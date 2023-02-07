ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa legislators pass malpractice reform bill

(The Center Square) – Iowa will limit the noneconomic damages juries can award a plaintiff against health care providers under a bill that Gov. Kim Reynolds has signaled she supports. Juries wouldn’t be able to assess more than $250,000 for noneconomic damages for personal injury or death unless the...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

How gun commerce has changed in Iowa since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Iowa since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Legislature approves cap on noneconomic damages in malpractice lawsuits

(Photo illustration via Canva) A bill capping noneconomic damages in medical malpractice lawsuits is headed for Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk after passing both chambers of the Iowa Legislature on Wednesday. House File 161 would cap noneconomic damages in lawsuits against health care providers in medical incidents that result in...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

How Iowa’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation

An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Bill banning LGBTQ subjects in schools includes penalties up to $50K for violations

Students with Iowa Safe Schools, some draped in transgender and LGBTQ flags, wait outside the Iowa Capitol on March 12, 2020. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Parents of LGBTQ students told lawmakers Thursday a bill banning gender identity and sexual orientation from school materials will hurt their children. Lawmakers...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Highest-paying science jobs in Ames

Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Ames, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
AMES, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

CVEC Director achieves credential in today’s electric utility competencies

CVEC Director achieves credential in today’s electric utility competencies. Director Marchelle Brown from Chariton Valley Electric Cooperative, Inc. (CVEC) recently received the Board Leadership Certificate (BLC) from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA).
Corydon Times-Republican

Monroe County News, Moravia Union bring home awards form INA

The Monroe County News brought home two awards from the Iowa Newspaper Convention held Thursday, Feb. 2 in Des Moines. The newspaper competed in the Weekly Class II category, which encompasses weekly papers with circulation between 876 and 1,550. The paper took first place in the Best Personality Feature Story...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Supervisors approve requests for recycling expenses

The Monroe County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, Jan. 17 for their regular meeting. During that meeting the board approved the annual recycling expense contribution requests for the cities of Albia, Lovilia and Melrose. The amounts were based on population and were $12,468.17 for Albia, $1,581.56 for Lovilia and $368.58 for Melrose.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Suarez wins district flag essay contest, now considered for state competition

Albia fifth grader, Amiah Suarez, is congratulated by American Legion Howard Cessna Post 136 Commander John Hyde for winning the District 5 Flag Essay contest. Suarez defeated 37 other competitors to win the district after being chosen as Albia’s local winner. She was presented with a certificate and a $100 check by Hyde. She will now compete against seven other district winners in the state for a chance to win a monetary award and be asked to read her essay at the Department Convention later this year. Amiah is the daughter of Kayla and Andy Suarez and the granddaughter of Steve and Debbie Thomas and Oscar and Nancy Suarez, all of Albia. The Iowa American Legion Flag Essay Contest is open to all public, private and homeschooled fifth graders in the state and is held each year.
ALBIA, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Rural Monroe County family loses home to weekend fire

A rural Monroe County family has lost their home after a major fire Sunday morning. Tim and Julie Bates’ home at 6935 Highway 34 about three miles east of Albia is considered a total loss according to Albia Fire Chief John Freshwater after it caught fire early Sunday morning.
MONROE COUNTY, IA

