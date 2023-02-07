Read full article on original website
WIFR
City leaders hopeful as Belvidere Assembly idle date nears
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The day the Belvidere Assembly plant will go dark is less than three weeks away. As more than 1,000 workers get ready for what parent company Stellantis says will be a layoff of at least six months, the future of the nearly 300-acre site is uncertain. But, one Belvidere alderperson says whatever happens after Feb. 28–the day the facility hits indefinite pause–other new businesses are moving in.
Pinnon Meats opening new location in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Pinnon Meats is set to open a third location in Beloit, thanks to the sale of city-owned property at the corner of Willowbrook Road and Stateline Road. The Beloit City Council approved the sale of the property to Pinnon Meats owner Jason Turner on Monday. The land at 400 Willowbrook Road […]
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
starvedrock.media
Emergency Landing in Dekalb County
A small plane made an emergency landing Saturday in Dekalb county. Just after 2 p.m. a two-seater plane flying from Shelbyville, Tennessee to Waukeska, Wisconsin lost power. The plane's pilot made an emergency landing in a field in the northwest corner of Pleasant Street and Airport Road. Neither person in the plane was hurt.
State Planning to Move 658 Migrants to Vacant Kmart on Chicago’s Southwest Side
The Illinois Department of Human Services is preparing to move 658 recent migrant arrivals into a former Kmart in Chicago for temporary shelter, WTTW News has learned. The 100,000-square-foot store has sat vacant at the corner of 71st Street and Pulaski Road on the city’s Southwest Side since 2016.
Mr. Stacks Opening a Fifth Location in Park Ridge
The restaurant will replace Eggsperience late next month
starvedrock.media
Fatal accident at Glidden and River Road in DeKalb
A 57 year old Rockford man involved in an accident Friday in DeKalb has been pronounced dead. Greg Knapp was rushed to Medical Kishwaukee Hospital where he succumbed to multiple injuries. 19 year old Gage Watson of Rochelle remains hospitalized.
northernpublicradio.org
Upcoming Resource and Opportunity Job Fair for Stellantis Assembly plant workers and others affected by the closing
Stellantis’ Belvidere plant is set to pause production on February 28 and lay off all its workers. The Illinois Veterans Drop-in Center of Rockford and its partners are hosting the job and resource fair for those workers, plant suppliers and others affected by the indefinite pause in production. “We...
starvedrock.media
Mendota and LaSalle County Blotter
On Saturday about 7:00pm, Mendota Police responded to calls that a man was physically holding a woman to the ground. 29 year old Conor Shukstor of Streator was arrested and charged with alleged domestic battery. This took place at Route 34 and the Southbound ramp onto I39. Shukstor was taken...
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closing
Village of Homewood, Illinois, officials expressed surprise over the planned closing of the Walmart store located in that community, and they shared an email from a Walmart official explaining it.
'We are tired of this': Evanston village meeting grows contentious when discussing proposed housing development
Landlords and others testified during a meeting of the Land Use Commission about the plan for a 44-unit, five-story building proposed by the Housing Opportunity Development Corporation at 1811 to 1815 Church Street.
Investigators uncover ‘significant grow operation’ and seize $25K worth of marijuana near Crystal Lake
A man and a woman were arrested after investigators uncovered a “significant grow operation” where 12 pounds of cannabis and several other drugs were found at a Crystal Lake home. Sarah E. Wise, 43, of Crystal Lake, was charged with possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, possession of […]
What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old
For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
National store chain closing another Illinois location
A popular national store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Illinois early next month. Read on to learn more. The Daily Herald recently confirmed that the Best Buy store in Algonquin would be closing permanently early next month.
Who has the best tacos in Rockford?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tacos are one of the most popular dishes in the U.S., with Mexican restaurants in the country making upwards of $80 billion. With so many different Mexican restaurants in Rockford, however, many residents might be struggling to find the perfect place to satisfy that craving. Find a list below of where […]
Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced Customers
Walmart is one of the largest retailers in the world and is a community staple in many places. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr) The retailer offers reliable low prices, making it a popular spot for people to do their weekly grocery shopping. However, the company has recently announced that it will be closing multiple stores, starting from 17th February. This news has come as a disappointment to many local communities who are worried about the impact of the closures.
starvedrock.media
Streator Man Charged with Domestic Battery
A Streator man is in trouble for an incident outside Mendota. Around 7 Saturday night, Mendota police responded to the I-39 southbound on-ramp off Route 34 for the report of a man physically holiding a woman down to the ground. After investigating, 29 year old Conor Shukstor of Streator was arrested and charged with domestic battery. Shukstor was taken to the LaSalle County Jail where he is waiting for a bond hearing.
starvedrock.media
Fire Call Northwest Of Wyanet
An early morning wake up call for some firefighters in Bureau County. A reported structure fire broke out just before 6:30 Saturday morning in the area of 1200 East Street north of Interstate 80 near Wyanet. A mutual aid call was put out for help from Princeton, Manlius, Walnut and Sheffield Fire Departments. In a good sign, that mutual aid call was canceled within about 10 minutes.
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”
The USDA‘s definition of the term is triggering widespread concern among city residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USDA.gov and Fox6Now.com.
One person hurt in rural Boone County house fire
SHARON, Wis. (WTVO) — One person was hurt after a fire in rural Boone County near the state line. Sharon Fire and Rescue from Wisconsin responded to the house on Burr Oak Road and Engelhardt Road Saturday night. Flames were shooting from the house when rescue crews got on scene. One man was outside, and […]
