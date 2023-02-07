ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Why I support the Margarita Inn

Editor’s note: Below, Council Member Jonathan Nieuwsma writes in support of the Margarita Inn. Mayor Daniel Biss also backed the shelter in a Thursday email message to Evanston residents. Both officials issued their statements prior to a Friday court ruling that bars consideration of the special use permit at Monday’s meeting.
Fourth ward meeting discusses NU stadium, downtown and safety

The new Northwestern University stadium, the state of downtown and public safety were key talking points at a brief Fourth Ward meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7. (Fourth Ward City Council Member Jonathan Nieuwsma cut the meeting short to avoid an overlap with President Biden’s State of the Union address.) The...
Retirement advice for the 60% of us who haven’t saved up

Editor’s note: Mark Miller serves as vice president on the board of directors of Evanston RoundTable Media NFP. Evanston journalist Mark Miller has spent the last 15 years reporting and writing about retirement and aging – and now he’s packed what he has learned into a new book, Retirement Reboot: Commonsense Financial Strategies for Getting Back on Track (Agate, 2023).
Celebrate Danish lifestyle at Hygge Fest this Saturday at Fountain Square

Join Downtown Evanston this Saturday, February 11 at Fountain Square for an outdoor Hygge Fest celebration. Bring your family and friends from noon to 2 p.m. to watch live ice carving, enjoy a cup of complimentary hot chocolate, make s’mores with Gearhead Outfitters and take home a special treat from event sponsor Beth Lewis Team at CrossCountry Mortgage.
