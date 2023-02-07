TOWN OF THERESA, New York (WWNY) - State police have arrested the town of Theresa zoning officer for allegedly pointing a pistol at a neighbor while on the job on Thursday. According to troopers, 68-year-old Terry McKeever of Philadelphia was trying to serve paperwork in his capacity as a code enforcement officer when he pointed his gun at a neighbor.

