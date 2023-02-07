Read full article on original website
Charles E. “Charlie” Oatridge Jr., 78, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Charles E. “Charlie” Oatridge Jr., 78, of Gale Street, passed away on Friday, February 3rd, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center. Born on October 4th, 1944, he was the son of Charles E. and Edith H. (Breese) Oatridge Sr. Charlie married Linda L. Jones on August 19th, 1967 at the First United Methodist Church.
Sophie Samsa, 92, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Sophie Samsa, 92, died early Thursday morning, February 9, 2023 at Lewis County General Hospital where she has been a patient since February 2nd. Sophie was born on July 5, 1930 in the town of Turin, the daughter of the late Martin and Katherine (Wojnarowski) Zubrzycki. She attended rural school in Turin, where she had the responsibility of being first to school to start the fire for class. Sophie was united in marriage to Edward Samsa on July 7, 1951 at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Houseville, with Rev. Victor Balcerak, Pastor officiating. She was a homemaker and a babysitter for many area families. Edward died on Thursday, January 21, 1988.
Electrician calls Watertown Golf Club wiring a ‘real crappy job,’ Lundy pushes back
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have our first look at the electrical works at the city of Watertown’s newly-acquired golf club clubhouse. 7 news obtained photos of the building’s ground floor wiring from city hall via the state’s Freedom of Information Law. (See the photos below the article)
Lewis Winfield Bucy Jr., 49, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis Winfield Bucy Jr. 49 of Staie Rd. Passed away on February 7th. Lewis was born on February 25th 1973 in Meyersdale Pennsylvania to Nancy and Lew Bucy’s of Meyersdale Pennsylvania. Upon his graduation Lewis joined the United States Military serving as a black hawk helicopter crew chief and was a proud veteran. On October 22nd 1993 he married Shelby Bucy and raised two children.
Timothy K. McConnell, 51, of Rodman
RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Timothy K. McConnell, 51 passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, February 8th. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, February 14th at Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm. Reception will follow the service at the Rodman Fire Hall.
Theresa Ice Fishing Derby this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Theresa Fire Department is hosting its 36th annual ice fishing derby this weekend. Fire Chief Timothy Karg talked about the open-boundaries derby on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video for his interview. The derby is Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, February 12. Registration...
Remembering Zoo New York’s wolverine on Valentine’s Day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the final year of Valentine’s cards for Zoo New York’s Valentine. Every year, Valentine, the zoo’s wolverine, was thrown a party for her birthday and given Valentine’s Day cards from the community. Valentine died at the end of January...
Watertown condemns portion of Best Western hotel
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of the Best Western hotel in Watertown has been condemned. The city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement says the rear wing of the Washington Street property has a number of issues that need to be fixed. The Savory Downtown restaurant as well as...
2 car crash in Town of Watertown injures 1
Town of WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -According to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy on scene, a grey sedan was traveling on State Route 3 towards the City of Watertown when it was struck by a white Volkswagen attempting to turn into the Ramada Inn parking lot. The driver of...
History lesson: Famous physician has ties to Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - On Fort Drum, the Guthrie Healthcare Clinic provides just about every service needed for soldiers and their families. Some visits require anesthetic, for which the clinic can thank its namesake. “Our medical clinic is named after Dr. Samuel Guthrie,” said Col. Evelyn Vento, who’s...
Watertown Wolves to host Fight Cancer Night
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Wolves hockey team will be holding a Fight Cancer Night on Friday. Team captain Charlie Pens and assistant captain Michael Mann appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch their interview above. During and after the Wolves game,...
Watertown man charged with arson following neighbor dispute
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man faces an arson charge following a fire earlier this month that was part of a dispute between neighbors. According to an update from the city manager’s office, 36-year-old Christopher York allegedly set a pile of garbage on fire on the porch of 525 Olive Street shortly before 9 a.m. on February 1.
STOP-DWI turns over records in Lowville police probe
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A state police investigation involving the Lowville village police department sought, and received, paperwork from the county’s STOP-DWI program. STOP-DWI receives money from the state to combat drunk driving and in turn distributes the money to local police agencies. It is used to pay for things like extra police patrols.
Blast from the Past: 1987 SnowTown USA
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to January 1987 for a bit of SnowTown USA. Watch the story by then-reporter Jeff Paston on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Company proposes new dam to help power Fort Drum
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The same company we told you about this week that wants to revive the hydro facilities on Watertown’s Sewall’s Island and create a whitewater kayaking course in the Black River, has a power proposal for Fort Drum. LinkPast Solutions tells the military post...
Deadline approaching for Rotary calendar submissions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The deadline is fast approaching to submit photos for Watertown Noon Rotary’s 2024 fundraising calendar. Michelle Carpenter explained they’re looking for photos by Jefferson and Lewis county students in grades 8-12. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. The...
After water result discrepancies in West Carthage, three municipalities want to double-check their data
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On the heels of a report that West Carthage saw discrepancies in two different drinking water tests, three other municipalities want to make sure their data is correct. Last week, 7 News learned, after getting water test results back that showed a higher amount of...
Athlete of the Week: Austin Griner
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Sackets Harbor who’s putting up points a plenty this season. This talented junior earns this week’s title. Austin Griner is averaging 22 points per game this season. Among his more impressive performances, 38 points...
Windy with some snow or rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have a bit more rain and mixed precipitation off and on, most of it in the afternoon. It stays breezy, even after wind advisories end. An advisory for Jefferson County ends at 10 a.m. An advisory for northern St. Lawrence County, Franklin County,...
Theresa zoning officer accused of pointing gun at neighbor while on the job
TOWN OF THERESA, New York (WWNY) - State police have arrested the town of Theresa zoning officer for allegedly pointing a pistol at a neighbor while on the job on Thursday. According to troopers, 68-year-old Terry McKeever of Philadelphia was trying to serve paperwork in his capacity as a code enforcement officer when he pointed his gun at a neighbor.
