Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buffalo, NY weather alert: extended period of dry weather and above normal temperaturesStanleyBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
Related
buffalorising.com
Exploring a World of Chocolates in WNY for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is not only a day for lovers, it’s a day for chocolate aficionados. I’m not talking about the name brand chocolates that line the aisles at supermarkets. I’m talking about the specialty chocolates that are produced by local chocolatiers. As a way to pay...
buffalorising.com
Buffalo Film Flea
The recently launched stage studio, Avenir Cine (founded by Andy Morin) is hosting a buy/sell/trade gear event this Saturday, Feb 11th from 11am-2pm. Avenir Cine is a film-friendly outfit with a series of versatile spaces, including a green screen, a product shoot bay, white infinity space, a stock room, a station for custom builds, a prop stock area, a space for portrait photography, and plenty of room to produce, and collaborate. This was something that Buffalo needed – on this scale, according to Andy.
buffalorising.com
2023 Birds on the Niagara Festival
Taking place February 17-20, 2023 in Western NY and Southern Ontario. Birds on the Niagara Festival (BON23) is North America’s only international birding festival. For that reason, it is one of the only WNY festivals that actually brings together participants from the US and Canada. And what better reason to come together, than through celebrating the birds, nature, the environment, and the Niagara River Globally Significant Important Bird Area and the Ramsar Wetland of International Significance.
buffalorising.com
Snow Jam 2023
After a few days of mild winter weather, we’re ready to Snow Jam!. Once again, winter just isn’t winter without the annual Snow Jam bash, held at the Buffalo Irish Center. This year, a number of beloved Buffalo bands will take the stage, including Johnny Hart and the Mess, Farrow, Canetis, Aye Karou, and Sunday Reign. This all-ages event includes the hottest bands in the land, local vendors, pub fare, a full bar, and lots of dancing.
buffalorising.com
BICA School & Natty Wine School present Valentine’s Inferno
The Valentine’s Day events are heating up this year. Now, BICA School and Natty Wine School are preparing to host Valentine’s Inferno – an event that features some comedy, burlesque, dancing, and drinks and food. The Inferno event will be on par with other heralded celebratory affairs that have taken place at BICA (The Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art) since they first opened their doors.
45 Pigs Waiting To Be Adopted In Western New York
This has never happened before, and it’s tugging on the heart strings of animal lovers around Western New York. Let me just be frank: pigs are my all-time favorite animal, so this is pretty exciting. The SPCA Serving Allegany County announced in a Facebook post that they have 45...
Scary Coyote Roaming East Aurora, New York [WATCH]
This is not something you see everyday in a small village like East Aurora, New York. This coyote has been seen roaming around the village and many people have reported seeing it. The weather has been weird for everything this year, including the animals. The bitter cold that we had...
8 Businesses And Restaurants Recently Closed Up Shop In Buffalo
Usually, the new year is a time for new beginnings. But in this case, these 8 WNY businesses have closed or will close soon. The two Bar Bill locations will be closed temporarily between February 12 and 19, 2023. They will reopen on Monday, February 20. Management said on the company's Facebook page that the closures are to give their staff a break,
newyorkupstate.com
Ralphie the ‘demon dog’ from Upstate NY finds a forever home with owner who is ‘completely in love’
Just in time for Valentine’s day, Ralphie the ‘demon dog’ from Western New York has found someone to love him for the little devil he is. This 26-pound French bulldog went viral last month after the Niagara County SPCA posted a brutally honest description of him in an adoption post on Facebook, calling him a “fire-breathing demon” that is a “whole jerk-not even half.”
Single? Here’s Where To Meet Someone In Buffalo
The truth is if you’re single in Buffalo, especially if your friends are settled down and starting a family, it can feel pretty lonely. And if you’re not coupled up around Valentine’s Day - ugh. It’s the worst. Buffalo was recently ranked the number one city...
Historical Landmark Being Demolished In Western New York
The lawsuit is over and now a historical part of Buffalo is coming down. The Great Northern Grain Elevator located on Ganson Street is being demolished by its owners. Steam-powered Grain elevators were invented right here in The Queen City in the late 1800s due to the construction of the Erie Canal and the amount of shipping that took place here in Western New York.
Buffalo family honored with trip to Disney after helping man during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo family was honored with a trip to Disney World for helping to save the life of a man during the blizzard last month. Sha'Kyra Aughtrey's family is getting the free trip to Disney World after they brought a stranger named Joe White into their home during the December blizzard.
$1.6 Million Buffalo Home Has an Unbelievable Interior [PHOTOS]
The real estate market is about as competitive has it has ever been. It doesn't really matter if you're renting and not buying either, even finding a rental property you like is difficult. Western New York is still one of the more affordable places to live and raise a family...
A favorite love story from Forest Lawn Cemetery in time for Valentine's Day
Johnathan White is a docent at Forest Lawn Cemetery and says one of the most popular spots for visitors is a tribute to Nelson Blocher who is said to have died from a "broken heart".
Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo
It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
buffalorising.com
Buffalo’s Love Affair with Chicken Wings… and their refreshing accompaniments.
Have you ever wondered where and when the phenomenon of dipping chicken wings into blue cheese began? To tell you the truth, I never really quite thought about it… until now. Thanks to The Buffalo History Museum and Library Director Cynthia Van Ness, we finally have the answers to...
Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period
It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
Amazing Answers To, “You Know It’s Cold In Buffalo?”
Whenever someone says they are coming to Buffalo, New York, they are asked if they know how cold it is. Here are people from Buffalo's best responses to that. People visit, and move to, Buffalo and the Western New York region all the time. Buffalo Bills games are filled with people from all around the world. The region itself is a great place to live and raise a family. With the dawn of remote jobs, many people even move here because, despite taxes, the cost of housing and living is so dramatically less than where they are coming from. Plus the food is awfully good.
WNY Water Tank is Officially Being Demolished
The water tower is officially being demolished. The skyline is going to look a little different in the northtowns. It really hasn't been in operation for some time so, officially finally got the green-light to do the demo. The water tower in the Village of Kenmore is coming down in...
newyorkupstate.com
This Western NY town was named the most unusual place in the state
Lily Dale, a small town located in Western New York, has been named the state’s most unusual town. The town is a gated community of psychics and mediums, according to BigFrog104. While the town itself has a population of only 275 people, the town’s connection to the spiritual movement brings in thousands of tourists yearly.
Comments / 0