thunder1320.com
McMinnville Man Arrested for Road Rage Incident
A man has been arrested for a road rage incident that took place in McMinnville on Saturday. Benjamin Anaya, 18, was taken into custody after brandishing a pistol during a dangerous confrontation on the road. According to Lieutenant Paul Springer of the McMinnville Police Department, Anaya was traveling at a...
Man arrested after firing at sergeant's vehicle
Metro Nashville Police have arrested a 19-year-old after he fired shots at a sergeant's vehicle on Doverside Drive on February 11.
Shelbyville Man facing charges after Arrest in Moore County
On 2/5/2023 Moore County, Deputy Keith Cencelewski made a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation. The vehicle was driven by Fred Putt of Shelbyville. During Deputy Cencelewski’s investigation, Putt was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun, 2.2 grams of methamphetamine, and assorted drug paraphernalia items. He is facing six charges and is being held under a $26,500 bond at the Moore County Jail.
WSMV
Man accused of shooting at Metro officer’s unmarked car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a teen has been arrested after allegedly shooting at an officer’s unmarked patrol car on Saturday night. Police said Steven Pointer, 19, has been charged with attempted criminal homicide after shooting toward Metro Police Sgt. Brian Brown’s vehicle on Doverside Drive.
wgnsradio.com
4-Vehicle Rollover In Smyrna
(SMYRNA, TN) There was a serious four-vehicle accident on Bell Road near Jefferson Pike in Smyrna around 1:00 o'clock Saturday afternoon (2/11/2023). Of the four vehicles, one of them was a 4-door 2003 Hyundai Accent copact car that rolled over. The vehicle received heavy damage, and its driver was seriously injured and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
WSMV
Man arrested in connection to woman found in creek in December
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Illinois in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman whose body was found in a creek off Fairview Drive by a teen walking his dog in December. Andre Christman, 49, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 11 by the Illinois Police...
School bus hit by fleeing suspect in Donelson
The crash happened while Metro police detectives were running surveillance on Stewarts Ferry Pike.
Metro Police arrest man in connection with early morning shootings at church
A man is behind bars after being accused of shooting at a church along Old Murfreesboro Pike on two separate occasions, causing hundreds of dollars in damage to the building.
WSMV
Putnam Co. man arrested, indicted after explicit photos of minors found on phones: Sheriff
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After almost a year of investigating, a man was arrested and indicted after explicit photos of minors were found on multiple of his phones, officials said. After almost a year of investigating, a man was arrested and indicted after explicit photos of minors were found on...
Man taken into custody in Illinois after girlfriend found dead in Nashville creek
More than a month after a woman's body was discovered in a creek off Fairview Drive, Nashville authorities announced that her boyfriend is behind bars in Illinois in connection with her death.
1025wowcountry.com
Putnam County Burglary Leads To Arrest
In the early morning hours of February 6, 2023, Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at M&W Towing in reference to a burglary. When Deputies arrived on scene, it was determined that 40-year-old Jeffery Hembree attempted to steal property from the tow yard before being spotted by the owners. Once spotted, Hembree attempted to flee in his vehicle ramming it into a fence and ultimately fleeing on foot. Hembree was ultimately arrested due to attempting to file a report stating that his vehicle had been stolen. It was later discovered that Hembree had previously stolen property from this location on January 24, 2023.
Man facing multiple charges following burglary at Putnam County tow yard
A man who allegedly hit a fence while trying to flee the scene of a burglary in Putnam County was taken into custody after he reported his vehicle stolen, according to officials.
Fire takes down Bedford County Home
Firefighters from Bedford County Fire Department, aided by Shelbyville Fire Department, responded to a home fire on Thursday morning on Cortner Hollow Road. According to the Shelbyville Times-Gazette, the fire woke up Jay and Stacy Jernigan around 6 am. The couple was treated for smoke inhalation. The flames also damaged...
He's broken into nine homes in Nashville. Police are asking the public for help.
Metro Nashville Police Department officials said they haven’t been able to track down 41-year-old Ronald McKnight, and they’re hoping the public can help.
WKRN
Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting in Glasgow
A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting …. A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Memphis Fire Department workers...
Man charged with stealing vehicle during test drive
What started as a test drive turned into a search for a stolen truck that resulted in a man's arrest.
Serial burglary suspect on the run after 9 Nashville break-ins
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a serial burglary suspect.
Fourth Suspect Identified in Hendersonville Fatal Shooting
UPDATE: A fourth suspect in this fatal shooting has been identified as 31-year-old Woodrow Sales Jr, according to Fox17. He is wanted for first degree murder and evading arrest. From Hendersonville Police On February 8, 2023, at approximately 1:22pm the Hendersonville Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Cole […] The post Fourth Suspect Identified in Hendersonville Fatal Shooting appeared first on Sumner County Source.
WSMV
Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
1 person, 3 pets killed in Rutherford County house fire
One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County.
