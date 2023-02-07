Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Linda Ann Barlow, 72, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Linda Ann Barlow, 72, of Hammond Drive, Canton passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. A memorial service will begin at 7:15 PM. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.
wwnytv.com
Cows, horses killed in barn fire
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ten cows and two horses died in a barn fire in St. Lawrence County. It happened Thursday night at 6600 County Route 27 in the town of Canton. The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Gregory L. Falardeau, 75, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Gregory L. Falardeau, age 75 of Colton passed away unexpectedly at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on Tuesday evening (February 7, 2023). As per his request there will be no public funeral services. Surviving are his two children Jodi & Jeffrey Falardeau of Lisbon, and a...
wwnytv.com
Windy with some snow or rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have a bit more rain and mixed precipitation off and on, most of it in the afternoon. It stays breezy, even after wind advisories end. An advisory for Jefferson County ends at 10 a.m. An advisory for northern St. Lawrence County, Franklin County,...
wwnytv.com
Celebration of Life gathering for Kenneth M. “Kenny” Murray
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life gathering for Kenneth M. “Kenny” Murray will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Norwood American Legion from 1-5 p.m. Memorial donations in Kenny’s memory can be made to the family to be used for the Kenny...
wwnytv.com
Troopers ask public for help finding missing Oswegatchie man
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a town of Oswegatchie man who hasn’t been heard from for about three weeks and hasn’t been seen since the beginning of January. Troopers say 30-year-old Cole Brossoit left his County Route 6 home on January...
wwnytv.com
Potsdam water main break fixed, boil water advisory still in effect
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The water main break in Potsdam has been fixed, but a boil water advisory is still in effect. The pipe ruptured because of the recent cold weather and village Department of Public Works crews needed Wednesday’s warmer weather to make repairs. People living along...
wwnytv.com
Traffic stop leads to weapon, drug charges
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - An Antwerp man is accused of possessing a handgun, high-capacity magazines, and meth when a St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy pulled over the vehicle he was in. The sheriff’s office says there were multiple people in the vehicle Deputy Hunter Yerdon pulled over on...
Comments / 0