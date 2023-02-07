ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buffalorising.com

Exploring a World of Chocolates in WNY for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is not only a day for lovers, it’s a day for chocolate aficionados. I’m not talking about the name brand chocolates that line the aisles at supermarkets. I’m talking about the specialty chocolates that are produced by local chocolatiers. As a way to pay...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Buffalo Film Flea

The recently launched stage studio, Avenir Cine (founded by Andy Morin) is hosting a buy/sell/trade gear event this Saturday, Feb 11th from 11am-2pm. Avenir Cine is a film-friendly outfit with a series of versatile spaces, including a green screen, a product shoot bay, white infinity space, a stock room, a station for custom builds, a prop stock area, a space for portrait photography, and plenty of room to produce, and collaborate. This was something that Buffalo needed – on this scale, according to Andy.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

2023 Birds on the Niagara Festival

Taking place February 17-20, 2023 in Western NY and Southern Ontario. Birds on the Niagara Festival (BON23) is North America’s only international birding festival. For that reason, it is one of the only WNY festivals that actually brings together participants from the US and Canada. And what better reason to come together, than through celebrating the birds, nature, the environment, and the Niagara River Globally Significant Important Bird Area and the Ramsar Wetland of International Significance.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Snow Jam 2023

After a few days of mild winter weather, we’re ready to Snow Jam!. Once again, winter just isn’t winter without the annual Snow Jam bash, held at the Buffalo Irish Center. This year, a number of beloved Buffalo bands will take the stage, including Johnny Hart and the Mess, Farrow, Canetis, Aye Karou, and Sunday Reign. This all-ages event includes the hottest bands in the land, local vendors, pub fare, a full bar, and lots of dancing.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

BICA School & Natty Wine School present Valentine’s Inferno

The Valentine’s Day events are heating up this year. Now, BICA School and Natty Wine School are preparing to host Valentine’s Inferno – an event that features some comedy, burlesque, dancing, and drinks and food. The Inferno event will be on par with other heralded celebratory affairs that have taken place at BICA (The Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art) since they first opened their doors.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

8 Businesses And Restaurants Recently Closed Up Shop In Buffalo

Usually, the new year is a time for new beginnings. But in this case, these 8 WNY businesses have closed or will close soon. The two Bar Bill locations will be closed temporarily between February 12 and 19, 2023. They will reopen on Monday, February 20. Management said on the company's Facebook page that the closures are to give their staff a break,
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Ralphie the ‘demon dog’ from Upstate NY finds a forever home with owner who is ‘completely in love’

Just in time for Valentine’s day, Ralphie the ‘demon dog’ from Western New York has found someone to love him for the little devil he is. This 26-pound French bulldog went viral last month after the Niagara County SPCA posted a brutally honest description of him in an adoption post on Facebook, calling him a “fire-breathing demon” that is a “whole jerk-not even half.”
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Historical Landmark Being Demolished In Western New York

The lawsuit is over and now a historical part of Buffalo is coming down. The Great Northern Grain Elevator located on Ganson Street is being demolished by its owners. Steam-powered Grain elevators were invented right here in The Queen City in the late 1800s due to the construction of the Erie Canal and the amount of shipping that took place here in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo

It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period

It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Amazing Answers To, “You Know It’s Cold In Buffalo?”

Whenever someone says they are coming to Buffalo, New York, they are asked if they know how cold it is. Here are people from Buffalo's best responses to that. People visit, and move to, Buffalo and the Western New York region all the time. Buffalo Bills games are filled with people from all around the world. The region itself is a great place to live and raise a family. With the dawn of remote jobs, many people even move here because, despite taxes, the cost of housing and living is so dramatically less than where they are coming from. Plus the food is awfully good.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

WNY Water Tank is Officially Being Demolished

The water tower is officially being demolished. The skyline is going to look a little different in the northtowns. It really hasn't been in operation for some time so, officially finally got the green-light to do the demo. The water tower in the Village of Kenmore is coming down in...
KENMORE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

This Western NY town was named the most unusual place in the state

Lily Dale, a small town located in Western New York, has been named the state’s most unusual town. The town is a gated community of psychics and mediums, according to BigFrog104. While the town itself has a population of only 275 people, the town’s connection to the spiritual movement brings in thousands of tourists yearly.
LILY DALE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy