Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
5 Great Urban Portrait Locations
The awesome thing about shooting portraiture in a city is that there are so many options for locations and looks, meaning you can easily create a large volume of worthwhile images in the span of just an afternoon. If you are feeling a bit overwhelmed by all the options and wondering what some of the best locations are, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you five of the best spots for your next shoot.
Fstoppers
Tips for Designing Your Photography Website
Today, we’re talking websites. What are the dos and what are the don’ts?. I should tell you that I’m writing this in the late afternoon, and I am exhausted. You might get a slight hint of my mental fatigue from the scattered sentences to follow. But, hopefully, my fatigue can be to your benefit. I’m not tired because I’ve been shooting. I have been working all day at office tasks and being pretty productive, if I might say so myself, but the camera has only played a small part. The reason why I’m writing this through hazy pupils is simply because I’ve been spending the better part of the last two weeks staring intently at a computer screen tinkering back and forth between potential versions of my website like an optometrist fitting a patient for a new pair of specs.
Fstoppers
The Versatility of Flat Light in Landscape Photography
When you think of compelling landscape imagery, you probably imagine rays of dramatic golden sun cascading across the scene, and while that can make for fantastic images, it certainly is not the only kind of light that makes for worthwhile photos. Flat light can be particularly nice for a range of shots, and this great video tutorial will show you both why it is useful and how to take advantage of it.
Fstoppers
Canon Patents Advanced and Intriguing Lens
The RF mount has seen some extreme lens designs, with Canon pushing into new territory with options like the revered 28-70mm f/2L. It seems they have no intention of slowing down, as another interesting design has emerged, this time one sure to please sports and wildlife photographers. A recent Canon...
Fstoppers
This 489 Megapixel DIY Camera Is Cheap and Neat
A $150 DIY camera that is capable of capturing 489-megapixel images sounds too good to be true, right? Let's take a look at how this thing is built and the pictures you can expect to get from it. The megapixel arms race is still alive and well for many camera...
Fstoppers
Do You Use Halation?
If you want a warm film look for your photographs or videos, you might want to consider one of the easiest ways to come closer to a film look. That is halation, or a light bloom, and I'm going to show you how it's done through a diffusion filter. What...
Fstoppers
Canon Continues to Explore f/4 Zoom Lens Designs
With the advent of the RF mount, Canon entered a new realm of lens design, with some of the most extreme designs ever seen for full frame cameras. Nonetheless, it seems the company is also exploring more measured and pragmatic designs as well, with some very interesting f/4 zoom lens designs emerging in a recent trio of patents.
Comments / 0