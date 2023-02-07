Thunderbirds offer free admission to first responders, military members, veterans to 2023 WM Phoenix Open

Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Scottsdale police remind drunken idiots that water hazards at the Waste Management Phoenix Open are not for swimming
If you’re a member of a Phoenix-Scottsdale-area police department, this is your busiest week of the year. Not only is the Super Bowl and its 300-ring circus in town, but the ever-raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open returns to TPC Scottsdale with its newly “elevated” status in tow. Organizers are making an effort to reign in the more chaotic aspects of golf’s most infamous frat party this year, but judging by this tweet from Scottsdale PD on Wednesday, expectations on that front aren’t exactly booming.
AZFamily
Central Phoenix home engulfed in massive fire after loud explosion
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app. Sports...
fox10phoenix.com
Super Bowl visitors in Arizona seek small town hotels to avoid high prices
How far away would you stay to find a cheap hotel room for the Super Bowl? 20 miles? 40? How about 60? Towns on the outskirts of Phoenix are seeing sold out hotels as people try to save money to see the game.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Arizona
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
queencreeksuntimes.com
Mint Cannabis infuses fun into 'Big Game' festivities Feb. 10-12
The Mint Cannabis is taking the “go big or go home” approach to the “big game” buzz with plans to set up a 4,800-square-foot “Mint Mall” in addition to serving infused food specials and offering giveaways at nearby dispensaries this weekend. From Friday, Feb....
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Psychedelic Wellness Company Offers Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy
Daytryp Health, with locations recently opening in Phoenix and Mesa, is an up-and-coming, psychedelic wellness company that is sure to make an impact on the Arizona community. Currently, Daytryp Health centers provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a tranquil, elegant atmosphere. Ketamine is a legal psychedelic compound that has been proven to help those suffering from the following conditions:
City unveils shipping containers as 'sustainable' housing in Phoenix
Turning shipping containers into sustainable housing, a kickoff event was held Wednesday for a unique project in Phoenix.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Cannabis Consumption Event on Feb 10-12
Go big or go home! That’s the Mint’s approach to the “Big Game” hoopla unfolding across the Valley. The Mint dispensary plans to set up a 4,800-square-foot “Mint Mall” from Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Cannabis Consumption Park near State Farm Stadium.
AZFamily
Cologne bottle found on spice shelf, raw shrimp stored above ready-to-eat food at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
actionnews5.com
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Phoenix skyscraper
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A pro-life activist who scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix has been booked into jail for trespassing. Police and firefighters, including Technical Rescue Teams, responded to Chase Tower around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found a man scaling a three-foot-wide ventilation channel on the building’s exterior, and he was already 15 floors from the ground.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona is building a semiconductor workforce
As semiconductor production ramps up in the Phoenix area due to a strong national focus on domestic chip manufacturing and new fabrication facilities under construction, there is a strong need for a semiconductor workforce trained in both engineering and manufacturing. Semiconductor chip manufacturer Intel — which has had a longtime...
12news.com
What do Arizona and an alleged Chinese spy balloon have in common? More than you'd expect
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Tourists were treated to an impromptu air show off the Carolina coast on Saturday when the U.S. military shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon. The military operation happened after the balloon was seen floating over the skies of military sites across the country for nearly a week.
Phoenix Sky Harbor welcomes new airline
PHOENIX — A new airline has arrived at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Lynx Air, Canada’s new "ultra-affordable airline," had its inaugural flight take off from the airport on Tuesday. Lynx will operate three flights a week between Phoenix and Calgary. “We know there are strong community connections...
capitalbnews.org
Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.
This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
AZFamily
Two lucky Arizonans win $50,000 prizes in recent lottery draw
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two lucky winners landed jackpots in Arizona as part of the Powerball draws on Saturday night!. The winning numbers were as follows: 2815195810! On Saturday, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at an Anthem Safeway just off W. Anthem Way. Also, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Saturday at a Tempe Circle K, just off of S. Rural Road.
azbigmedia.com
$7,000 a night? Short-term rental prices skyrocket for Super Bowl weekend
Looking for a three-night short-term rental or stay near State Farm Stadium, walking distance to the Super Bowl?. How about something cozy near Old Town Scottsdale, party central for the big game and a short drive to the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament?. : 10 cannot-miss Super Bowl week...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Family Market happening Feb. 11
The Queen Creek Family Market is back this weekend outside the town's library. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 11, shop from 180-plus vendors outside the Queen Creek Library, located at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Vendors will be selling products from soaps to freeze-dried candies. There will be over 25 food booths/trucks alone, Jack Axes and a bounce house and face painting for kids. This weekend's creative vendors include Ash+Char+Co., Baby Designs by Beth, Bek's Boutique, Anne Marie Designs, Archer King Designs, Arclight Designs, Belle Street Company and Bottles with a Twist.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Thelma Maxine Cook
Thelma Cook went to be with Jesus on February 4, 2023 at Brookdale Tempe in Tempe, Arizona. Before she passed her grandchildren were able to travel in and say goodbye and she was treated to a fine baby performance by her 9th great grandchild, Elijah. She was greatly loved by her family.
Maricopa County has drastically changed over the last century. This map gives you a birds eye view
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A new map can show you how the Valley has changed over the past 100 years, all with a click of a button. Maricopa County created a webpage that archived aerial photography and satellite images taken since 1930, allowing people to search a specific area and see its' past lives.
kingstonthisweek.com
Edmonton's Epcor could be last hope for Arizona suburb cut off from water supply
Residents of an Arizona suburb are collecting rainwater to flush toilets and wash dishes while praying to a higher power for help after being cut off from the neighbouring municipal water supply since the beginning of the year. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article...
