The SALA Event Center, the ambitious initiative to bring the former Reel Deal theater back to life as a place for our community to gather, watch movies, live events, and have fun is about two months into its start-up so it seemed an appropriate time to sit down with owner Allan Saenz to see how he thinks the “road test” is going. SALA has put quite a few moving parts into play already, and there are certainly more to come.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO