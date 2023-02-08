Memphis City Council delays decision on Memphis in May damage-deposit impasse

The Memphis City Council delayed a vote Tuesday, Feb. 7, on a damage deposit agreement for the Memphis in May International Festival’s use of Tom Lee Park. The delay came after MIM director Jim Holt told council members Tuesday that the Memphis River Parks Partnership is refusing to agree on a lease for the festival’s return to the redesigned park this coming May.

Holt accused the private nonprofit that operates Tom Lee Park and other riverside parks for the city of defying Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, who has been negotiating between the festival and the partnership, specifically on a damage-deposit agreement.

“I’m here to report MRPP has refused to accept the terms of Mayor Strickland,” he said.

But Chandell Ryan, city chief operating officer, told council members the terms of the damage deposit amounts have been agreed to by all parties.

What is holding things up is Memphis in May’s insistence on a cap on its liability, according to Ryan.

“My review of all of the agreements in the past is there was never a limited-liability clause in the contract,” she said “It’s the limited liability that is the stickler here.”

The damage deposit would go to repair any damage to the park’s new landscaping and contours from the load-in of each event as well as dismantling the staging for both events.

The dollar amounts of who puts up what have changed as negotiations have continued.

Council member Chase Carlisle said the $1 million umbrella insurance policy the festival has should cover damage if the cost of repairing the damage goes above the $1 million put up by the city and MIM.

If the festival’s liability is capped, any additional cost to repair damages would be the responsibility of MRPP and in turn the city of Memphis, he said.

“I really don’t understand why we are at an impasse,” council member Worth Morgan said. “A million (dollars) seems like it is well covered.”

“MRPP should absorb anything above the city and then Memphis In May,” Holt replied. “There may be things we are unaware of that could be damaged.”

“That sounds more like suspicion than evidentiary,” Morgan countered. “There’s bad blood between the two and that is really what is inhibiting it more than a dollars and cents amount. I would encourage the (MIM) board to put down their pitchforks.”

Council Chairman Martavius Jones urged all involved to have an agreement on all terms “by any means necessary” in two weeks when the council will take up the issue again.

“Get it done,” he said. “And if it’s not done, I am going to be the first to ask that we dissolve and cut the funding from MRPP.”

In other action Tuesday, the council again delayed a vote on the “Dream” hotel project at South Main Street and Gayoso Avenue. Also, it delayed a vote on the third and final reading of an ordinance cutting the time horses pulling carriages can be worked as well as new Memphis Animal Services policies.