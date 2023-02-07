ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ladailypost.com

LACDC Has New Faces And Fresh Ideas

From left, LACDC Executive Director Lauren McDaniel, projectY cowork Los Alamos Membership and Program Manager Alice Holtclaw, Los Alamos MainStreet Event and Social Engagement Coordinator Vai Reddy-Kruse and Los Alamos MainStreet Executive Director Jacquelyn Connolly. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. kirsten@ladailypost.com. Vai Reddy-Kruse and Alice Holtzclaw are...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Zia CU Debuts New, Updated Branding & Website

Community Invited to Celebrate Thursday, Feb. 23 at Zia CU!. With $203,868,335 in assets, Zia CU has long prided itself on serving families across Northern New Mexico, and they are renewing that dedication with an updated logo, brand colors, and a sleek new website. The new logo features bright, bold...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Lead Teller Val Williams Shines At Enterprise Bank & Trust

Lead Teller Val Williams at Enterprise Bank & Trust Wednesday in White Rock. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Lead Teller Valeria Williams has served customers for 17 years at Enterprise Bank & Trust in Los Alamos and White Rock. “I really enjoy assisting customers old and new, interacting with them...
WHITE ROCK, NM
tourcounsel.com

Coronado Center | Shopping mall in New Mexico

Coronado Center is a shopping mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States. Built in 1965 by the Homart Development Company, a defunct real-estate division of the department store Sears, the mall has undergone several renovations and expansions in its history which have led to it becoming the largest building by area in New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

MAIZE Food Museum Charrette Luncheon At Cafecito Friday

MAIZE Food Museum will host an exploratory community Luncheon, the first of 12 Charrette Luncheons to be offered this year, featured in partnership with Northern New Mexico restaurants, museums, churches, farms and Pueblos. Chefs and spirited archaeologists will discuss with diners the new age and transitions of the Santa Fe...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Walmart to close Albuquerque store in March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The southeast Albuquerque Walmart store near Highland High School will be closing next month, according to the company. Confirming the closure with KRQE News 13 Wednesday, the company said the store on San Mateo near Central will close for good by Friday, March 10. The closure appears to be the only New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos JJAB To Meet Wednesday, Feb. 15

The next meeting of Los Alamos JJAB is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The meeting will be in a hybrid format, with in-person and remote attendance options available. The agenda is available at www.losalamosjjab.com. The public is welcome to attend. Direct questions to JJAB at info@losalamosjjab.com or call 505.709.8125.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos Social Club & Anna Dillane Host Two Special Valentine’s Day Themed Events

Anna Dillane, owner of Boomerang and mainstay of Los Alamos Social Club Meetup Group will host two events with Valentine’s Day themes. “I’m exited about these events,” Dillane said. “I’d love to see more people join us at our events. The club is for everyone, not just for singles. I know there are lots of new people in town wondering, ‘How do I meet the great people I know are here?’.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

PEEC: Introducing First Family Astronomy Time Feb. 11

PEEC’s first-ever Family Astronomy Time is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the nature center. Courtesy/PEEC. Get ready for the Pajarito Education Center’s (PEEC) first-ever Family Astronomy Time (FAT!) at the nature center 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. For $10 per family, elementary-aged kids and their guardians will...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Upstart Crows Reprise King Henry IV, Part 1 Friday Feb. 2

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe reprise King Henry IV, Part 1 in benefit performance Feb. 24. Courtesy/Upstart Crows. Upstart Crows of Santa Fe reprise their recent production of Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 with a single performance at their new performance space: Upstart Crows Performance Space at La Tienda in Eldorado (7 Caliente Road, Building 1) 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Northern’s Center For The Arts Gallery Presents ‘LOOK OUT’

ESPAÑOLA — The Center for the Arts Gallery at Northern New Mexico College presents “LOOK OUT,” a special exhibition of visual art, dance, sound and film screenings marking the gallery’s reopening. “LOOK OUT” is comprised of dynamic works by Arts & Human Sciences faculty Robert...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Final piece of USS Albuquerque sail delivered to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final part of the USS Albuquerque sail arrived in the metro area Thursday. Two pieces of the 52-ton sail were delivered in January, with the third piece arriving Thursday. The city is planning to turn them into a memorial, but they say it is undecided where that memorial would be. Until then, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Road Testing The SALA Event Center Vision

The SALA Event Center, the ambitious initiative to bring the former Reel Deal theater back to life as a place for our community to gather, watch movies, live events, and have fun is about two months into its start-up so it seemed an appropriate time to sit down with owner Allan Saenz to see how he thinks the “road test” is going. SALA has put quite a few moving parts into play already, and there are certainly more to come.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Obituary: Severo Gonzales July 2, 1929 – Jan. 31, 2023

Severo “Slim” Gonzales, 93, Española, passed away on January 31, 2023, of natural causes. He was born in Española, NM on July 2, 1929. The Son of Bences Gonzales and Ernestina Romero Gonzales. He is preceded by: Donald (son), Victor and Raymond (Brothers), and Lauren Noell (sister).
ESPANOLA, NM
ladailypost.com

Canceled: Feb. 14 County Council Work Session

The Los Alamos County Council Work Session scheduled for Feb. 14 has been canceled because several councilors will be on business travel to Washington, D.C. The County has published a meeting cancellation notice for this work session and it is avaialbe here.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the Story: Larry Barker investigates New Mexico ticket scalping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigations takes a closer look into the vast presence of online ticket scalping affecting the price of theatre performances, shows and events in New Mexico. It comes as thousands of people are expected to attend one of the state’s most anticipated shows, Hamilton, starting in May at Albuquerque’s Popejoy Hall. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy