family, education, and hard work.
SWAT situation ends in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT Team were out on an active warrant service early Wednesday morning.
Fatal east Charlotte collision prompts road closure: CMPD
Police say Rocky River Church Road was closed for investigation and urged the public to avoid the area.
tourcounsel.com
Carolina Mall | Shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina
Carolina Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina. It is one of two shopping malls in the city, the other being Concord Mills. Opened in 1972, Carolina Mall is owned and managed by Hull Property Group. The anchor stores are Staples, Belk, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
