ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Thunderbirds offer free admission to first responders, military members, veterans to 2023 WM Phoenix Open

By Queen Creek Sun Times Staff
queencreeksuntimes.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

Scottsdale police remind drunken idiots that water hazards at the Waste Management Phoenix Open are not for swimming

If you’re a member of a Phoenix-Scottsdale-area police department, this is your busiest week of the year. Not only is the Super Bowl and its 300-ring circus in town, but the ever-raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open returns to TPC Scottsdale with its newly “elevated” status in tow. Organizers are making an effort to reign in the more chaotic aspects of golf’s most infamous frat party this year, but judging by this tweet from Scottsdale PD on Wednesday, expectations on that front aren’t exactly booming.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Mint Cannabis infuses fun into 'Big Game' festivities Feb. 10-12

The Mint Cannabis is taking the “go big or go home” approach to the “big game” buzz with plans to set up a 4,800-square-foot “Mint Mall” in addition to serving infused food specials and offering giveaways at nearby dispensaries this weekend. From Friday, Feb....
PHOENIX, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Arizona Psychedelic Wellness Company Offers Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy

Daytryp Health, with locations recently opening in Phoenix and Mesa, is an up-and-coming, psychedelic wellness company that is sure to make an impact on the Arizona community. Currently, Daytryp Health centers provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a tranquil, elegant atmosphere. Ketamine is a legal psychedelic compound that has been proven to help those suffering from the following conditions:
PHOENIX, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Cannabis Consumption Event on Feb 10-12

Go big or go home! That’s the Mint’s approach to the “Big Game” hoopla unfolding across the Valley. The Mint dispensary plans to set up a 4,800-square-foot “Mint Mall” from Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Cannabis Consumption Park near State Farm Stadium.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cologne bottle found on spice shelf, raw shrimp stored above ready-to-eat food at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
actionnews5.com

Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Phoenix skyscraper

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A pro-life activist who scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix has been booked into jail for trespassing. Police and firefighters, including Technical Rescue Teams, responded to Chase Tower around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found a man scaling a three-foot-wide ventilation channel on the building’s exterior, and he was already 15 floors from the ground.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona is building a semiconductor workforce

As semiconductor production ramps up in the Phoenix area due to a strong national focus on domestic chip manufacturing and new fabrication facilities under construction, there is a strong need for a semiconductor workforce trained in both engineering and manufacturing. Semiconductor chip manufacturer Intel — which has had a longtime...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Phoenix Sky Harbor welcomes new airline

PHOENIX — A new airline has arrived at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Lynx Air, Canada’s new "ultra-affordable airline," had its inaugural flight take off from the airport on Tuesday. Lynx will operate three flights a week between Phoenix and Calgary. “We know there are strong community connections...
PHOENIX, AZ
capitalbnews.org

Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.

This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two lucky Arizonans win $50,000 prizes in recent lottery draw

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two lucky winners landed jackpots in Arizona as part of the Powerball draws on Saturday night!. The winning numbers were as follows: 2815195810! On Saturday, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at an Anthem Safeway just off W. Anthem Way. Also, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Saturday at a Tempe Circle K, just off of S. Rural Road.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

$7,000 a night? Short-term rental prices skyrocket for Super Bowl weekend

Looking for a three-night short-term rental or stay near State Farm Stadium, walking distance to the Super Bowl?. How about something cozy near Old Town Scottsdale, party central for the big game and a short drive to the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament?. : 10 cannot-miss Super Bowl week...
PHOENIX, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek Family Market happening Feb. 11

The Queen Creek Family Market is back this weekend outside the town's library. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 11, shop from 180-plus vendors outside the Queen Creek Library, located at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Vendors will be selling products from soaps to freeze-dried candies. There will be over 25 food booths/trucks alone, Jack Axes and a bounce house and face painting for kids. This weekend's creative vendors include Ash+Char+Co., Baby Designs by Beth, Bek's Boutique, Anne Marie Designs, Archer King Designs, Arclight Designs, Belle Street Company and Bottles with a Twist.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Thelma Maxine Cook

Thelma Cook went to be with Jesus on February 4, 2023 at Brookdale Tempe in Tempe, Arizona. Before she passed her grandchildren were able to travel in and say goodbye and she was treated to a fine baby performance by her 9th great grandchild, Elijah. She was greatly loved by her family.
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy