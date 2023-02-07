ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

WIFR

City leaders hopeful as Belvidere Assembly idle date nears

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The day the Belvidere Assembly plant will go dark is less than three weeks away. As more than 1,000 workers get ready for what parent company Stellantis says will be a layoff of at least six months, the future of the nearly 300-acre site is uncertain. But, one Belvidere alderperson says whatever happens after Feb. 28–the day the facility hits indefinite pause–other new businesses are moving in.
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pinnon Meats opening new location in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Pinnon Meats is set to open a third location in Beloit, thanks to the sale of city-owned property at the corner of Willowbrook Road and Stateline Road. The Beloit City Council approved the sale of the property to Pinnon Meats owner Jason Turner on Monday. The land at 400 Willowbrook Road […]
BELOIT, WI
starvedrock.media

Emergency Landing in Dekalb County

A small plane made an emergency landing Saturday in Dekalb county. Just after 2 p.m. a two-seater plane flying from Shelbyville, Tennessee to Waukeska, Wisconsin lost power. The plane's pilot made an emergency landing in a field in the northwest corner of Pleasant Street and Airport Road. Neither person in the plane was hurt.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Fatal accident at Glidden and River Road in DeKalb

A 57 year old Rockford man involved in an accident Friday in DeKalb has been pronounced dead. Greg Knapp was rushed to Medical Kishwaukee Hospital where he succumbed to multiple injuries. 19 year old Gage Watson of Rochelle remains hospitalized.
DEKALB, IL
starvedrock.media

Mendota and LaSalle County Blotter

On Saturday about 7:00pm, Mendota Police responded to calls that a man was physically holding a woman to the ground. 29 year old Conor Shukstor of Streator was arrested and charged with alleged domestic battery. This took place at Route 34 and the Southbound ramp onto I39. Shukstor was taken...
MENDOTA, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Investigators uncover ‘significant grow operation’ and seize $25K worth of marijuana near Crystal Lake

A man and a woman were arrested after investigators uncovered a “significant grow operation” where 12 pounds of cannabis and several other drugs were found at a Crystal Lake home. Sarah E. Wise, 43, of Crystal Lake, was charged with possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, possession of […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old

For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Who has the best tacos in Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tacos are one of the most popular dishes in the U.S., with Mexican restaurants in the country making upwards of $80 billion. With so many different Mexican restaurants in Rockford, however, many residents might be struggling to find the perfect place to satisfy that craving. Find a list below of where […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Ty D.

Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced Customers

Walmart is one of the largest retailers in the world and is a community staple in many places. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr) The retailer offers reliable low prices, making it a popular spot for people to do their weekly grocery shopping. However, the company has recently announced that it will be closing multiple stores, starting from 17th February. This news has come as a disappointment to many local communities who are worried about the impact of the closures.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Streator Man Charged with Domestic Battery

A Streator man is in trouble for an incident outside Mendota. Around 7 Saturday night, Mendota police responded to the I-39 southbound on-ramp off Route 34 for the report of a man physically holiding a woman down to the ground. After investigating, 29 year old Conor Shukstor of Streator was arrested and charged with domestic battery. Shukstor was taken to the LaSalle County Jail where he is waiting for a bond hearing.
MENDOTA, IL
starvedrock.media

Fire Call Northwest Of Wyanet

An early morning wake up call for some firefighters in Bureau County. A reported structure fire broke out just before 6:30 Saturday morning in the area of 1200 East Street north of Interstate 80 near Wyanet. A mutual aid call was put out for help from Princeton, Manlius, Walnut and Sheffield Fire Departments. In a good sign, that mutual aid call was canceled within about 10 minutes.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL

