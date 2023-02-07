Read full article on original website
Trace your family tree in Indianapolis, IN
Genealogy doesn't have to be hard when you've got these resources at your fingertips.
WISH-TV
Martin University to host Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In celebration of Black History Month, Martin University will host the 2023 Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival this Friday and Saturday. The festival will be held in the Father Boniface Hardin Gatheretorium, located at 2186 N. Sherman Drive. Event organizers say the goal of the event...
OnlyInYourState
The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About
Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
Midwestern cities already preparing for 2024 eclipse spectators
Several towns in the Midwest are busy planning for an influx of visitors in April 2024, when a solar eclipse will once again be visible over parts of the United States.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Zoo Receives More Major Recognition
Our Indianapolis Zoo is up for yet another amazing award. USA Today readers have ranked the top Zoos in the country, and the highly respected Indianapolis Zoo has been nominated and is in the running for Best American Zoo. Find out more as I chat with PR Specialist Cody Mattox...
wbiw.com
Uprooted trees serve as a physical record of extreme wind events
BLOOMINGTON — Take a walk in the woods in southern Indiana and you’ll likely come across an uprooted tree, its displaced roots rising above a pit of soil on the hill slopes. A new study by Indiana University researchers shows that this easily overlooked sight can play a...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis sees half of February normal rainfall in 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The system moving across Indiana right now producing gusty winds also brought significant rainfall across the state. Some locations picked up more than an inch of rain in the last 24 hours including Indianapolis. Officially at the Indianapolis International Airport 1.36″ of rain fell Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
WISH-TV
Rooted School launches program to give students cash and financial literacy course
Rooted School is dedicated to closing the wealth gap and providing students pathways to financial freedom. This year, the school partnered with the University of Pennsylvania to start a Youth Cash Transfer program. Rooted School leader Ma’at Lands and junior student Dwayne Sullivan joined us to discuss the program. The Mind Trust supported the launch of Rooted School, as the organization aims to empower students, educators, and communities in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Purina recalls some dog food due to possible elevated levels of vitamin D
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Certain bags of Purina Pro Plan dog food are being recalled because of potentially toxic levels of vitamin D. Nestlé Purina PetCare Company on Wednesday issued a voluntary recall for select lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food after two dogs exhibited symptoms of vitamin D toxicity after eating the food. Once taken off the diet, each of the dogs recovered.
WISH-TV
Catfish Cooley talks about upcoming comedy performance
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Comedian and social media mega-star Catfish Cooley joined “All Indiana” Thursday to talk about upcoming appearances in Indy and Fort Wayne. Many may know Cooley from his wild viral videos and online character “Redneck.” He is also known for his genuine sense of humor and blunt tone.
indyschild.com
The Broad Ripple Park Family Center Offers Indoor Family Fun in Indianapolis
The brand-new Broad Ripple Park Family Center is officially open! Families can now come to Broad Ripple Park and enjoy indoor amenities such as a playground, track and gymnasium. Group classes and programming will also be offered at the new family center. The new facility overlooks the White River and features a colorful and modern interior.
WISH-TV
St. Elmo Steakhouse with Tyler Gillespie
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tyler Gillespie from St. Elmo Steakhouse and St. Elmo Foods joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to cook up some great food along with a few drinks!. Gillespie made an Espresso Martini with Caramel Rim, a Cosmo with Champagne Float, and Root Beer Glaze Meatballs. Take...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
WISH-TV
2023 Indianapolis 500 ticket design unveiled at hockey game
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hockey and the IndyCar Series racing collided Friday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. During the second intermission of the Indy Fuel hockey game, fans got a first-hand glimpse at what the ticket for this year’s Indianapolis 500 will look like. It features 2022 winner...
WISH-TV
IndyGo announces upcoming changes to routes, schedules
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo says changes to several bus routes and bus route schedules will go into effect Sunday. Routes that will undergo timing changes include Routes 2, 5, 8, 19, 26, 39, 90, and 902. These changes are intended to improve on-time performance, IndyGo’s Carrie Black said in a release Friday.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
WISH-TV
Valentine’s Day bread pudding with a slow and low sidecar from The Jazz Kitchen
Chef David Allee from The Jazz Kitchen joined us today to showcase a special dessert! He made a white chocolate blueberry bread pudding with bourbon cream sauce and caramel. The dessert is a perennial favorite made in house. Pavel & Direct Contact will be performing at the Jazz Kitchen on...
WISH-TV
Nice warmup on the way, additional rain chances next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll settle for one more near-normal February day before temperatures quickly bounce back into the 50s going into next week. There could even be some 60s in this extended forecast, but this will open the door for more rain chances. Friday night: We’re in for...
wbiw.com
Put your whole heart into quitting tobacco
BLOOMINGTON – Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. In honor of American Heart Month, take that first step to better protecting your heart and start on your tobacco cessation journey. “Quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your...
