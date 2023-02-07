Read full article on original website
Shirley J. (Ward) Drury, 81, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Shirley J. (Ward) Drury, age 81, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly Aurora, IL, will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 2:00PM with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Per her request, there will be no visitation. Burial...
Gregory L. Falardeau, 75, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Gregory L. Falardeau, age 75 of Colton passed away unexpectedly at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on Tuesday evening (February 7, 2023). As per his request there will be no public funeral services. Surviving are his two children Jodi & Jeffrey Falardeau of Lisbon, and a...
Charles E. “Charlie” Oatridge Jr., 78, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Charles E. “Charlie” Oatridge Jr., 78, of Gale Street, passed away on Friday, February 3rd, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center. Born on October 4th, 1944, he was the son of Charles E. and Edith H. (Breese) Oatridge Sr. Charlie married Linda L. Jones on August 19th, 1967 at the First United Methodist Church.
Bethellen Murray, 73, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Bethellen Murray, 73, a longtime resident of Stoughton Ave, passed away early Friday morning, February 10, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Monday 3-6:00 PM. A...
Lewis Winfield Bucy Jr., 49, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis Winfield Bucy Jr. 49 of Staie Rd. Passed away on February 7th. Lewis was born on February 25th 1973 in Meyersdale Pennsylvania to Nancy and Lew Bucy’s of Meyersdale Pennsylvania. Upon his graduation Lewis joined the United States Military serving as a black hawk helicopter crew chief and was a proud veteran. On October 22nd 1993 he married Shelby Bucy and raised two children.
Theresa Ice Fishing Derby this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Theresa Fire Department is hosting its 36th annual ice fishing derby this weekend. Fire Chief Timothy Karg talked about the open-boundaries derby on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video for his interview. The derby is Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, February 12. Registration...
Timothy K. McConnell, 51, of Rodman
RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Timothy K. McConnell, 51 passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, February 8th. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, February 14th at Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm. Reception will follow the service at the Rodman Fire Hall.
Celebration of Life gathering for Kenneth M. “Kenny” Murray
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life gathering for Kenneth M. “Kenny” Murray will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Norwood American Legion from 1-5 p.m. Memorial donations in Kenny’s memory can be made to the family to be used for the Kenny...
Watertown condemns portion of Best Western hotel
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of the Best Western hotel in Watertown has been condemned. The city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement says the rear wing of the Washington Street property has a number of issues that need to be fixed. The Savory Downtown restaurant as well as...
Remembering Zoo New York’s wolverine on Valentine’s Day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the final year of Valentine’s cards for Zoo New York’s Valentine. Every year, Valentine, the zoo’s wolverine, was thrown a party for her birthday and given Valentine’s Day cards from the community. Valentine died at the end of January...
Electrician calls Watertown Golf Club wiring a ‘real crappy job,’ Lundy pushes back
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have our first look at the electrical works at the city of Watertown’s newly-acquired golf club clubhouse. 7 news obtained photos of the building’s ground floor wiring from city hall via the state’s Freedom of Information Law. (See the photos below the article)
Cows, horses killed in barn fire
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ten cows and two horses died in a barn fire in St. Lawrence County. It happened Thursday night at 6600 County Route 27 in the town of Canton. The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m.
2 car crash in Town of Watertown injures 1
Town of WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -According to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy on scene, a grey sedan was traveling on State Route 3 towards the City of Watertown when it was struck by a white Volkswagen attempting to turn into the Ramada Inn parking lot. The driver of...
Athlete of the Week: Austin Griner
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Sackets Harbor who’s putting up points a plenty this season. This talented junior earns this week’s title. Austin Griner is averaging 22 points per game this season. Among his more impressive performances, 38 points...
SLC to tear down 5 blighted residential properties
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - “Blight is a problem not only in St. Lawrence County, it’s a problem across the state. It tends to be a very identified rust belt issue and we happen to live in a rust belt state.” said. That’s what St. Lawrence County...
Deadline approaching for Rotary calendar submissions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The deadline is fast approaching to submit photos for Watertown Noon Rotary’s 2024 fundraising calendar. Michelle Carpenter explained they’re looking for photos by Jefferson and Lewis county students in grades 8-12. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. The...
History lesson: Famous physician has ties to Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - On Fort Drum, the Guthrie Healthcare Clinic provides just about every service needed for soldiers and their families. Some visits require anesthetic, for which the clinic can thank its namesake. “Our medical clinic is named after Dr. Samuel Guthrie,” said Col. Evelyn Vento, who’s...
Windy with some snow or rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have a bit more rain and mixed precipitation off and on, most of it in the afternoon. It stays breezy, even after wind advisories end. An advisory for Jefferson County ends at 10 a.m. An advisory for northern St. Lawrence County, Franklin County,...
Blast from the Past: 1987 SnowTown USA
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to January 1987 for a bit of SnowTown USA. Watch the story by then-reporter Jeff Paston on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Juried Art Show at Frederic Remington Museum
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The Frederic Remington Art Museum’s 2023 College Student Juried Art Exhibition will open on Friday, February 24. The exhibit will be on view in the Museum’s Richard E. Winter Gallery and Torrey Family Gallery and online at www.fredericremington.org. The public is invited to a...
