Smithville, TN

thunder1320.com

McMinnville Man Arrested for Road Rage Incident

A man has been arrested for a road rage incident that took place in McMinnville on Saturday. Benjamin Anaya, 18, was taken into custody after brandishing a pistol during a dangerous confrontation on the road. According to Lieutenant Paul Springer of the McMinnville Police Department, Anaya was traveling at a...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
On Target News

Shelbyville Man facing charges after Arrest in Moore County

On 2/5/2023 Moore County, Deputy Keith Cencelewski made a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation. The vehicle was driven by Fred Putt of Shelbyville. During Deputy Cencelewski’s investigation, Putt was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun, 2.2 grams of methamphetamine, and assorted drug paraphernalia items. He is facing six charges and is being held under a $26,500 bond at the Moore County Jail.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man accused of shooting at Metro officer’s unmarked car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a teen has been arrested after allegedly shooting at an officer’s unmarked patrol car on Saturday night. Police said Steven Pointer, 19, has been charged with attempted criminal homicide after shooting toward Metro Police Sgt. Brian Brown’s vehicle on Doverside Drive.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

4-Vehicle Rollover In Smyrna

(SMYRNA, TN) There was a serious four-vehicle accident on Bell Road near Jefferson Pike in Smyrna around 1:00 o'clock Saturday afternoon (2/11/2023). Of the four vehicles, one of them was a 4-door 2003 Hyundai Accent copact car that rolled over. The vehicle received heavy damage, and its driver was seriously injured and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
SMYRNA, TN
1025wowcountry.com

Putnam County Burglary Leads To Arrest

In the early morning hours of February 6, 2023, Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at M&W Towing in reference to a burglary. When Deputies arrived on scene, it was determined that 40-year-old Jeffery Hembree attempted to steal property from the tow yard before being spotted by the owners. Once spotted, Hembree attempted to flee in his vehicle ramming it into a fence and ultimately fleeing on foot. Hembree was ultimately arrested due to attempting to file a report stating that his vehicle had been stolen. It was later discovered that Hembree had previously stolen property from this location on January 24, 2023.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Fire takes down Bedford County Home

Firefighters from Bedford County Fire Department, aided by Shelbyville Fire Department, responded to a home fire on Thursday morning on Cortner Hollow Road. According to the Shelbyville Times-Gazette, the fire woke up Jay and Stacy Jernigan around 6 am. The couple was treated for smoke inhalation. The flames also damaged...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting in Glasgow

A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting …. A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Memphis Fire Department workers...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Fourth Suspect Identified in Hendersonville Fatal Shooting

UPDATE: A fourth suspect in this fatal shooting has been identified as 31-year-old Woodrow Sales Jr, according to Fox17. He is wanted for first degree murder and evading arrest. From Hendersonville Police On February 8, 2023, at approximately 1:22pm the Hendersonville Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Cole […] The post Fourth Suspect Identified in Hendersonville Fatal Shooting appeared first on Sumner County Source.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
NASHVILLE, TN

