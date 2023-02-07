Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Shirley J. (Ward) Drury, 81, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Shirley J. (Ward) Drury, age 81, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly Aurora, IL, will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 2:00PM with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Per her request, there will be no visitation. Burial...
wwnytv.com
Cows, horses killed in barn fire
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ten cows and two horses died in a barn fire in St. Lawrence County. It happened Thursday night at 6600 County Route 27 in the town of Canton. The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Celebration of Life gathering for Kenneth M. “Kenny” Murray
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life gathering for Kenneth M. “Kenny” Murray will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Norwood American Legion from 1-5 p.m. Memorial donations in Kenny’s memory can be made to the family to be used for the Kenny...
wwnytv.com
Theresa Ice Fishing Derby this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Theresa Fire Department is hosting its 36th annual ice fishing derby this weekend. Fire Chief Timothy Karg talked about the open-boundaries derby on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video for his interview. The derby is Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, February 12. Registration...
wwnytv.com
Sunny weather, lack of snow didn’t halt Carthage Winterfest
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Returning for its second year since a COVID-Induced hiatus, Carthage’s Winterfest is back. “It’s just a day for families to be able to come out and enjoy our winter season,” said Robert Sligar, event organizer. Indoor attractions included bingo, face painting, and...
wwnytv.com
Windy with some snow or rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have a bit more rain and mixed precipitation off and on, most of it in the afternoon. It stays breezy, even after wind advisories end. An advisory for Jefferson County ends at 10 a.m. An advisory for northern St. Lawrence County, Franklin County,...
wwnytv.com
Linda Ann Barlow, 72, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Linda Ann Barlow, 72, of Hammond Drive, Canton passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. A memorial service will begin at 7:15 PM. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.
wwnytv.com
Company proposes new dam to help power Fort Drum
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The same company we told you about this week that wants to revive the hydro facilities on Watertown’s Sewall’s Island and create a whitewater kayaking course in the Black River, has a power proposal for Fort Drum. LinkPast Solutions tells the military post...
wwnytv.com
Theresa zoning officer accused of pointing gun at neighbor while on the job
TOWN OF THERESA, New York (WWNY) - State police have arrested the town of Theresa zoning officer for allegedly pointing a pistol at a neighbor while on the job on Thursday. According to troopers, 68-year-old Terry McKeever of Philadelphia was trying to serve paperwork in his capacity as a code enforcement officer when he pointed his gun at a neighbor.
wwnytv.com
After water result discrepancies in West Carthage, three municipalities want to double-check their data
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On the heels of a report that West Carthage saw discrepancies in two different drinking water tests, three other municipalities want to make sure their data is correct. Last week, 7 News learned, after getting water test results back that showed a higher amount of...
wwnytv.com
History lesson: Famous physician has ties to Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - On Fort Drum, the Guthrie Healthcare Clinic provides just about every service needed for soldiers and their families. Some visits require anesthetic, for which the clinic can thank its namesake. “Our medical clinic is named after Dr. Samuel Guthrie,” said Col. Evelyn Vento, who’s...
wwnytv.com
Gregory L. Falardeau, 75, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Gregory L. Falardeau, age 75 of Colton passed away unexpectedly at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on Tuesday evening (February 7, 2023). As per his request there will be no public funeral services. Surviving are his two children Jodi & Jeffrey Falardeau of Lisbon, and a...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg police accuse pair of possessing fentanyl
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two Ogdensburg residents are accused of possessing fentanyl after city police raided their home at 223 Gates Street on Thursday. They arrested 30-year-old Ronald Redmond III and 27-year-old Taylor Amo. Police didn’t say whether any drugs were seized, but Redmond and Amo were each charged...
wwnytv.com
Connie B. Simmons, 71, of Gouverneur and Richville
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Connie B. Simmons, a lifelong resident of Gouverneur and Richville, New York, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was born on June 6, 1951, to the late Robert and Mary (Gardner) Bush in Gouverneur, New York. Connie is survived by her loving husband...
wwnytv.com
Lewis Winfield Bucy Jr., 49, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis Winfield Bucy Jr. 49 of Staie Rd. Passed away on February 7th. Lewis was born on February 25th 1973 in Meyersdale Pennsylvania to Nancy and Lew Bucy’s of Meyersdale Pennsylvania. Upon his graduation Lewis joined the United States Military serving as a black hawk helicopter crew chief and was a proud veteran. On October 22nd 1993 he married Shelby Bucy and raised two children.
wwnytv.com
Troopers ask public for help finding missing Oswegatchie man
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a town of Oswegatchie man who hasn’t been heard from for about three weeks and hasn’t been seen since the beginning of January. Troopers say 30-year-old Cole Brossoit left his County Route 6 home on January...
wwnytv.com
Potsdam water main break fixed, boil water advisory still in effect
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The water main break in Potsdam has been fixed, but a boil water advisory is still in effect. The pipe ruptured because of the recent cold weather and village Department of Public Works crews needed Wednesday’s warmer weather to make repairs. People living along...
wwnytv.com
Clarkson University offering new undergraduate healthcare program
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Clarkson University, well known for producing engineers, will begin a new undergraduate program in the fall for students looking to go into the healthcare field. It’ll be part of the new Lewis School of Health Sciences. “Healthcare is one of the largest, fastest industries...
wwnytv.com
Traffic stop leads to weapon, drug charges
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - An Antwerp man is accused of possessing a handgun, high-capacity magazines, and meth when a St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy pulled over the vehicle he was in. The sheriff’s office says there were multiple people in the vehicle Deputy Hunter Yerdon pulled over on...
Comments / 0